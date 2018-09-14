  1. Home
  3. This Tesla Roadster Hides Electrifying Scare In Its Trunk

2 H BY MARK KANE 4

You better watch out for those black Tesla Roadsters. You never know what might be lurking in the trunk.

One Tesla Roadster owner shared a video with something dangerous lurking in the trunk.

It’s tweaking like its electrified so the Reddit community suggests that maybe the car is now alive after some new over-the-air update.

Whatever it is, do not approach. Or rather, approach with extreme caution.

I may have broke something on this Roadster from r/teslamotors

Source: reddit.com

4 Comments on "This Tesla Roadster Hides Electrifying Scare In Its Trunk"

groingo

Contact your local Indian tribe and tell them you need a Shaman to get rid of the bad spirit, think I’d pull the master kill plug.

1 hour ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Beware! You never know what’s lurking in the trunk.

comment image

1 hour ago
philip d

comment image

47 minutes ago