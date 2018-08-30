Tesla Says SEC Issued Subpoena To Automaker Over Model 3 Production
And, of course, that “considering taking Tesla private” statement made by Elon Musk will be evaluated too.
Tesla has formally admitted to being issued a subpoena by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Apparently, the SEC will evaluate two potential issues:
- Musk’s statement of “considering taking Tesla private.”
- Projections for Model 3 production made in 2017 and other public statements connected to Model 3 production.
The Department of Justice has voluntarily asked Tesla to provide info related to these matters too, though no subpoena has been issued by the DOJ as of today.
Here’s the statement issued by Tesla:
We receive requests for information from regulators and governmental authorities, such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, the SEC, the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and various state agencies. We routinely cooperate with such regulatory and governmental requests.
In particular, the SEC has issued subpoenas to Tesla in connection with (a) Mr. Musk’s prior statement that he was considering taking Tesla private and (b) certain projections that we made for Model 3 production rates during 2017 and other public statements relating to Model 3 production. The DOJ has also asked us to voluntarily provide it with information about each of these matters and is investigating.
Aside from the settlement with the SEC relating to Mr. Musk’s statement that he was considering taking Tesla private, there have not been any developments in these matters that we deem to be material, and to our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred. As is our normal practice, we have been cooperating and will continue to cooperate with government authorities. We cannot predict the outcome or impact of any ongoing matters. Should the government decide to pursue an enforcement action, there exists the possibility of a material adverse impact on our business, results of operation, prospects, cash flows, and financial position.
18 Comments on "Tesla Says SEC Issued Subpoena To Automaker Over Model 3 Production"
Ok, all you fanbois *coughNixcough* can apologize for doubting the reports that the SEC subpoenaed Tesla now.
Tell you what: You list, and apologize for, just 1 out of 25 of all the false statements you’ve made over the years about Tesla and it’s cars; then we Tesla fanbois will list and apologize for 100% of the false statements we’ve made about GM and its cars… which will be a very short list. Contrariwise, I wonder just how many separate posts you’d have to use to do that? The forum software here does put a character/word limit to what you can put in just one comment…
LMAO at yet another of GM Stealership employee MadBro’s desperate attempts to throw shade on Tesla and Nix for that matter.
Another example of a pathetic person eager sell out the future prospects of his own country’s greater good to lamely try and protect his own narrow self-interest.
Interesting piece about trolls on Clean Technica today. This part caught my eye:
“But what are the actual aims of all these trolls and the people funding them?
There may be specific messaging aims — lies about the environmental impact of cleantech, misleading narratives on subsidies, etc. However, there are also generic aims. If they make discussions about a topic argumentative, controversial, and downright nasty, they drive people away from that topic. If your cousin John or sister Suzie finds a nasty discussion under any article about Tesla or solar power, there’s a decent chance they’ll stay away from the topic in order to not get slammed or even just to not have their state of mind disturbed. After all, people want to enjoy their lives, right?”
Guess for most people life is just too short to spend on troll-negativity invested internet forums, question is will they yet read the articles about subjects tainted by troll negativity?
Shorts lobby or big oil/auto corruption of US public institution ?
The SEC investigates lots of companies, GM had to pay a $1M fine just last year in connection with a failure to report on the potential future liability of their ignition switch issue. The SEC had a 2.5 year investigation going on until this past August with Exxon Mobil regarding their failure to its valuation of its reserves.
The flight to a theory of ‘corruption’ is illogical and unfounded, and is exactly the type of language certain politicians have used to erode confidence in US legal entities during investigations into election interference.
The SEC will likely investigate, deem that the previous fine levied was sufficient and close the investigation without any further action because they will be unable to prove in a court of law the missing a projected production number is not a malicious or fraudulent business practice, any more than missing the release date of a video game is.
