Tesla Semi Priced From $150,000 (300 Mile) & $180,000 (500 Mile)
53 mins ago by Mark Kane 4Comments
That’s quite a bit lower than expectations.
Tesla announced tentative pricing for its electric semi.
The 300-miles (480 km) range version starts at $150,000, while the 500-mile (800 km) range version starts at $180,000. The prices are “expected“, which means some changes are still possible.
The difference of $30,000 for a 200-mile upgrade translates into ~$150 per mile of additional range.
Taking into consideration Tesla’s energy consumption number <2 kWh/mile, the 200 miles of added range requires less than 400 kWh of additional capacity. The kWh price of the additional battery would then cost more than $75/kWh (we assume the cost is somewhere between $75 and $100 per kWh).
To reserve the Tesli Semi, a $20,000 deposit is required (four times more than the $5,000 asked initially t the reveal).
The limited edition Founders Series starts at $200,000 and the full price needs to be paid during reservation process.
- Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80k lbs load – 20 sec
- Speed up a 5% Grade – 65 mph
- Mile Range – 300 or 500 miles
- Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles
- Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh / mile
- Fuel Savings – $200,000+
- Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000
- Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000
- Base Reservation – $20,000
- Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000
- Founders Series Reservation – $200,000
* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.
4 responses to "Tesla Semi Priced From $150,000 (300 Mile) & $180,000 (500 Mile)"
There is no way Tesla will make any money at all with those prices. Then add that Tesla wants to sell subsidized electricity, this doesn’t make any sense at all.
Only way it would make sense is if the battery prices for Tesla is even lower than we could imagine. Or Tesla is confident that prices would fall to such a level that they can put out such prices.
How are the prices for comparable ICE-semis?
At those prices, Tesla Semi motor homes are a compelling possibility.