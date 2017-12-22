UPDATE: Tesla Roadster Is Indeed Headed For Outer Space – Images Released

24 hours ago by Eric Loveday

Falcon Heavy at the Cape pic.twitter.com/hizfDVsU7X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2017

It’s looking to be true after all.

*UPDATE: Additional images added showing Roadster onboard.

It all started with a Tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk:

That Tweet, though seeming a bit out of this world, was apparently true and now an image of the midnight cherry Tesla Roadster owned by Musk has surfaced on a NASA forum:

The launch will take place next month and if the Roadster is on board, it’ll surely be an electrifying moment.

The launch will happen in January at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Falcon Heavy will be launched from the Apollo 11 pad. Musk said it:

“Will have double thrust of next largest rocket. Guaranteed to be exciting, one way or another.”

There’s a definite chance for failure, which would destroy the Roadster. But apparently Musk is willing to take that chance.

Source: Teslarati