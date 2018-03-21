Tesla Pushes Back AWD, Long-Range Model 3 To Late 2018

6 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tesla has once again delayed perhaps the most anticipated version of the Model 3, the long-range AWD model that those in snowy climates desire.

More recently, the availability of this version was listed for mid-2018, but some of those reporting on the situation now see late 2018 instead.

Others report that availability of the short-range, dual-motor Model 3 has been bumped back too.

The belief is that this delay is so that Tesla can focus on producing and delivering its highest margin Model 3, the only one that’s currently available right now. This is the long-range RWD Model 3 with most options required as standard equipment.

This isn’t the first time Tesla has played around with the availability timeframe of certain versions of the Model 3 and likely won’t be the last.

Rumors suggest that other lesser versions of the Model 3, like the standard battery with rear-wheel-drive, may get bumped back too, though we aren’t seeing this in the estimator or configurator tools as of right now.