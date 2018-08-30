  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. Let’s Look At Tesla Sales Against Rivals: BMW & Mercedes

Let’s Look At Tesla Sales Against Rivals: BMW & Mercedes

Deep Blue Metallic Tesla Model 3 Gets Aftermarket ADV.1 Wheels

1 H BY MARK KANE 6

Tesla outsold BMW, Mercedes in passenger cars with ease.

Those automotive dinosaurs don’t have it easy these days as the push to drive electric is taking over.

Let’s check out how Tesla sales results in the U.S. compared to two German brands – BMW and Mercedes-Benz – that are typically seen as Tesla’s closest competitors as brands (despite the fact that neither offers direct competitive BEV models to Tesla Model S, X or 3).

Tesla sales
Model 3 Shoots Tesla Sales In September Up By 270%
Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q3 2018
Tesla Model 3 Sales Beyond Expectations: New Record In September

Third quarter results:

Passenger cars:

  • Tesla (Model S + Model 3) – 61,875
  • BMW – 45,452
  • Mercedes-Benz – 29,442

SUVs:

  • Mercedes-Benz (excludes commercial vans) – 37,100
  • BMW – 26,227
  • Tesla (Model X) – 8,050

All passenger cars and SUVs:

  • BMW – 71,679
  • Tesla (Model S, X & 3) – 69,925
  • Mercedes-Benz (excludes commercial vans) – 66,542

As you can see, Tesla’s advantage in the passenger car segment is already huge and it could further increase with Model 3 sales expected to rise even more.

In the case of SUVs, Tesla’s portfolio is currently too narrow with just the single Model X at very high-end. Everything could change when the Model Y is introduced. That could be a major hit to the BMW X3, the automaker’s best-selling vehicle right now.

Anyways, in the Q4, Tesla will easily outsell both BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the U.S. – a good sign ahead of the Model 3 invasion of Europe.

Categories: BMW, Mercedes, Sales, Tesla

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "Let’s Look At Tesla Sales Against Rivals: BMW & Mercedes"

newest oldest most voted
Deepak

I hope that Elon brings Model Y much earlier, like Q1 or Q2 of 2019. This will make Tesla super strong

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

I’d like to see TMY as soon as possible, but realistically it is not going to happen in 2019. My hopes are for early 2020.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

Great results for Tesla, they are positioned to do even better in Q4. Hope this trend continues throughout 2019.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
WARREN

I would imagine globally Tesla is not anywhere in the top 5?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Viking79

Give them a couple years. Once the Model 3 starts selling worldwide I would expect similar sales performance.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Benz

What are the annual total sales numbers (in the first 9 months of 2018) in the US of:

– Mercedes Benz C-Class
– The BMW 3-Series
– Audi A4
– Lexus IS

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago