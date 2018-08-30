Tesla Registered Nearly 62,000 New Model 3 VINs In October
Tesla was registering Model 3 VINs at a rate of 15,000 a week.
The number of Tesla Model 3 VINs registered almost hit 180,000 (179,851) a few days ago and as it turns out, 61,943 fall on October alone. That’s more than in the first 11 months of production.
The pace of registrations of some 15,000 VINs a week on average is not sustainable in the long run as Tesla produces the Model 3 in the 5,000 per week range with plans to achieve 10,000 a week probably in 2019.
The VIN registration data gives us a glimpse on the proportion of all-wheel drive (dual motor) and rear-wheel drive (single motor) versions:
- around 70,000 AWD (22,519 in October)
- around 110,000 RWD (39,424 in October)
Tesla Model 3 VIN Registrations (monthly) – October 30, 2018
Source: Model 3 VINs, Teslarati
5 Comments on "Tesla Registered Nearly 62,000 New Model 3 VINs In October"
Cranking them out before the end of the year and the end of the full tax rebate in the US.
Or maybe just cranking them out, period.
The rate of VIN registrations can’t change the production or delivery rate.
They could register 1 million tomorrow and it changes nothing.
It doesn’t change the minimum production rate.
It does change the maximum production rate.
They can’t build the car without registering the VIN. So it’s not nothing. But yeah, the coverage is a bit backwards. It defines a ceiling for how many have been produced, not a floor.