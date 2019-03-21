Back By Popular Demand, Tesla’s Referral Program Gets A Reboot

1 H BY WADE MALONE

The relaunched program contains some new rewards and new restrictions.

For a young high growth company, a customer referral program can be a great marketing tool. For years, Tesla owners and prospective owners could take advantage of the automaker’s generous referral program. Existing owners would provide a referral code to their friends, family, acquaintances or random strangers. The referee would typically get free Supercharging for a set period of time. In exchange for getting the word out about Tesla, the referrer could earn a variety of rewards such as free charging stations, a child sized Model S, free Supercharging and potentially even a new Tesla Roadster… or two.

That last factor ended up costing the automaker more than it expected. A number of celebrities, content creators and bloggers used their influence to amass enough qualifying referrals in a short period of time. At least 80 owners nabbed one of these $250,000 vehicles for free. In fact, a few individuals racked up enough referrals to earn two. As a result, Tesla announced the end to their long running referral program earlier this year citing the growing costs.

Now the referral program is back and so are the free Roadsters. However, this time with a more reasonable set of restrictions. Referrers and their referees will each get 1,000 miles of free supercharging when they purchase a new Model 3, Model S or Model X. In addition, each referral will earn the Tesla owner “a chance to win a Founders Series Model Y monthly and a Founders Series Roadster supercar quarterly, both signed by Elon and Franz.”

No doubt many owners will be happy to see the return of the referral program. To keep the rewards more fair, owners that have already won a prize will be disqualified from nabbing that reward a second time.

No, it’s cumulative, but once you win one of the prizes, referral count resets to zero & you can’t win that prize again. Intent over time is to enable those without a massive social media presence to win. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2019

Below is Tesla’s full blog post:

Tesla’s New Customer Referral Program

The Tesla Team March 21, 2019

Customer referrals have been a key part of our growth ever since we began selling Roadster in 2008. Since then, our customers’ enthusiasm for their vehicles has propelled Model 3 to become the best-selling luxury car in the U.S. and the best-selling electric vehicle in the world last year. We’ve heard from our customers that the Referral Program was one of their favorite reasons to tell their friends about Tesla, so today, we’re introducing an all-new Referral Program to give customers another way to share what they love about their cars.

While our previous Referral Program was very successful, it came with significant costs, and ending the program last year allowed us to pass those savings along to customers. We’ve since restructured the program to save the company money while also offering rewards that are super exclusive:

Now, each time a friend purchases a new Tesla using your referral code, you’ll both get 1,000 miles of free Supercharging. Each referral also gives you a chance to win a Founder’s Series Model Y monthly and a Founder’s series Roadster supercar quarterly, both signed by Elon Musk and Franz von Holzhausen. Tesla owners who already have unlimited Supercharging get two chances to win with each referral.

The continued growth and excitement we’ve generated have been driven largely by the passion of our current and future customers. Our goal is simply to build the best and safest cars according to U.S. government testing, so that owners will share their experiences with others and help accelerate our mission towards a sustainable future.

Source: Tesla