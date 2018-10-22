Tesla Q3 Conference Call: Ride Real-Time With Us On Profit Wave

42 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

Profit secured.

The Tesla 2018 Q3 earnings report is in, and as CEO Elon Musk had predicted, the company recorded a profit. And, at $2.90 a share, not a tiny one either. So now, with Tesla bulls ebullient and bears barely able to lift the goal posts they seem to so often be moving, we turn our attention to the quarterly financial call with analysts. Like last time, we will listen live and fill you in on the most notable bits, crossing our fingers for information about what to expect from the company with regards to progress and products.

In a change from past presentations, the financial call this time around begins at 6:30 Eastern time. Hopefully, we’ll get some details about the company’s new timeline for the China Gigafactory, which is already in the early stages of construction, and which was just confirmed to produce both the Model 3 and Model Y. We can’t help but wonder, too, if the Gigafactory 1 will be home to Model Y and Semi production. Typically, they avoid making explicit product announcements during these calls, but sometimes they do give us some strong hints.

We also look forward to hearing about other efforts Tesla is involved in: energy storage, along with solar panels and roofs. While we understand the solar roof seems to be stuck in a lengthy “product validation” period, we wonder how the regular panel sales and installation business is doing.

Here, now, is our takeaways from the call: