Let’s Take A Deep Dive Into Jim Chanos’ Tesla Short Seller Stance
DISSECTING JIM CHANOS’ SHORT SELLER ARGUMENTS ABOUT TESLA
All innovative companies attract negative press coverage, but the tide of anti-Tesla scare stories and misinformation has reached such preposterous proportions that it has become a story in itself (remember, colleagues, we’re supposed to report the news, not make it). It’s widely believed that much of the mud, especially the articles that focus on financial and stock-market topics, originates with short sellers, who have collectively bet some $12 billion against the California carmaker.
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris.
From left to right: Tesla Model S and Model X (Image: Franfurter Allgemeine)
Perhaps the best-known and most articulate of the short sellers is Jim Chanos, a hedge fund operator who distinguished himself by calling attention to Enron’s shenanigans back in 2000. Chanos has made no secret of his disdain for Tesla, or his interest in profiting from its demise. Chanos figures prominently in Matt Taibbi’s 2014 book, The Divide: American Injustice in the Age of the Wealth Gap. A recent series of posts on the Tesla Motors Club forum argues that Chanos and other shorts are following a tried-and-true playbook that they’ve used to attack other companies in the past.
Enter Galileo Russell, a young independent stock analyst, who became something of a hero among Teslaphiles when Elon Musk granted him a lot of quality time on a now-famous conference call. In a new video, Russell answers Chanos’s bearish arguments about Tesla point by point.
Above: Galileo Russell takes on infamous Tesla short Jim Chanos (Youtube: HyperChange TV)
Chanos is no mindless naysayer or anonymous comment-section troll. “He has a reputation for being one of Wall Street’s best and sharpest short sellers and for good reason,” says Galileo. “His hedge fund Kynikos Associates [the name comes from the Greek for “cynic”] has a track record that has crushed the market.” Furthermore, Chanos has been “very vocal and public and transparent about his short of Tesla for years – he’s done a ton of interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg explaining his short rationale, so this gives me a ton of material to really understand what his thinking is.”
Galileo has “a ton of respect” for Chanos, but thinks “he is wrong on this trade.” In this video, which is worth watching all the way through, the exuberant young pundit answers the diehard bear’s long list of anti-Tesla arguments one by one.
From left to right: Tesla’s CTO JB Straubel, CEO Elon Musk, and Design Director Franz von Holzhausen (Image: Mercury News)
Chanos and others have made much of Tesla’s supposedly high rate of executive departures (“rats leaving a sinking ship”). However, according to Galileo, “He has cherry-picked the names of 39 Tesla executives who’ve left over the past two years.” Tesla has 37,000 employees. The average tenure of departing execs has been about 4.6 years – not far off the 5.3-year average term of execs at the largest US companies. Mr. Russell also reminds us of a certain group of leaders who haven’t jumped ship, and don’t seem likely to: CEO Elon Musk (15 years with the company); CTO JB Straubel (14 years); CFO Deepak Ahuja (10 years) and Senior Design Director Franz von Holzhausen (8 years).
Is Tesla “structurally unprofitable,” as Chanos claims? Maybe, but so was a certain other growing tech company called Amazon. Is Tesla indulging in creative accounting by not including its R&D expenses in gross margins? Nope – unlike legacy OEMs, most of Tesla’s R&D goes for future products. Tesla’s accounting isn’t deceptive, says Galileo – it’s just more like that of a tech company than a traditional automaker.
Above: Tesla Killer? Audi e-tron’s launch date just got delayed because Audi’s CEO was arrested for his alleged role in Dieselgate (Source: Engadget)
Galileo goes on to address several more of Chanos’s anti-Tesla points: coming competition from the legacy automakers (almost no one in the EV industry takes this threat seriously – Big Auto has made it abundantly clear that its main agenda is to hold back the tide of electrification, not join it); delays in rolling out Autopilot, the Semi and the Roadster; and even a far-fetched notion that Elon Musk is planning to step down as CEO.
In every case, Mr. Russell marshals detailed facts and figures to support his rebuttals. Even if you’re a Tesla skeptic, you’ll be forced to admit that this is a virtuoso performance by an extremely well-informed and insightful analyst.
===
Written by: Charles Morris; Source: HyperChange TV
Editor's Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Check out the site here.
53 Comments on "Let’s Take A Deep Dive Into Jim Chanos’ Tesla Short Seller Stance"
Why should any confirmed ‘Short’ get any coverage here when we know their opinions are self serving BS?
