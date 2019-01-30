Tesla Sales Expected To Outpace BMW, Lexus
BY STEVEN LOVEDAY
Tesla continues to prove it’s a solid contender in the luxury automotive market.
According to a forecast by TrueCar, Tesla will pass up Lexus and BMW in sales this January 2019. If the brand pulls it off, it will be the second highest premium brand in terms of sales, just behind Mercedes-Benz.
TrueCar is massive when it comes to car sales. The company holds a breakdown of Tesla sales as part of its research and insight into the luxury vehicle market. TrueCar believes that, despite a potential “bleak outlook for it shareholders,” Tesla will continue to prove itself as it pushes past rivals’ car sales.
TrueCar provided us with some interesting and valuable information, which we’ve attached below:
- Eight-year-itch. Marking its 8th year of sales in the US, Tesla is on track to hit the 200k milestone now that Model 3 production is fully ramped up, fast outpacing other brands. For context, Mercedes first met this milestone in 2000 (year 53 of selling in the US market), with BMW (year 52) and Lexus (year 12) reaching it in 2001.
- Challenging the status quo. Just as Honda capitalized on the hysteria of the late 70’s oil embargo to drive sales and establish brand strength among a new generation of buyers, Tesla can capitalize on fuel prices during the Great Recession to drive investment and awareness. The company has a chance to make an automotive statement against the status quo that is less about fuel efficiency and savings, and more about the advancements in technology and saving the environment on a global scale.
- A post-waitlist world. It’s been 3 years since consumers plunked down $1,000 deposits en masse over the promise of a $35,000 car that still hasn’t arrived. As Tesla fills the backlog of orders, can it still maintain a strong customer pipeline as competitors begin to introduce new models with ranges comparable to the Model 3?
- Testing price elasticity. Tesla dropped prices $2,000 on January 2, 2019 to soften the blow of phased out tax credits. This minimizes the impact of pricing disruption for now, but with thin margins, it will be interesting to see if Tesla is able to continue with further price reductions.
It’s truly incredible that Tesla has been able to pull off such notable successes in such a short time. Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Tesla Sales Expected To Outpace BMW, Lexus"
I guess you mean in the US, right? Did they pass them in December? I don’t think sales in January will be higher, than in December, but I’m not the expert on that.
I think all auto sales suffer in January, not just Tesla. Tesla might not set a new record in January, but it’s possible that the others will collapse more than Tesla does, giving Tesla the lead.
Sorry, TrueCar, but Tesla won’t be increasing its sales figures this January, either in the US or globally, much less racing past BMW or anyone else.
Half of its January production will still be on board various ships come the end of the month, so unless it’s doubled its production rate over last month (it hasn’t), then its sales figures will actually decrease.
They’ll pick back up again next month when the EU and China deliveries start kicking in, but counting Tesla’s sales figures month-on-month has always been a bad idea; the way they prioritise deliveries means that their monthly sales figures are usually as volatile as their stock price. The last six months have been an exception because they’ve only been shipping Model 3s to US, but as of this month its going back to wild swings in delivery numbers again. Good luck making specific monthly delivery number predictions any more!