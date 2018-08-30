Tesla On Track For Profitability This Year
Profits, stock gains and a bright future lie ahead.
According to Macquarie Research’s analyst Maynard Um, Tesla is on a path to profitability. First net income is to be achieved during the second half of this year.
This would have an obvious impact on the stock, which is expected to go up some 70%. Macquarie targets $430 (more than the $420 Musk suggested) compared to about $250 recently.
Tesla has a bright future because it’s more a disruptive technology company – engaged in EVs, energy storage and solar – than say a conventional automaker.
Maynard Um said:
“Um’s thesis relies on Tesla having enough cash “to get over the debt maturity hump.” He said Tesla will be able to push through the debt challenges through multiple sources of cash flow. Macquarie estimated Tesla will get $500 million to $600 million in revenue from clean energy government credits in the second half of 2018. He also said cash flow will be boosted by rising Model 3 sales and access to $1.2 billion in unused debt.”
“Musk has said Tesla does not have to raise more capital, but the analyst said it might be a good idea. “We believe a raise through equity would be beneficial in further strengthening its longer-term outlook as well as providing a cushion in case of any unexpected periods of economic softening.””
Source: CNBC
18 Comments on "Tesla On Track For Profitability This Year"
True with the statements of VW and BMW about battery production issues and delays…
How do they know Tesla is on track for profitability? Do they have insider information? I’m not even sure Tesla is 100% sure. This sounds more like an analysts hopefully expectations.
Suggest reading the analysis before commenting.
How could anyone be 100% sure, lol!
Sales, Safety record, and Musk has publicly stated the goal is profitability.
And they probably have better access to Musk.
They use basic accounting and math. No reading of tealeaves needed.
Here is an example of such an exercise.
https://tinyurl.com/y74ml9a2
Q3-2018 is about break-even, depending on policy they can decide to report a profit or a loss (intention is to report profit.)
Q4-2018 is a clear profit, but not big enough to influence the 2018 annual result much.
2019 growing quarterly profits, costs of bringing semi to production not large enough to turn growth negative.
2020 solid profits while Model Y enters production. clear contribution of energy storage products.
Good, if Tesla is making profits then we can run calculation of its intrinsic value according to P/E ratio. Then we will of course need to see where these profits are coming from. If essentially from car manufacturing then we will need to use a car industry valuation of 18 times its yearly profit. If potential in self driving etc. then we need to have evidence that Tesla is further advanced than competitors, as often with Tesla you need to be a strong believer. That is fine with Elon apparently as he recently repeated in twitter that he only cares for the strong longs (believers) in true guru fashion.
P/E ratios are a terrible metric for high growth companies. No properly educated financial analyst would use something that erroneous.
Isn’t it funny how serial Tesla haters like Another Euro BS and the flew constantly whine here at InsideEvs about all things Tesla instead of just being maybe mildly appreciative that Tesla is moving the needle a lot on EVs?
Yes, there are a million measures by which to gauge a company’s success, and with high-growth companies, you need to choose carefully.
P/E ratios are not identical for fast growing companies and slow growing companies. Would you assign the same P/E value to a company that is growing at 100% a year as one that is growing 1% a year?
Amazon’s PE is 148, so very high, and that would not be an investor happy number if it was a mature no growth company. However, you know, look around in your neighborhood. Those sales malls are turning into doctor offices. Where are those sales going?
Sometimes, the early guy getting in is right.
I guess the ICE companies are in real troubles here in Europe the salesfiguers are going down and #Dieselgate is approaching Europe. They do not meet the the WLTP limits, recently it was mentioned that even the hybrid cars are
not complying. This will cost them enormous amounts of money. Not to mention that they are far behind TESLA…
What professionals do is calculating the current value of future cashflows.
They look 3, 5 or 8 years in the future.
3, 5, AND 8 years…..
Calculating on prior quarterly data alone is like driving down the road looking only in the rear view mirror. 😉
I presume you would measure Amazons intrinsic value by comparing it with retailers like Sears ?
I don’t claim to have really looked at Tesla’s financial position, but it occurs to me that they sell a quarter of a billion dollars worth of Model 3s every week and all the equipment and development costs have already been paid for. The Munro tear down also suggests that 30,000$ is a decent ballpark cost estimate per car. While they could still have problems servicing their debt, they are almost certainly raking in a chunk of change every week and it will only get better as they expand production and start delivering to other countries (financial meltdown or other craziness not withstanding).
When does Tesla actually report on their 3rd quarter?