Hope you are right, but the Exxon Mobil investigation info made me think about how many investigations SEC and DOJ made to every fossil fuel companies about hiding the true health cost of these industries? How many tens of billions, each year, in health cares and working lost hours to treat ten of thousands people and to parents helping and accompanying their sick children, the pollution caused by these industry is hurting US economy, US citizens, only to maximize revenues at the sake of some greedy big stockholders? How many investigations? ZERO! The moral compass of these organizations is the same of Koch Brothers’s, so, maybe no corruption and conspiracy in SEC and DOJ, but surely a total lack of proportionality and humanity.
“…exactly the type of language certain politicians have used to erode confidence in US legal entities during investigations into election interference.”
Putin and his Russian troll farms love it when American politicians make attacks our own investigative and intelligence institutions; baseless and intentionally divisive attacks motivated by nothing but selfish, empty partisan politics.
That weakens our country; such politicians are being “useful idiots” for Putin and his propaganda machine. What Putin wants above all else is to weaken the U.S. and its alliances, and certain right-wing American politicians are doing that far better than Putin and his propaganda ever could.
I don’t see it that way. Even as a strong Tesla fan, it looks to me like the SEC is doing its job. Corporate officers of publicly traded companies are supposed to avoid making false “material statements”; statements which might affect a reasonable person’s assessment of the company’s performance.
I don’t really understand how the SEC judges such things. Based on what companies routinely get away with regarding lying to everyone, from customers to stockholders to even their own employees, it seems the bar is set pretty low.
But Elon Musk certainly did paint a much rosier picture of Tesla putting the Model 3 into production in mid-2017 than reality justified. The reality was that they were not even remotely ready to start actual mass production at that time. Many parts of the car, including the battery pack, had to be entirely hand assembled because Tesla hadn’t made any significant progress at automating that part of the assembly.
If it wasn’t a false material statement to say that Tesla was ready to start mass production in June 2017, then I don’t know what does constitute a false material statement by a corporate officer.
Tesla management has determined they can outsmart the regulators or simply dismiss them outright. As long as Tesla is a publicly traded company it is fair and reasonable to expect them to report material information in a manner consistent with industry standards.
Coming up with terms like factory-gated and having vehicle delivery expenses / employee labor allocated in non-standard ways is cause for concern.
Once again, these sort of behaviors should not be necessary for a company claiming profitability.
Look, another one of serial anti-Tesla poster “Tesla Please” vulture-like posts against Tesla as a threat to his own personal financial positions.
Really?
We are all very familiar here with Tesla’s extraordinary efforts to go from a small producer to a true mass-producer of compelling EVs as a new company.
The evidence is abundant that they were doing everything they could to meet near-impossible stretch goals and of course they made mistakes like trying to over-automate their production which led to a lag to meet their stretch goals.
You are an honest fan.
Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday. This is more than an overreaction, this is a witch hunt aimed on destroying the one, shining star in the automotive future of our nation.
Goes beyond “automotive”. Proudly, not on the side of “dig sh!t up and burn it, because that’s all I know”.
“That’s all I know”, could also be rephrased to include the following:
“Thats all I CARE to know, because my exorbitant 0il extraction profits are, at the future expense of many climate bag holders, necessary for maintaining my resplendent lifestyle today!”
I think you underestimate the market momentum of electric vehicles at this time, and perhaps the power( not to mention complexity of motives) of the auto industry itself to dictate the market right now.
The ever-decreasing issues with electric transport have been charging and and energy density. The issue with IC is efficiency. There is a clear, near-term path forward for electric transportation to reduce/eliminate their issues over the next several years while REDUCING cost and complexity, on a line that projects out to the foreseeable future and both issues nearly resolved vis-a-vis internal combustion already. None of this can be said for the efficiency of IC engines.
What Tesla seems to have essentially done is act as forcing function to accelerate consolidation around ONE of several potential successors to the NON-renewably powered iC( versus drop-in replacement bio-oil and derivatives, fuel cell-electric, etc.), primarily through large-scale deployment of their rapid-charging network. The writing’s on the wall at home and abroad – I.E. China – and electric’s performance and steam-like torque and HP from straight off the line means that markets will force a transition, regardless of what the government proposes.
If they can investigate the life of a supreme court judge candidate in 20 minutes, what is taking them so long with Tesla?