Well, short interest is only a tiny fraction of the total number of TSLA shares (37M / 169.79M = 21%), so there are five times as many self-serving longs out there, giving their BS opinions in the press and elsewhere. I count quite a few on this site, actually.
It’s an ev site, duchebag! What’s your excuse of being here?
Isn’t the pejorative appellative you applied to him reason enough?
Tesla short interest is the largest in the entire stock market.
It is rare to see posts that are so completely wrong as yours.
Wow!
Seven Electric said:
“…Do you think you can short sell a bond? You cannot…”
————-
100% wrong… as are several other points made in your comment.
There are historical examples of large institutional stock short positions resulting in epic realized short looses… Jim Chanos will soon (I predict sometime in late 2018-Q3) be joining that club with his TSLA short position assuming he has not somehow collared his TSLA short position.
Enron gave Chanos street credibility and Tesla will take it away… so goes the market… it’s eager to take away that which it gave.
The market does give, and take away; ’tis true. For the last decade, it has been giving Tesla almost unlimited funds, for example. A bull market is a rising tide which lifts all boats.
Seven Electric said: “You cannot short a bond…”
———
That being the case (which it is not) you need let the guys at Investopedia know they need to correct this:
“Is it possible to short sell a bond?… it is possible to short sell a bond…” source:
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/04/070904.asp
With the exception of Treasuries, bond liquidity is quite poor. You can buy a CDS, but that doesn’t affect the price of the underlying bond.
In Tesla’s case, there is a small amount of short liquidity (~5%), but it was used up long ago. There is no additional liquidity available for traders. That’s dwarfed by normal trading volumes–especially after Moody’s downgraded Tesla’s credit rating.
And we all remember how Moody’s could be influenced by MONEY in 2007. Anther company that shouldn’t exist.
@Seven Eletrics said: “In Tesla’s case, there is a small amount of short liquidity (~5%)…”
———-
Liquidity is relative… anyone willing to take a big enough spread bet against Tesla bonds can find a Tesla bond holder willing to accomodate that bet… as has already been done with Tesla bonds.
It’s telling that, rather than issue more bonds, Tesla has mortgaged the Fremont factory to raise cash instead. That speaks to the lack of appetite among investors to buy more Tesla bonds.
@Seven Electric said: “It’s telling that, rather than issue more bonds, Tesla has mortgaged the Fremont factory to raise cash…”
———-
I don’t know of a single public company that uses bond financing exclusively… what public company does not also use mortgage financing? … but according to @Seven Electric when Tesla does what is very ordinary it is somehow “telling”… lol.
Shocker: Public company mortgage financing (using the company’s capitalized assets as collateral) is super normal.
If mortgages were preferable to raising money on the capital markets (which Tesla has done many times), or issuing bonds (which was done before the mortgage), Tesla would have taken out mortgages first, not last. It’s an option of last resort, because rates are sky high.
The delusion on this forum is incredible.
@Seven Electrics said: “…Tesla would have taken out mortgages first, not last…”
————
Lol….
Tesla initially did some dept financing before 1st bond financing round… thereafter interlaced the two… a very normal thing for a public company.
@Seven Electrics- You speak of “The delusion on this forum”… but seems that your need to find faults with Tesla has rendered you delusional…your seeing the normal as somehow abnormal… is that not by definition “delusional”?
Or you could just say “I was completely wrong. You can short bonds.”
How embarrassing!
What a worthless comment. A rising tide. So why haven’t GM and Ford gone up 1000% during this Bull Market?
Both the Dow and S&P are up 300% in the current bull market, but tech stocks always rise in multiples of the general market. That’s why you don’t see GM and Ford up as much as Tesla; they don’t have Elon pimping them, and are not regarded as speculative stocks. Furthermore, they already started out at very high valuations, and have less growth upside.
Especially telling is no discussion of what the ultimate sales numbers will be for the model 3. Conservative estimates: 1.2 to 1.8 million. But, it could go as high as 5 million, especially as Tesla’s R&D spend gets realized in the product. The product is under continuous improvement under Musk as are all his products.
I did a spit take when Mr. Chanos said the Model S was 7 years old. He clearly follows Tesla like America follows the Blackburn Rovers F.C.
He got lucky on Enron, now the epic fraud in the market comes from himself.
The Model S prototype was unveiled in 2009. So really, it’s nine years old.
And yet a decade later not a single car maker has a Model S competitor for sale.
A decade of failure to compete in the market.
That’s because Tesla has lost an incredible amount of money on it. No automaker is in a rush to imitate that.
