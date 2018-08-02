Tesla Semi Spotted Supercharging In Oklahoma

3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Real-world testing for the Tesla Semi continues

The long-awaited Tesla Semi seems to be hitting its final testing stages. The long-hauler was recently spotted nearly 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) away from the Freemont factory. It was spotted by a Model 3 reservation holder u/JohnFitzgeraldSnow, and subsequently shared on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit.

John caught the truck at the Catoosa, Oklahoma Supercharger station, off of Interstate 44. This new sighting comes only about a day after the vehicle was spotted on a highway in New Mexico, cruising down the I-40 – some 600 miles away.

Judging by how the vehicle was covered all over with bugs from the freeway, we can safely assume that the carmaker is giving its upcoming Semi all-electric truck a lengthy long-haul test drive beating. After all, the Semi is supposed to enter serial production next year. This means that we can probably expect the first commercial delivery to follow shortly after that.

The Tesla Semi is slated to disrupt the long-haul commercial truck market. The vehicle will use four independent electric motors, allowing for impressive load hauling capabilities. It’s set to offer either 300 miles (482 kilometers) or 600 miles (965 kilometers) of range – depending on the battery pack. Tesla claims an acceleration from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) with 9k lbs of just 20 seconds. According to the manufacturer, with less than 2 kWh of energy consumption per mile, the Semi would be one of the most fuel-efficient long-haulers ever.

Hopefully, sightings so far away from the Freemont facility – where the first Tesla Semis were allegedly built – means we might be nearing to the time where the actual pre-production units will hit the streets.

The vehicle shares a lot of components with the Tesla Model 3, and the sheer quantity needed to break even from the get-go is a lot smaller than of that with the company’s personal electric vehicles.

via Teslarati