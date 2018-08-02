Tesla Issues Response To Poaching War With Apple: Making Cars Is Hard

3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

The response comes after Apple hiring swaths of Tesla employees just this year alone

Publicity-wise, Apple, and Tesla are two of the most prominent tech companies out there. While so much alike, these two companies are surprisingly different in a lot of areas.

Just recently, Apple became the world’s first trillion-dollar company. Tesla, on the other hand, might be on the path to becoming one in the future. Both companies are eyeing vehicle production & services in one way or the other. Tesla’s got the upper hand here, as with its current state of affairs, it actually is a car company.

On the other hand, Apple, even with all its financial might, still is years away from producing their first battery-powered vehicle (if it ever even becomes reality). And to make matters worse for the Cupertino based tech giant, it produces the majority of its products overseas. And that might not work with cars. At all.

However, electric vehicles are not the only thing that Apple has its sights set on. And most of the work they do, they need highly trained and well-experienced engineers, designers, and technicians. Apple generally needs software, display, optics and battery-tech talent for its other products. And it seems they are acquiring that talent by poaching it from Tesla. Just this year so far, Apple has hired at least 46 people who worked at Tesla directly before joining Apple – according to LinkedIn data revealed by CNBC earlier this week.

CNBC reveals that people are switching teams due to several reasons. For example, one current Tesla employee – who was apparently encouraged by his former co-workers to join Apple – cited the work atmosphere, competitive pay, and products as the most attractive aspects. Salary wise, several people familiar with the matter have estimated that Apple pays about one-and-a-half times more than Tesla.

In order to clarify the whole “poaching war” situation, Tesla released a statement on the matter, which you can read in full right below.

“We wish them well. Tesla is the hard path. We have 100 times less money than Apple, so of course they can afford to pay more. We are in extremely difficult battles against entrenched auto companies that make 100 times more cars than we did last year, so of course this is very hard work. We don’t even have money for advertising or endorsements or discounts, so we must survive on the quality of our products alone. Nonetheless, we believe in our mission and that it is worth the sacrifice of time and the never ending barrage of negativity by those who wish us ill. So it goes. The world must move to sustainable energy and it must do so now.”

To sum it up, making cars is hard. Working at Tesla is hard work. If you can land a job at Apple and prefer the easier, higher paying route, go for it. If your mission matches that of Teslas, there’s an open job spot waiting for you.

Source: CNBC