Quite the contrary Seven. BMW lost their shirt on the i3, building the Leipzig facility and pouring almost a billion dollars US into the program. $460 million alone on the plant. And the i3 has sold miserably.
Then we have VW with $48 billion in battery contracts and Byton and many others with multiple billions USD in capital backing of one sort or another.
What about Porsche’s multi billion dollar stake in Rimac? Ford’s claim of $11 billion towards eV’s by 2022? Volvo saying every model with be at least partly electric by 2019?
I’m sure readers here could extend my examples to dozens more. And countless billions on the line.
To say that no one is making multi-billion dollar bets to follow Tesla’s lead is totally having your head up your exit orifice.
@Seven Electric said: “The Model S prototype was unveiled in 2009. So really, it’s nine years old.”
———-
The BMW 5 Series been in production since 1972… so if including prototype unvail it’s nearly a 50 year old car… wow!!!
Why this sudden obsession of Musk & fans about short sellers anyway ? Do they tell BS on TV and in the news ? Well prove them wrong by making level headed business decisions and solid & steady growth in an under promise & over deliver way. That would explode short positions in no time. Complaining about them on twitter after making yourself a goat for predicting the short burn of the century is just a sign of probably being too thin skinned for the job and not understanding how markets do work. To a shark like Chanos all that non sense is a sign of weakness, like bleeding in the water. And by the way this video does not debunk anything, quite a shame as Chanos is of course depicting a way too dark image of Tesla so it would have been quite easy to debunk what he said.
Talking to myself, I know. Actually someone who made a convincing case for Tesla 3 days ago on CNBC is Jim Cramer, so not a Tesla bull. He said to successfully short a stock you need sellers, with Tsla there are no sellers. People hold on to their stocks. He also said, as long as your 10 year old kid, says “look dad, a Tesla !!” and dreams to own a Tesla later then it is perhaps also too dangerous a short. Way more convincing that this Amazon comparison (total BS to compare those totally different companies) and argue that there is no executive turnover at Tesla (yes of course there is and then what ? It Tesla can keep on attracting talent then I guess its OK).
Sign that Jim Chanos is in trouble…
When @Another-Euro-point-of-view is starting to soft question the Jim Chanos TSLA short narrative.
That’s not questioning the short narrative. It’s questioning the sanity of TSLA longs. The market always corrects eventually.
@Seven Electrics said: “That’s not questioning the short narrative….”
————
Seems to me that is exactly what @Another-Euro-point-of-view is doing by pointing out CNBC Jim Cramer big reversal sentiment on TSLA.
Entertaining recent Jim Cramer TSLA comment:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=32Hhjs0l8FA
Cramer didn’t reverse on TSLA; he’s always maintained it’s impossible to value the stock because the buyers are irrational. The fact that nobody is selling does not invalidate the short thesis regarding Tesla as a company (the sellers don’t influence whether Tesla can make sufficient Model 3s, for example); rather, it merely speaks to how crazy the buyers are.
@Seven Electric said: “Cramer didn’t reverse on TSLA…”
————-
If this is not an example of one of several Cramer TSLA revers then perhaps Cramer is speaking in secret code and I don’t have the decode book:
“Cramer: Tesla’s stock still has more upside
6:47 PM ET Tue, 19 June 2018
Jim Cramer and technician Carolyn Boroden use stock charts to investigate the recent action…” source:
https://www.cnbc.com/video/2018/06/19/cramer-teslas-stock-still-has-more-upside.html
Give us your fearless predictions for q3&4 losses.
I think Chanos & shorts has some valid points but all in all when a short is getting too crowded it is becoming quite dangerous and that is Tesla situation now. Also I think that shorts are trying too hard and that undermines their credibility. Now despite all the positive in favor of Tesla, lately it seems that there are no difficult situations that Elon does not manage to make worse with his communication “skills”. So I would be worried on both sides of the trade, crazy eager shorts and Elon starting to run amok.
Just as North Korea and Iran tell their people that all problems are the fault of America, and Donald Trump blames the news media, so Musk also needs villians to blame. The fanatics eat that propaganda up like butter.
Yes it’s a classic, I happen to often travel to Russia for business and (controlled) media there do work quite like that but in way more subtle way than Musk. Now they have 100+ years of experience at it.
It’s interesting that with what the shorts have done to previous companies, like employee harassment, spousal harassment and telling lies to your religious community, it has to be asked why haven’t specific individuals been BANNED from the Market, if not doing jail time.
Yes, also I expect making tin foil hats would be a much better business idea than flame throwers.
