  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Resolves $655,000 Clerical Error With State Of Nevada

Tesla Resolves $655,000 Clerical Error With State Of Nevada

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 15

As the state of Nevada heads to court to collect a reported unpaid bill, Tesla quickly resolves the issue.

According to Bloomberg, a Tesla spokesperson explained that after Tesla integrated SolarCity employees, the company began conversations with the state of Nevada pertaining to newly required contributions to unemployment insurance. Apparently, the automaker’s financial responsibility increased, but its recent quarterly contributions didn’t reflect the change.

Related Content:
Tesla Model 3 Production Shortage Lawsuit Dismissed
Tesla Pays Its Own Salespeople In $1 Million Lawsuit Settlement
Tesla Gigafactory Production Process Is Futuristic And Fascinating

Nevada officials headed to court to collect some $655,000 in unemployment tax monies, which were reportedly unpaid by the Silicon Valley company. Just one day later, Tesla resolved the situation.

An official document related to the state’s filing shows that Tesla’s unemployment tax payment was short at the end of the first and second quarters of 2018. The document shows that Tesla had $68 million in taxable wages for Q1 and $55 million in Q2. However, the amount that was paid didn’t add up to what was expected based on the new responsibility for the additional employees.

The Tesla spokesperson made it clear that this situation occurred due to a clerical error and that the company immediately initiated payment to account for the shortage.

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Rosa Mendez also confirmed that the state reached out to Tesla and the error was being taken care of.

Source: Bloomberg

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

15 Comments on "Tesla Resolves $655,000 Clerical Error With State Of Nevada"

newest oldest most voted
Doggydogworld

I wonder how often Tesla overpays due to clerical errors?

Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
rog

Is this the usual way to request, if the amount of money is not correct?
blame it over medias and go to court?
relly?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
theflew

For a company that’s looking for every dollar it can find to show a profit I’m sure this was a little more than an clerical error. I’m sure there was a period between not paying and Nevada taking them to court. A true clerical error get correct by the clerk.

Vote Up5-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Gasbag

“For a company that’s looking for every dollar it can find to show a profit I’m sure this was a little more than an clerical error.”

You’re right about this being more than a clerical error but You’ve got it backwards agaiin as to why.
If you’re trying to show profit in Q3 you don’t transfer expenses from Q1 and Q2 to Q3. You strive to do just the opposite. This is why my predictions About write offs, layoffs, deliveries , and shut downs were spot on.

Tesla is negotiating tax rates with Nevada and this is a negotiating ploy. The SA crowd is trying to sell this as Tesla being desperate for cash which is laughable and shows their ignorance. Obviously Tesla knew this was coming and had the check ready before the suit was filed.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Taylor Marks

Seems strange that Nevada went straight to the court over this instead of more privately contacting Tesla about it… could have saved some face. Might be something that leads to Tesla choosing to expand in other states rather than in Nevada.

Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Blablubb

More likely Nevada did exactly that before going to court. This seems to be at least the likeliest explanation (not necessarily the right one).

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Doggydogworld

Straight to court? Tesla has been overdue since April 30. States send overdue notices every month. After being ignored 4-5 months they file suit.

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
William

In Nevada, “The State reached out to Tesla”, to get the stuck and tyred sheep, back into the flock!

Some bureaucratic loopholes, no matter how hard you try, Yew just can’t jump through!

https://goo.gl/images/hjpyEm

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
William

Elon, Ewe keep kidding around!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
ffbj

I added up a bunch of checks, and asked the bank to check my figures, it was 30 cents in my favor, though incorrect.
People make errors. Nevada took a lot of heat from the sweetheart deal many claim Tesla got from them.
Now every I that isn’t crossed or T not dotted will result in quick action.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Bunny

It wouldn’t be Tesla if there isn’t drama on almost every and all issues.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
groingo

So why was this even news.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
bro1999

True. Tesla and shady accounting is nothing new.

Vote Up0-5Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
Get Real

As opposed to how your employer (GM) went bankrupt and was bailed out by the taxpayers.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

Wonderful to be informed of Tesla’s clerical errors.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago