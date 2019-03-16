Tesla Releases Full Model Y Reveal Video: Watch It Here

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model Y unveiling in its entirety.

Tesla released the official, high-quality video from the Tesla Model Y unveiling, so finally, we can take a look at it again and enjoy the historical moment of introduction the car that in two years from now could become the new best-selling EV.

Elon Musk hinted that sales of the Model Y could be higher than the Model S, Model X and Model 3 combined.

You can see a comparison of all four versions of Model Y here, while photo galleries and videos are available here:

Some think that the Model Y as a kind of crossover/SUV could be a Model 3+ instead of a separate model, while the Y should be a bigger SUV. Others worry about the timing and competition.

We remain cautiously optimistic because the EV market is still a big blue ocean. Moreover, with each additional model and factory (Model Y probably will be produced at the Gigafactory in Nevada, plus base versions in China), Tesla is becoming more resistant and flexible.