Well, maybe Tesla should think about making fire extinguishers.
I recommend carrying one in your car.
Tesla making fire extinguishers ? Not sure, with NTSB crash investigations still going on we would get an endless stream of bad taste jokes from the short sellers and they are annoying enough with the short burn of the century jokes.
One extingsuiher for Teslas and if that’s fair then gas cars should have 4 or 5…one in each seat. Since they burn up 4 or 5 times more often.
Amazon 1998-now was growing into a new market space and has taken ownership of it.
Is Tesla a tech company or a car manufacturer? That is the 52.74 billion dollar question.
Ford, with $42B in sales in 1Q18 vs. TSLA’s $3.4B has a market cap $10B less.
I don’t think 10 years from now TSLA is going to be sitting at the big boy’s table.
They can and will quadruple their sales, but that will put them at the Mazda level of sales.
And I think Tesla is going to have a hard row to hoe next decade when Toyota, Honda, Jeep, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, VW, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Jaguar start selling better EVs than Tesla’s offerings.
TSLA’s main “moats” are the battery investments and supercharger network. At $10,000 per charger, $5B will put 500,000 more chargers on the road.
So wrong. Look at what SpaceX did to the entire space launch industry. Tesla has the biggest brains. The game is already over.
You always hear these comparisons to Amazon – and they are pretty much always false.
Most important – Amazon was never “structurally unprofitable”.
Pretty much around 5 years after being founded, Amazon had a profit/loss that hovered around 0, changing from quarter to quarter.
But more importantly – Amazon had positive free operating cash flow just 5 years after being founded and has increased that ever since. That are the huge differences. For the longest time, Amazon was not profitable – true – but unlike Tesla it also wasn’t unprofitable. And due to their positive operating cash flow, they haven’t needed the capital markets to fund their growth very soon after being founded – again unlike Tesla. Even if Tesla achieves positive operating cash flow at the end of this year – there is no-one even including Elon Musk who believes Tesla can fund their planned growth without going to the capital markets.
https://www.recode.net/2017/5/15/15610786/amazon-jeff-bezos-public-company-profit-revenue-explained-five-charts
Tesla has a better book value, today, than Amazon.
Only a fool would not want to fund the fastest growing auto company in the world.
Another Chanos FAILURE to comprehend:
The Jag i-Pace, takes sales away from Jag.
No one want’s a gas engine J-Pace after seeing an i-Pace.
It’s like going to the Apple Store and requesting a rotary phone.
Gas Engines are Done.
Why did Ford abandon gas cars? Because there’s no demand for gas cars.
We all know this guy isn’t stupid, but, that may be his only defense when his Fund Tanks.
I think everyone’s next read from AUDIBLE should be:
The Divide by Matt Taibbi about Canadian insurance company Fairfax Financial.
Just to see the Moral Depravity in the Short Camp.
You have to ask yourself: Will we let criminals run the financial markets?
About all this sudden noise against short sellers (some of it justified, not saying), I think it’s the result of a big frustration of the short burn of the century not taking place. A good fix for that would not to have announced that short burn to start with. Another thing Tesla longs needs not to forget is that Tesla flawless execution of its plan is already mostly baked in the stock price. So when there are some signs that execution is not exactly flawless , then stock tanks. It’s nothing against Tesla, just normal investor’s day to day portfolio managing.
What I find particularly amusing about this frothing-at-the-mouth regarding short selling is that, in the long term, short selling is neutral. Someone sells a stock; it goes down. Eventually, they buy it back, and the stock goes up. For every sell there is a buy. It’s neutral in the long term. If anything, it can be positive for a stock, as short squeezes tend to push the stock up by more than went it went down originally.
All of this short seller boogeyman stuff is a diversion calculated to distract from the fundamentals of Tesla as a company. If the stock goes down, it manipulation! When it goes up (as when Elon borrowed money against TSLA to manipulate the stock in the premarket), it’s not. It’s quite the brilliant propaganda play. Thanks for helping to obfuscate reality, InsideEVs.
Moreover I understand short selling are often used by institution which finances Tesla, for example for Tesla bond holders to merely hedge their risk. It must be sad for people to realize that things come up as more complicated than they first thought.
@Seven Electrics said: “What I find particularly amusing about this frothing-at-the-mouth regarding short selling is that, in the long term, short selling is neutral… Thanks for helping to obfuscate reality, InsideEVs.“
————-
obfuscate:
verb; render obscure, unclear, or unintelligible.
Hmmmm….
Sort of like saying:
“short selling is neutral”