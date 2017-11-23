Tesla Semi Priced From $150,000 (300 Mile) & $180,000 (500 Mile)

53 mins ago by Mark Kane

That’s quite a bit lower than expectations.

Tesla announced tentative pricing for its electric semi.

The 300-miles (480 km) range version starts at $150,000, while the 500-mile (800 km) range version starts at $180,000. The prices are “expected“, which means some changes are still possible.

The difference of $30,000 for a 200-mile upgrade translates into ~$150 per mile of additional range.

Taking into consideration Tesla’s energy consumption number <2 kWh/mile, the 200 miles of added range requires less than 400 kWh of additional capacity. The kWh price of the additional battery would then cost more than $75/kWh (we assume the cost is somewhere between $75 and $100 per kWh).

To reserve the Tesli Semi, a $20,000 deposit is required (four times more than the $5,000 asked initially t the reveal).

The limited edition Founders Series starts at $200,000 and the full price needs to be paid during reservation process.