Is Tesla Shipping Model 3 With 2X Model S P100D Supercharging C Rate?
Turns out 2 times the rate and puts the Tesla Model 3 right in line with Tesla’s version 3 Supercharger.
*Based on a published Tesla/EPA Document
There’s a very interesting thread going on right now over at Tesla Motors Club Forum. It’s along the same lines as a recent article we published about Model 3 Supercharging rates.
In both our article and in the thread at TMC, current Model 3 LR owners are getting charging powers of around 116 kW … and it’s not just for a short time. These owners are seeing the Model 3 hold 116 kW all the way to around 50% state of charge. In our previous article, the particular Model 3 started tapering closer to 40%, but you can see in the TMC thread that if we look at a higher sampling, most Model 3’s can hold 116 kW all the way to 50% SOC. Credit to TMC member Zoomit for pointing this out, along with some other interesting observations.
Yesterday, I was ready to go to press and publish an article on the Tesla Model 3 charging at a 50% higher charging C rate than the Model S. Based on the observed charging power of 116 kW that would be a C rate of 116 kW/80 = 1.45C as compared to a Model S C rate of 119 kW/102 = 1.16C. A fairly impressive increase.
However. as TMC member Zoomit points out, 116 kW is basically the limit of Gen 2 Superchargers. Perhaps we are seeing a charger limit and not a car limit. Maybe the Model 3 is actually capable of charging at HIGHER than 116 kW.
This surely seems plausible to me and, in fact, based on a Tesla EPA document it looks like the Model 3 could be capable of a maximum charging current of 525 amps. To be fair, this is not exactly new news as it was previously published by Electrek back in October and quickly forgotten about (by me at least).
If the Tesla Model 3 could hold this charge rate to 50% state of charge, it would imply 180 kW of charging power. Unfortunately, the EPA document does not specify how long Model 3 can hold 525 amps. It could be only a 5 or 10-minute limit. We don’t know … but even if it’s a 10-minute limit, it still represents a significant bump in charging rates.
What do you think? Does this sound plausible? Is Tesla shipping cars NOW that are ready for version 3 Supercharging rates?
This is great news if true. The goal was v3 superchargers by late summer. Maybe after they start rolling out, models s and x will get a refresh to 2170 cells to take advantage of them.
Good point. I understand not dumping capital into more than front bumpers and dash trim, when updating ‘S’, but to continue selling it when Model 3 can grab 100 miles in ~15 minutes seems reverse Polish.
My biggest take-away from the week’s M3 time-lapse charging video, was precisely how much longer it was before the taper began happening. Given 30-40% higher efficiency to begin with, also provides an out-of-gate advantage.
Having driven cross-county with MS, it’s that first half+ from a very low State of Charge (SOC) that you learn to stay within. Pre-“taper”. The rhythm of 2-2.5 hours on road, to 25-30 minutes of charging MS, thus becomes more like 2-2.5/15 minutes in M3. That’s a big gain, assuming you’re the typical first-time EV shopper, who is obsessed with how that long trip is going to work.
I believe the goal is end of 2018. End of summer would be icing on the cake.
Looks like Nevada batteries are better than the Asian ones…
Jeff Dahn and his team have worked special magic.
Meanwhile, SparkEV charges 55kW using 18.4 kWh battery is 3C all the way to 80% (not just 50%), over twice the C rate as any Tesla. Tesla has long ways to go before it can come anywhere close to SparkEV.
Made in ‘Murica!
It really makes the Model 3 Long Range appealing for long distance travel, get a quick charge from 10 to 20% to 60-80%. Most of the chargers are about 100-130 miles apart I think, so easy enough to go 1 or 2 chargers.
I was just checking my annual trip from Iowa to Wyoming, which I can finally do with superchargers now and it is showing only 2 hours charging to go 828 miles (not too bad as my usual stop time is usually 1.25 hours or so for longer lunch and then usual stops. The base Model 3 would almost double the charging time (2 hr to 3.8 hr according to EV Trip Planner). That is not feasible for me.
If it gets even faster with SCv3, I would be all for that. I might have to save for a Model 3 LR. 😉
Oh, and 120 minutes charging (I actually think that is pessimistic looking at EV Trip Planner’s charging time for miles range added) is only $24 to drive over 828 miles. I have friends that say “Tesla raised the supercharger rates, its way more than gas now”. I have to correct him and say it is about 1/5 the price of gas (vs 20 mpg car), at least in midwest where electric is cheap 😉 It is actually cheaper than I can charge at home still, or about the same. Especially since it is priced per minute if you don’t stay on the charger long you can really benefit from the high kW charging.
What compact sedan gets 20 mpg highway?
Sounds sketchy and whats the rush?
119 kW
I also had 118kW a few times, translating to a charge speed of 470 miles per hour, for the first half hour
Sweet. There is also supposed to be a significant increase in the batteries’ longevity.
So where’s the charger w/the highest power in the US to test? I thought they were rated at 145kW now, so why the 116kW limit?
I thought Superchargers were rated at 135 kW. Why only 116 kW peak?
135-145 is at the charger connection to the grid or something. There are losses between that and the battery.
It is shared by 2 plugs. Assuming only 1 car is charging at the same time, it still gets slightly lower per plug limit at around 116 kW.
We have been super impressed with Model 3 Charging and have seen 425 miles/hour. In our last 650 trip (one day) the car was always charged before we were done eating or with our break.
My Model 3’s first supercharging experience was pretty good. I went from 50 miles (16%) to 250 miles (80%) in 35 minutes. At one point I noticed 118 kW. I should have videoed it to see when the tapering occurred.
My X90D is charging with 1.44C, too: 118kW / 82kWh pack. So, for 100kWh packs, SuC output is the limiting factor, not battery chemistry.