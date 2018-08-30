Let’s Look At Tesla Sales Against Rivals: BMW & Mercedes
Tesla outsold BMW, Mercedes in passenger cars with ease.
Those automotive dinosaurs don’t have it easy these days as the push to drive electric is taking over.
Let’s check out how Tesla sales results in the U.S. compared to two German brands – BMW and Mercedes-Benz – that are typically seen as Tesla’s closest competitors as brands (despite the fact that neither offers direct competitive BEV models to Tesla Model S, X or 3).
Third quarter results:
Passenger cars:
- Tesla (Model S + Model 3) – 61,875
- BMW – 45,452
- Mercedes-Benz – 29,442
SUVs:
- Mercedes-Benz (excludes commercial vans) – 37,100
- BMW – 26,227
- Tesla (Model X) – 8,050
All passenger cars and SUVs:
- BMW – 71,679
- Tesla (Model S, X & 3) – 69,925
- Mercedes-Benz (excludes commercial vans) – 66,542
As you can see, Tesla’s advantage in the passenger car segment is already huge and it could further increase with Model 3 sales expected to rise even more.
In the case of SUVs, Tesla’s portfolio is currently too narrow with just the single Model X at very high-end. Everything could change when the Model Y is introduced. That could be a major hit to the BMW X3, the automaker’s best-selling vehicle right now.
Anyways, in the Q4, Tesla will easily outsell both BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the U.S. – a good sign ahead of the Model 3 invasion of Europe.
6 Comments on "Let’s Look At Tesla Sales Against Rivals: BMW & Mercedes"
I hope that Elon brings Model Y much earlier, like Q1 or Q2 of 2019. This will make Tesla super strong
I’d like to see TMY as soon as possible, but realistically it is not going to happen in 2019. My hopes are for early 2020.
Great results for Tesla, they are positioned to do even better in Q4. Hope this trend continues throughout 2019.
I would imagine globally Tesla is not anywhere in the top 5?
Give them a couple years. Once the Model 3 starts selling worldwide I would expect similar sales performance.
What are the annual total sales numbers (in the first 9 months of 2018) in the US of:
– Mercedes Benz C-Class
– The BMW 3-Series
– Audi A4
– Lexus IS