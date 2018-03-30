Tesla Registers Over 6,000 New Model 3 VINs

7 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ

Completing its latest batch of 6,160 new Model 3 VINs (vehicle identification numbers), Tesla Motors has filed a total of 62,557 Model 3 registrations to date.

This latest batch of Model 3 registrations is mostly comprised of Long Range RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) cars, completely opposite of the mostly dual motor AWD (All Wheel Drive) batch of 2,237 vehicle identification numbers registered by the company last week. Overall, this has been a meteoric rise for the carmaker, as the struggle of recent months to meet the production demand seems to be over.

This goes hand-in-hand with the production ramp up and the announcement made by Elon Musk earlier this year. Back then, the Tesla Motors CEO announced that the company would probably start production of their highly-awaited dual motor AWD and Performance Model 3 vehicles sometimes in July.

The plan was to first stabilize the production rate of 5,000 Model 3 per week – something that eluded Tesla for much of last year – and then, make a push for the highly coveted AWD and Performance 3 models. However, mid through last month, Musk revealed on Twitter that the company was ahead of schedule and that the first Model 3 Performance has rolled off their hastily built, sprung structure production facility – located on the grounds of their Fremont factory.

With the yesterday’s announcement by Musk, revealing that the company has achieved a 7,000 car per week production rate, it seems Tesla Motors is finally on the right path to satisfy their customers’ needs and clear the huge and risky backlog.

7000 cars, 7 days

♥️ Tesla Team ♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1. srpnja 2018.

For those that are eagerly awaiting the delivery of their Model 3, this comes as great news. For us covering the automotive EV industry, it’s a sign that Tesla Motors is moving in the right direction. However, whether that will prove to be enough, still remains to be seen.