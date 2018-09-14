This Tesla Roadster Hides Electrifying Scare In Its Trunk
You better watch out for those black Tesla Roadsters. You never know what might be lurking in the trunk.
One Tesla Roadster owner shared a video with something dangerous lurking in the trunk.
It’s tweaking like its electrified so the Reddit community suggests that maybe the car is now alive after some new over-the-air update.
Whatever it is, do not approach. Or rather, approach with extreme caution.
I may have broke something on this Roadster from r/teslamotors
Source: reddit.com
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "This Tesla Roadster Hides Electrifying Scare In Its Trunk"
Contact your local Indian tribe and tell them you need a Shaman to get rid of the bad spirit, think I’d pull the master kill plug.
https://www.homedepot.com/p/Home-Accents-Holiday-28-in-High-Voltage-Junction-Box-With-Electrified-Cables-7342-28919/301148626
Happy Halloween ;o)
Beware! You never know what’s lurking in the trunk.