Tesla Registers Over 2,000 Dual-Motor Model 3 VINs

JUN 28 2018 BY ERIC LOVEDAY

What’s in a VIN?

Actually, quite a lot. And in the case of the Model 3, one can decode the VIN to determine if its a single-motor or dual-motor variant.

It was way back in January of this year when Tesla began registering the first dual-motor Model 3 VINs, but now it seems the full focus is on the AWD variant of the 3. Keep in mind that these higher-end versions of the Model 3 are bigger profit-makers for Tesla, so we suspect the automaker will push the dual-motor variants hard as it looks to turn a profit in the near future.

The most recent VIN indicator/tracker reports that nearly 99% of some 2,237 newly registered VINs apply to the dual-motor versions of the Model 3. This is to be expected as Tesla recently announced pricing and opened up ordering for the dual-motor 3. Those newly registered VINs all appeared within approximately the last 6-7 days or so.

Additionally, the highest recorded VIN to date is claimed to be 56240.

#Tesla registered 2,237 new #Model3 VINs. ~99% estimated to be dual motor. Highest VIN is 56240. https://t.co/PyS1QZQUuZ — Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) June 28, 2018

It won’t be long until we report on Tesla sales for June (July 3rd, to be exact), so why not start a little guessing game here. How many Tesla Model 3s do you think will be sold in the U.S. in June? Will it be another record month for the electric sedan? Or will Tesla scale back U.S. deliveries to extend the federal tax credit?

Leave us your thoughts in comments below.