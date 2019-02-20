Tesla To Hit Annualized Production Rate Of 500,000 By End Of 2019

24 M BY MARK KANE

One-half of a million electric cars would be quite an achievement

Elon Musk expects that the annualized production rate of Tesla electric cars at the end of 2019 will reach about 500,000. In terms of weekly output, it would be around 10,000 cars per week.

The production will be mostly at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, but by that time a small mount production of the Tesla Model 3 could start in China too.

In 2018, Tesla produced 254,530 cars, which was 152% more than in 2017.

“Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019” “Meant to say annualized production rate at end of 2019 probably around 500k, ie 10k cars/week. Deliveries for year still estimated to be about 400k.”

Deliveries in 2018 amounted to 245,506 (up 138%), so an increase to 400,000 would translate to about 63% growth, year-over-year.

We guess that Tesla is already able to produce roughly 8,000 cars per week (S, X and 3), which is not too far off from the 10,000 weekly target required to hit 500,000.

Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2019