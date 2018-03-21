Tesla Pushes Back AWD, Long-Range Model 3 To Late 2018
Tesla has once again delayed perhaps the most anticipated version of the Model 3, the long-range AWD model that those in snowy climates desire.
More recently, the availability of this version was listed for mid-2018, but some of those reporting on the situation now see late 2018 instead.
Others report that availability of the short-range, dual-motor Model 3 has been bumped back too.
The belief is that this delay is so that Tesla can focus on producing and delivering its highest margin Model 3, the only one that’s currently available right now. This is the long-range RWD Model 3 with most options required as standard equipment.
This isn’t the first time Tesla has played around with the availability timeframe of certain versions of the Model 3 and likely won’t be the last.
Rumors suggest that other lesser versions of the Model 3, like the standard battery with rear-wheel-drive, may get bumped back too, though we aren’t seeing this in the estimator or configurator tools as of right now.
I see Mid 2018 as I have seen for a while now. Can you describe where you are in line and if you have a Tesla already. People Ive asked have mid 2018 too.
Are you from Canada? There is a rumor that Tesla might be prioritizing AWD to canada (since they need it more plus to delay the tax credit expiration another quarter)
I hope TSLA takes a drop to $250 per share so that I can buy buy buy
CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS
The also remove the “310 mile range” on the AWD version. Perhaps we’ll see a range increase with dual motors?
Mine still shows Mid 2018 as well. Eric’s article and Twitter headline sure leaves the initial impression that Tesla has officially pushed all AWD delivery estimates. Without confirmation from Tesla I’ll just assume this is fake news.
Eric didn’t say ALL. He said MOST are reporting. We have no intention of reporting fake news. If Tesla Model 3 reservation holders post delivery delays or their reservation is moved up or back, we will report and keep people apprised. Thus far, everything has been pushed back beyond our reports of any original pushbacks, and then pushed back again. No one has received their car when they were supposed to, production has been delayed numerous times, and goals haven’t been met. We need to report one way or the other so as not to be providing biased information. If it changes, we will again report that as well. We will always make every attempt to keep people informed as to what is happening and what we’ve seen or heard. Whether or not Tesla confirms makes no difference since the company has been less than transparent along the way and its confirmation just results in another change or setback. Hope this makes sense.
Can confirm that current Telsa X owner at work (West Coast) was told his Model 3 AWD was changed to “Late 2018).
Yes, we’ve received confirmation from several people. Thank you.
Can you confirm geographies? Particularly Canada vs US?
How do you know it is MOST? Perhaps SOME would have been a better choice of word unless you can corroborate it is MOST.
I don’t know that it’s most. I was just correcting that Eric didn’t suggest ALL or intend to purposely deliver fake news. That’s never our goal. I’d be happy to change the wording to some, since that probably makes more sense at this point. Thank you.
Fair enough. I can admit that my use of “Fake News” was likely overly dramatic but It seems that is the world we now live in. Appreciate your thoughtful responses.
No problem. Much agreed! Have a good evening, sir.
But hey, you can buy a used Model S AWD 🤗
I don’t understand. Wouldn’t a long range AWD requiring all the options be the highest priced/margin car over the same RWD model?
First prod window shows April to June
Standard battery and AWD show late 2018
I reserved online within a few min of access.
I suspect the Fed credit will start winding down Q4 thus may get the first prod or a Bolt. By Q3
Still Mid 2018 for me too…
Please change the title of this article… or remove it altogether
Many people are reporting that theirs changed to late 2018. I’m glad yours is still mid-2018 and others here are as well. Hopefully, many others are that way, too. However, with many people now being moved to late 2018, we do need to report on it.
Perhaps renaming the title to;
SOME RESERVATION HOLDERS REPORT TESLA PUSHES BACK AWD, LONG-RANGE MODEL 3 TO LATE 2018
Would be more accurate…
Glad I cancelled last week, and all I wanted was the LR RWD version being built now.
Anyone hoping for a SR RWD Model 3 may be waiting for years. I predict more cancellations as people look for other options.
When Tesla prioritized any higher priced models in front of line waiters for the SR it became apparent that it would likely be years if Tesla ever produced the fabled $35,000 car. I started looking for a replacement car and unfortunately bought an ICE. Sad to say, it’s half the price of the fabled version and I like it better than the $49,000 currently produced model 3.
Tesla may not be ready for mass market. Their best bet approach may be premium priced performance sedan.
This is due to Tesla opening up sales in the Canada market allowing them to sell more “First Production” units before switching over to more variants.
Somehow some folks think this is some sort of bad thing. But the reality is they are still selling every single “First Production” unit they can build, AND beat their nearest EV competitor in sales in the US all WITHOUT even having a full line of options available yet. That is clearly a very good sign for Tesla’s overall demand over the long term once they have a full line of options available to choose from.
My delivery estimate still shows MID 2018 for Awd and early 2019 for standard battery and first production at mid 2018 as well.
Hmmm…. if only someone had told Tesla that trying to enter mass production with zero testing and zero experience wouldn’t work out. Oh wait… everyone who knows how a new car model rollout should go, told them they couldn’t go straight from design to production. They’re seeing the penalties for their hubris now in the form of slow production rates and poor build quality.
It will be a major hit to EV penetration if Tesla fails, so I hope they somehow get their act together. But, it doesn’t look like the comedy of errors will stop anytime soon. Have they thought about poaching some engineers from the real car manufacturers to get the production lines straightened out?
I have been saying things like that since the beginning, but many on here, Green Car Reports & Electrek (unsurprisingly) have argued/discredit/downvoted me to oblivion for these statements.
Getting engineers from Toyota or GM won’t fix the issue – problem stems from the very top. Yes, the same person who Tesla’s board recently gave a HUGE compensation plan from the company who still is deep into the red. He’s Tesla greatest beacon, but also the one who’s dragging the entire company to bankruptcy if production continues to stall & costs are not slashed.
Until HE realizes how unsustainable their current operations & Model 3 rollout is, nothing will change. A capital raise could ease the pain, but debt continues to pile.
Make room for the performance version… Come on!
I checked my order page and it still says Mid-2018. The Delivery Estimator says Late 2018 but that change occurred a long time ago for me. Again California non-owner first day line waiter.
For some reason my last post did not go through.
I sure hope my Model Y, AWD long range preformance version, doesn’t get pushed back as well.
I was kind of hoping by now, that St. Elon would have ground up some sacred Unicorn Horn, and sprinkled some of the UH Magic Pixie Dust around the Model 3 production hell bottle necks.
I’d say Tesla is just about on track to deliver the $35k base version by 2025 or so.
Starting to doubt if they’ll even manage to build 100k Model 3 this year.
Good thing EVs are simple and the Model 3 designed for ease of manufacture. Tesla wouldn’t manage to build ONE if it was complicated!
The more I read the more it seems that not only has Elon bitten off more than he can chew but is in fact choking on the results.
M3, Semi, MY, Pickup… surely NOT!
Continuing S, X & forthcoming Roadster2 being ‘limited production’ are realistic but Semi, MY, Pickup on top of M3 fiasco may kill Tesla EV’s.