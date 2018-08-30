  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla On Track For Profitability This Year

Tesla On Track For Profitability This Year

Tesla Model 3

3 H BY MARK KANE 18

Profits, stock gains and a bright future lie ahead.

According to Macquarie Research’s analyst Maynard Um, Tesla is on a path to profitability. First net income is to be achieved during the second half of this year.

This would have an obvious impact on the stock, which is expected to go up some 70%. Macquarie targets $430 (more than the $420 Musk suggested) compared to about $250 recently.

See Also
Tesla To Become Sustainably Profitable, Analyst Says: Video
Tesla Now Outsells Jaguar Globally, Model 3 Outsold Jag In Q3
US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: September 2018

Tesla has a bright future because it’s more a disruptive technology company – engaged in EVs, energy storage and solar – than say a conventional automaker.

Maynard Um said:

“Um’s thesis relies on Tesla having enough cash “to get over the debt maturity hump.” He said Tesla will be able to push through the debt challenges through multiple sources of cash flow. Macquarie estimated Tesla will get $500 million to $600 million in revenue from clean energy government credits in the second half of 2018. He also said cash flow will be boosted by rising Model 3 sales and access to $1.2 billion in unused debt.”

“Musk has said Tesla does not have to raise more capital, but the analyst said it might be a good idea. “We believe a raise through equity would be beneficial in further strengthening its longer-term outlook as well as providing a cushion in case of any unexpected periods of economic softening.””

Source: CNBC

Categories: Tesla

Tags:

Leave a Reply

18 Comments on "Tesla On Track For Profitability This Year"

newest oldest most voted
REXisKing

True with the statements of VW and BMW about battery production issues and delays…

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
theflew

How do they know Tesla is on track for profitability? Do they have insider information? I’m not even sure Tesla is 100% sure. This sounds more like an analysts hopefully expectations.

Vote Up4-12Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Kbm3

Suggest reading the analysis before commenting.

Vote Up10-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
KumarPlocher

How could anyone be 100% sure, lol!

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
REXisKing

Sales, Safety record, and Musk has publicly stated the goal is profitability.
And they probably have better access to Musk.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
MaartenV NL

They use basic accounting and math. No reading of tealeaves needed.
Here is an example of such an exercise.

https://tinyurl.com/y74ml9a2

Q3-2018 is about break-even, depending on policy they can decide to report a profit or a loss (intention is to report profit.)
Q4-2018 is a clear profit, but not big enough to influence the 2018 annual result much.
2019 growing quarterly profits, costs of bringing semi to production not large enough to turn growth negative.
2020 solid profits while Model Y enters production. clear contribution of energy storage products.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

Good, if Tesla is making profits then we can run calculation of its intrinsic value according to P/E ratio. Then we will of course need to see where these profits are coming from. If essentially from car manufacturing then we will need to use a car industry valuation of 18 times its yearly profit. If potential in self driving etc. then we need to have evidence that Tesla is further advanced than competitors, as often with Tesla you need to be a strong believer. That is fine with Elon apparently as he recently repeated in twitter that he only cares for the strong longs (believers) in true guru fashion.

Vote Up5-10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Kbm3

P/E ratios are a terrible metric for high growth companies. No properly educated financial analyst would use something that erroneous.

Vote Up8-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Get Real

Isn’t it funny how serial Tesla haters like Another Euro BS and the flew constantly whine here at InsideEvs about all things Tesla instead of just being maybe mildly appreciative that Tesla is moving the needle a lot on EVs?

Vote Up6-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
KumarPlocher

Yes, there are a million measures by which to gauge a company’s success, and with high-growth companies, you need to choose carefully.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Noone

P/E ratios are not identical for fast growing companies and slow growing companies. Would you assign the same P/E value to a company that is growing at 100% a year as one that is growing 1% a year?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
REXisKing

Amazon’s PE is 148, so very high, and that would not be an investor happy number if it was a mature no growth company. However, you know, look around in your neighborhood. Those sales malls are turning into doctor offices. Where are those sales going?

Sometimes, the early guy getting in is right.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Karl Leinstein

I guess the ICE companies are in real troubles here in Europe the salesfiguers are going down and #Dieselgate is approaching Europe. They do not meet the the WLTP limits, recently it was mentioned that even the hybrid cars are
not complying. This will cost them enormous amounts of money. Not to mention that they are far behind TESLA…

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
MaartenV NL

What professionals do is calculating the current value of future cashflows.
They look 3, 5 or 8 years in the future.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Nix

3, 5, AND 8 years…..

Calculating on prior quarterly data alone is like driving down the road looking only in the rear view mirror. 😉

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
JoeInTheUK

I presume you would measure Amazons intrinsic value by comparing it with retailers like Sears ?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Mike

I don’t claim to have really looked at Tesla’s financial position, but it occurs to me that they sell a quarter of a billion dollars worth of Model 3s every week and all the equipment and development costs have already been paid for. The Munro tear down also suggests that 30,000$ is a decent ballpark cost estimate per car. While they could still have problems servicing their debt, they are almost certainly raking in a chunk of change every week and it will only get better as they expand production and start delivering to other countries (financial meltdown or other craziness not withstanding).

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David

When does Tesla actually report on their 3rd quarter?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago