Tesla Puts Out New Model 3 Video

1 day ago by Electric CarsTV

Sure looks a bit like advertising to us.

Either that, or Tesla is trying hard to promote the 3 to perhaps overshadow that production and delivery is behind schedule.

Whatever the case may be, we get a few new looks at some Model 3 production processes, as well as a really solid peek at the clean interior that makes the 3 so unique. It’s so simple inside it’s almost frightening.

Where are all the buttons and doodads and whatnots? This may take some getting used to.