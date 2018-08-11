Tesla Registers 4,609 New Model 3 VINs

1 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Around 85% of the number is estimated to be dual motor vehicles

While the focus of the public was on the 2018 Paris Motor Show where several high-profile reveals from the legacy carmakers are happening, Tesla seems to be quietly grinding away at production woes. Coming into the 4Q, the U.S.-based carmaker is putting an immense amount of vehicles out on the road. The magnitude at which Tesla is producing and delivering cars is putting some fear into the hearts of executives dealing with the onslaught from California.

Tesla sold a whopping 61,875 cars (Model 3 and Model S) in the last quarter. According to data, they’ve ramped production to 5,300 vehicles per week and overall, produced over 80,000 vehicles in the period.

Q3 deliveries totaled 83,500 vehicles: 55,840 Model 3, 14,470 Model S, and 13,190 Model X. To put this in perspective, in just Q3, we delivered more than 80% of the vehicles that we delivered in all of 2017, and we delivered about twice as many Model 3s as we did in all previous quarters combined.

And now, seemingly more Model 3’s are coming. Recently, the carmaker registered a batch of 4,609 Model 3 VIN’s – out of which, approximately 85% are estimated to be the dual motor vehicles. The information was revealed by Model3Vins, a watchdog service dedicated to keeping track of new Tesla Model 3 VIN registrations. This marks yet another large batch of VINs registered, providing ample fuel to the rumor fire that the company received new battery equipment from Germany, helping them produce even more vehicles in a single timeframe.

#Tesla registered 4,609 new #Model3 VINs. ~85% estimated to be dual motor. Highest VIN is 122517. https://t.co/TBGgTxH3DS — Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) October 3, 2018

There were 8,048 Model 3 vehicles and 3,776 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of Q3, and will be delivered in early Q4. Tesla publicly revealed a target goal of 100,000 Model S and X deliveries in 2018 and with the current onslaught in both production and deliveries, it seems the carmaker is well on their way to smashing it. The Model 3 is selling like crazy and more orders & deliveries are being recorded daily. With more and more people opting in for an electric vehicle, the sales volume will grow substantially and currently, it seems that nobody is ripe to catching Tesla. At least not in the foreseeable future, that is.