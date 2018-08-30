Tesla Q3 2018 Earnings Report: Record Revenue, Turns Profit
13 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 8
Tesla has just released its Q3 2018 earnings and financial reports.
Among the highlights is information on Model 3 production, updates on the Tesla energy network, record global sales and so much more.
Financial results for the third quarter of 2018 are as follows:
- Revenue of $6.82 billion
- Profit of $2.90 per share
Here’s what Wall Street expected, based on a number of estimates of analysts polled by Refinitiv:
- Losses: 15-19 cents per share
- Revenue: $6.33 billion
Here’s how it appears in the report:
Financials aren’t really our thing here at InsideEVs though, so let’s move on to what concerns us most.
2018 will surely be a delivery record year for Tesla, now that Model 3 volume and sales are increasing quite rapidly. In fact, Model 3 sales just set a new all-time record.
The hot topic item in any recent Tesla report is the Model 3. In regards to that, Tesla stated:
The Model 3 production system stabilized in Q3. We went from a steep S-curve to more gradual monthly improvements. Among other things, we made the changes necessary to enable production of an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version of Model 3, and we did this without disrupting our production rate. We started the quarter producing only Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) Model 3s and ended the quarter producing almost entirely AWD cars. Even though AWD cars are significantly more complex to build, we produced 5,300 Model 3s in the last week of Q3.
Labor hours per Model 3 decreased by more than 30% from Q2 to Q3, falling for the first time below the level for Model S and X.
Beyond that, Tesla provided an overall update on all three of its vehicles, stating:
In Q3, we delivered 27,710 Model S and X vehicles to customers. While demand in China remains challenging due to a 40% import duty for Model S and X, China deliveries still remained a material portion of our Q3 deliveries, and we managed to offset the decline there with growth in North America and Europe.
A comment was made in regards to Model 3 new orders too:
You’ll find an overload of additional information in the full release from Tesla posted below, as well as new details when the conference call gets underway later this evening:
8 Comments on "Tesla Q3 2018 Earnings Report: Record Revenue, Turns Profit"
Yeah Baby!
Can’t wait to see the shills, shortets and haters try and spin this!
Wow! I wasn’t expecting that! If Tesla could replicate $2.90 a share each quarter for an entire year, their p/e would be around 25, which is high for a car company but low for a technology company. Of course, I’m sure Musk just produced earnings this quarter to say, “I told you so!”. I’m sure he’s planning to plough as much future earnings as possible toward expansion, like the new Chinese factory.
woohoo!
Let the weeping and gnashing of teeth begin.
The “Profits” were right after all!
The Model 3 salvation has arriEVd, with gifts in hand!
$2.90 per share is welcome news, here’s hoping for $4.20 per share, to put it Bluntly, in Q4!
Somebody will be Smoking some Shorts, tomorrow at the opening bell!
Beat earnings expectation by $3.00/share. That was a first.
Again, as long as you deliver, the stock will take care of itself… Shorter will be burned. No need to defend Tesla on twitter. Let the result and action speak for itself.
Good Job Tesla!