Tesla Semi Spotted In Arkansas: Musk Comments 1,000-Mile Extension Cord Required
The Tesla Semi showed its face at trucking giant J.B. Hunt
In recent weeks, Tesla Semi prototype sightings have become even more frequent. We’ve seen these vehicles all across California, but also at locations thousands of miles away from its Fremont, California home.
Last week, a Semi prototype was caught while traveling across the Southwest. Even though the sheer distance traveled would be newsworthy all on its own, the location the truck visited prompts it even more. The Semi was caught at the headquarters of Tesla Semi customer, trucking giant J.B. Hunt.
J.B Hunt is one of the largest freight movers in the continental United States. The company currently employs over 124,000 people and operates more than 12,000 trucks. There are over 100,000 trailers and containers as part of the company’s fleet, allowing them to handle almost any potential shipping task. Thus, bringing one of the first Tesla Semi prototypes to J.B. Hunt’s headquarters in Arkansas is potentially a huge deal for the carmaker.
Images of Tesla Semi’s appearance at J.B Hunt’s HQ are shown below. (Instagram: davisbriank and blackfocal)
Furthermore, Reddit user freakonomics3415 got a closer look:
The events revolving around the Tesla Semi in the recent few weeks make us believe the electric truck is its final stages of development and testing. Furthermore, the vehicle visiting the HQ of one of their potentially biggest customers could mean some new big orders are going to flow in.
When talking about the event, Musk made a snickering comment about the Tesla Semi’s “required” 1,000-mile extension cord on Twitter.
The extension cord was 1000 miles long, but still
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 25. kolovoza 2018.
With a market reveal coming up next year, it still remains to be seen how many Semis will be ordered. Additionally, the diesel truck competition doesn’t believe that Tesla can bring on the needed electric truck economics as early as next year. But, we’ve learned from the past product reveals that Elon Musk loves to prove people wrong. So, expect him to do so again this time around.
Source: Electrek
If Tesla really delivers on that $1.26 per mile operating cost J.B.Hunt may have little choice but to go Tesla if it wants to stay competitive in a business where $/mile is everything.
I am sure there will be some indepth disussions about how Tesla is planning to make that happen, at this stop!
A lot seems to hinge on Tesla delivering electricity at $0.07/KWh. Considering the huge amount of KWh’s a mega charger station will be dispensing everyday Tesla should be able to buy at industrial rates so I could see it working out.
Confusing: “With a market reveal coming up next year”! What is the difference between the “Tesla Semi Reveal” last November, and a “market reveal”?
Are you refering to an “Entry into Service”? Or a “Delivery Event”, for the first Vehicle Handovers, like the July 28th, 2017, Model 3 Handovers?
Market reveal is usually a point where a finalized product is released towards the general market base. Basically, the point where you can either order something, get a solid delivery date and pay the deposit. With Tesla, as you’ve pointed out, these dates and lines, are a bit blurred. And we might need to use different words to describe their product life events.
Market reveal next year? What? Musk tweeted Friday that now they need to work on the “production design”. for those that do not know about truck design, that is where you design all the parts and the production system, for a production model. It is the most expensive and time consuming step, Oh ya, then they need to build a factory and actually build and test the production models, All by next year? hmm, where is the money going to come from?
Build a factory? I think they’ve got one that will do just fine in Sparks, Nevada.
Shouldn’t be hard to find funds for a product that will disrupt the trucking industry if Tesla can deliver at its $1.26/mile cost target. Timeline is no doubt ambitious as usual but if it is only 6 months late again as it effectively was with Model 3 despite the totally unrealistic targets it’s going to be another impressive result.
Like the man said: Elon Musk is always late yet nobody is able to keep up with him.
As a separate note, will Inside EV’s keep a Tally of Large Trucks on the Same Monthly Score Card, or Start A Truck Score Card, so the numbers are identifiable, separately?
You properly call the Tesla Semis out in the wild now ‘prototype’ but then later go on to say: “The events revolving around the Tesla Semi in the recent few weeks make us believe the electric truck is its final stages of development and testing.”
I wouldn’t be so sure of that, but I guess it’s possible. Usually you’d build some prototypes and give them a good round of testing, then go back for another round of development to design the production model. I expect Tesla is still in the design phase for the production model, and they are using the prototype road trips to get more data and feedback to inform that design process. Next up would be development, then production of a test fleet of the final design. I expect we are at least 2 years away from seeing that test fleet hit the road.
Where did they build this Semi truck at?