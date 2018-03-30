Tesla Registers Over 6,000 New Model 3 VINs
7 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ 9
Completing its latest batch of 6,160 new Model 3 VINs (vehicle identification numbers), Tesla Motors has filed a total of 62,557 Model 3 registrations to date.
This latest batch of Model 3 registrations is mostly comprised of Long Range RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) cars, completely opposite of the mostly dual motor AWD (All Wheel Drive) batch of 2,237 vehicle identification numbers registered by the company last week. Overall, this has been a meteoric rise for the carmaker, as the struggle of recent months to meet the production demand seems to be over.
This goes hand-in-hand with the production ramp up and the announcement made by Elon Musk earlier this year. Back then, the Tesla Motors CEO announced that the company would probably start production of their highly-awaited dual motor AWD and Performance Model 3 vehicles sometimes in July.
The plan was to first stabilize the production rate of 5,000 Model 3 per week – something that eluded Tesla for much of last year – and then, make a push for the highly coveted AWD and Performance 3 models. However, mid through last month, Musk revealed on Twitter that the company was ahead of schedule and that the first Model 3 Performance has rolled off their hastily built, sprung structure production facility – located on the grounds of their Fremont factory.
With the yesterday’s announcement by Musk, revealing that the company has achieved a 7,000 car per week production rate, it seems Tesla Motors is finally on the right path to satisfy their customers’ needs and clear the huge and risky backlog.
7000 cars, 7 days
♥️ Tesla Team ♥️
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1. srpnja 2018.
For those that are eagerly awaiting the delivery of their Model 3, this comes as great news. For us covering the automotive EV industry, it’s a sign that Tesla Motors is moving in the right direction. However, whether that will prove to be enough, still remains to be seen.
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Tesla Registers Over 6,000 New Model 3 VINs"
Cool! With all the tremendous competition for Tesla’s ev crown they need to keep ahead.
More Tents, they need mortice, and more tents, as if they are not tense enough.
With the iPace, 20k by Christmas, The new Leaf, the old should be avoided, The Bolt, the Kona, the Kia Nio, and whatever.
Even if all became ubiquitous soon would it really affect the 450k Tesla Model 3 pre-orders?
That’s debatable, but it’s one the pillars of the short thesis. They make the absurd determination that there is a limited demand for evs, though evidence, right in their faces, tells us otherwise, but it doesn’t say anything to them, for they will not hear, see, or speak any evil of their own positions, so I do.
[mini-rant]
“…it’s one the pillars of the short thesis. They make the absurd determination that there is a limited demand for evs…”
Yup, the serial Tesla FUDsters said the same thing about the Model S and the Model X; that once the initial waiting list was satisfied, demand would dry up. How did that work out, again? Oh, yeah…
Tesla’s global automobile sales totals:
2012: 2650
2013: 22,300
2014: 31,655 (+41.95%)
2015: 50,580 (+59.8%)
2016: 76,230 (+50.7%)
2017: 101,312 (+32.9%)
But I think few if any of the FUDsters care how often they are shown to be wrong. I think they try to target those who don’t know much about Tesla or its history. Almost everybody who has been reading about Tesla for long already knows better than to believe anything the serial Tesla bashers say.
You do realize that Tesla only sold 22K Xs and Ss this quarter, right? That’s only 88K for the year and down from Q1. So yes, X and S demand *has* peaked.
I don’t think few if any of the Tesla fanatics care how often they are shown to be wrong. I think they try to target those who don’t know much about Tesla or its history. Almost everybody who has been reading about Tesla for long already knows better than to believe anything the serial Tesla cultists (or Elon himself) says.
^^^^^^^^^^Talk about serial Tesla FUDsters ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
*YAWN* Funny how we’ve been hearing this before Tesla even sold the first Model S. That deposits were the complete sales demand, and that it would drop from there as people didn’t convert their reservations to orders.
Tesla sold 22K in Q2 2017 too. And then Q3/Q4 sales went up. Just like every car maker’s EV sales every year since EV’s began being built. It is like you don’t even understand that car sales are seasonal, and the specifically EV sales are heavy in the second half of the year.
It is funny how you guys rely upon cherry picking bits of seasonal and single quarter data to claim some pattern of demand peaking. And then when every year’s sales totals are posted with the full sales data it blows your claims out of the water. And since you guys are all so predictable, let me get ahead of you. No, Tesla upselling customers from the less expensive Model S into the more expensive Model X doesn’t mean there is some sales failure. This is considered a sales victory everywhere in the automotive industry.
I have a feeling that 7 pretend electrics spends a lot of time on Seeking Shorters cutting and pasting their propaganda to insert here into his easily refutable anti-Tesla FUD.
88k 100,000 $ cars aint bad especially when they are supplemented by quite a few 50,000$ Model 3s. If the price on the S & X comes down at some point they may see a spike in yearly sales.
“How many $35K models has Tesla produced?” is the objection that needs to be met…
be patient