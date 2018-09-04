Tesla Registers Nearly 14,000 New Model 3 VINs

41 M BY MARK KANE

Almost all new VINs since a week ago are for RWD.

Tesla doesn’t slow down after superior Q3 results and is moving right ahead by registering thousands more VINs for further Model 3s.

The latest batch is 13,629 and almost all seem to be rear-wheel drive Mid Range versions.

That brings new registrations for October so far to 51,883, including only 20,355 for all-wheel drive (less than 40%).

The total number of registrations stands now at 169,791 (over 100,000 RWD and over 65,000 AWD).

It seems that Tesla is now focusing more on the more affordable Mid Range versions, which is possible because it achieved profitability and scale. Further increase in production will be easier because Mid Range versions require only one drive unit, compared to the popular dual-drive unit AWD in Q3, and less battery cells.

Tesla Model 3 VIN Registrations (cumulative) – October 25, 2018