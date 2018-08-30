  1. Home
  3. Tesla Registered Nearly 62,000 New Model 3 VINs In October

Tesla Model 3

BY MARK KANE

Tesla was registering Model 3 VINs at a rate of 15,000 a week.

The number of Tesla Model 3 VINs registered almost hit 180,000 (179,851) a few days ago and as it turns out, 61,943 fall on October alone. That’s more than in the first 11 months of production.

The pace of registrations of some 15,000 VINs a week on average is not sustainable in the long run as Tesla produces the Model 3 in the 5,000 per week range with plans to achieve 10,000 a week probably in 2019.

The VIN registration data gives us a glimpse on the proportion of all-wheel drive (dual motor) and rear-wheel drive (single motor) versions:

  • around 70,000 AWD (22,519 in October)
  • around 110,000 RWD (39,424 in October)

Tesla Model 3 VIN Registrations (monthly) – October 30, 2018

Source: Model 3 VINs, Teslarati

5 Comments on "Tesla Registered Nearly 62,000 New Model 3 VINs In October"

robus

Cranking them out before the end of the year and the end of the full tax rebate in the US.

46 minutes ago
John

Or maybe just cranking them out, period.

26 minutes ago
F150 Brian

The rate of VIN registrations can’t change the production or delivery rate.
They could register 1 million tomorrow and it changes nothing.

25 minutes ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

It doesn’t change the minimum production rate.
It does change the maximum production rate.

4 minutes ago
Taylor Marks

They can’t build the car without registering the VIN. So it’s not nothing. But yeah, the coverage is a bit backwards. It defines a ceiling for how many have been produced, not a floor.

1 minute ago