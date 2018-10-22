Tesla Q3 Conference Call: Ride Real-Time With Us On Profit Wave
Profit secured.
The Tesla 2018 Q3 earnings report is in, and as CEO Elon Musk had predicted, the company recorded a profit. And, at $2.90 a share, not a tiny one either. So now, with Tesla bulls ebullient and bears barely able to lift the goal posts they seem to so often be moving, we turn our attention to the quarterly financial call with analysts. Like last time, we will listen live and fill you in on the most notable bits, crossing our fingers for information about what to expect from the company with regards to progress and products.
In a change from past presentations, the financial call this time around begins at 6:30 Eastern time. Hopefully, we’ll get some details about the company’s new timeline for the China Gigafactory, which is already in the early stages of construction, and which was just confirmed to produce both the Model 3 and Model Y. We can’t help but wonder, too, if the Gigafactory 1 will be home to Model Y and Semi production. Typically, they avoid making explicit product announcements during these calls, but sometimes they do give us some strong hints.
We also look forward to hearing about other efforts Tesla is involved in: energy storage, along with solar panels and roofs. While we understand the solar roof seems to be stuck in a lengthy “product validation” period, we wonder how the regular panel sales and installation business is doing.
Here, now, is our takeaways from the call:
- Elon opens the call with opening remarks about safety and other issues. Delivered more cars in Q3 than 2017.
- Best quarter ever for solar.
- Expect to see positive cash flow in Q4 and other quarters going forward.
- Elon chokes up talking about customers pitching in to help with deliveries, and thanks them.
- Vehicle safety: Todd Maron speaking, says electric architecture gives advantages over traditional cars. Model 3 scores above 943 other vehicles in tests. Not finished, either. Will continue improving. They discuss how they try not to just pass the various tests, but how to improve safety in any condition.
- Stuart Bowers: Navigate on Autopilot coming. Future version will allow car to pass without driver tapping turn signal, but manual for now.
- Can still order full self-driving, just off-menu. Was creating confusion with enhanced autopilot and full self-driving.
- Andrej Karpathy: Team is excited about upgraded computer. Have neural networks greatly improved, but waiting on new hardware to make them more functional. The improvement should be dramatic.
- Talking about factory safety now. Aiming to be safest company in the world.
- Elon talks about claims they were under-reporting injuries, but have been cleared by CAL OSHA. Exec (first name Lori) says injuries are a fraction of what they were when plant was NUMMI. Most injuries are muscle strain and sprains. This quarter saw 15,000 safety improvements. Opened new improved health clinic, overseen by leading orthopedic doctor. She lists an impressive number of efforts to be proactive in improving.
- Dan Galves, Wolf Research asks about cell supply. Supply is tight, but they have other partners to lean on besides Panasonic. Started another cell production line with Panasonic with two more coming soon.
