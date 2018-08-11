Source: Tesla Production For Q3 Expected To Hit 70,000
The third quarter of 2018 will be tremendous for Tesla production
After a record of 53,339 electric cars produced during the second quarter of this year, it’s expected that in the third quarter Tesla will make more than 70,000 electric cars.
Most of the production falls on the Model 3. It’s estimated that around 35,000 copies of the cars were already made this quarter and with one month to go (20,000 more at a conservative average of 5,000 a week) it will be over 55,000 total in Q3. Model S and Model X production will add at least another 20,000 we believe (the average in the first half was above 24,700).
According to Electrek’s sources, 47,000 cars were already produced this quarter as of last week. That’s in less than two months (above 850 cars a day, on average). 30,000 of that were Model 3. The pace of Model 3 production has been below 5,000, so the earlier estimations of 6,000 were not necessarily accurate.
If production is between 70,000 and 80,000, then deliveries should be above 70,000 and here is how that would compare to the previous results:
The good news is that Tesla apparently decreased labor hours for Model 3 production by 30%, which definitely should help to achieve profitability.
“What I find most encouraging is that Tesla claims to have decrease labor hour for Model 3 production by 30% during the same period, which could mean that even though production has settled in the ~4,000 units per week range, the cost could have improved significantly on a consistent production at this level.”
Source: Electrek
23 Comments on "Source: Tesla Production For Q3 Expected To Hit 70,000"
This is the kind of thing that I care about. All the speculation and expectations be damned.
I predict they will hit 69K, give or take 999.
🙂
Over 80k is a pass, below is a fail. 5k Model 3 production per week would mean 90k quarters for all three vehicles.
@Mikael said: “Over 80k is a pass, below is a fail…”
Lol… a massive q/q gain = fail?
Go Fish…
Give it a rest. After they do reach 90k and then eventually 125k you guys will come up with some other arbitrary hurdle that will equate failure in your minds if they miss it by a few months. Gets so tiring. Must be tiring for you as well to always be picking up those heavy goalposts and moving them.
I think the 70k units estimate is VERY conservative.
Models S and X account for 17k units so far, with two months elapsed and one more to go — so figure an additional 8.5k units. This puts S & X at a total of 25.5k units for the quarter, which is reasonably close to the stated ~100k per year rate goal.
Model 3 is already at 30k units, so 15k per month might seem like a good average rate — but we know Tesla is actively ramping. They have produced more units per week throughout August than they did throughout July, and seem to be on track to produce more per week in September than in either of their prior months. If we guess that July saw 13.5k units produced (~3115 per week, average), then 16.5k in August (~3807 per week average), and we project 20k units in September (~4615 units per week) — then Tesla will be delivering 50k Model 3s, and 75.5k units overall as a minimum.
I tend to be a bit too optimistic, but I hope that Tesla is making more Model 3s than this.
Sounds familiar… I have been saying this for 2 weeks…
Sorry, what were you saying for 2 weeks?
That model 3 production was way below the Bloomberg tracker
As of today, Bloomberg has the production rate at 4,588 cars a week. If you multiply that by 12 weeks you get slightly over 55k cars. Are you saying Tesla will not produce 55k cars this quarter?
Yes, but they are showing 38K built in Q3 already, its closer to 31… I think Model 3 production in the last week was below 3K, over the weekend, near 0
At this point these production numbers don’t really mean anything if the bottleneck is at customer delivery. No sense breaking the backs of the peeps at the factory if delivery is is slow.
Delivery is not thier fault it’s more he logistics company they contracted
As far as I can tell, Tesla handles all deliveries without any third-party involvement.
Please clarify what you meant.
I think the 30% reduction in labor hours is a bit misleading if we consider that things were just not being done all that well before.
So we should only see incremental improvements now that they have gotten everything up and running properly.
Exactly… At the start it was go go go stop stop stop go go go…. Now they have more even flow, but that has been the case since mid Q2,
Just nice to see they are really cranking these EV cars out. Call me impressed that their customer base for the higher priced model 3 appears to be quite large.
Tip of the hat, go Tesla!
48K model 3’s in Q3 has been my guess since the end of June, but with the current news, that may have to revise down. Shorts are reporting supplier problems…
Than again, shorts have been known to lie as daily demonstrated by your contributions to this forum.
Shorts, they are always accurate. LOL
I’m still estimating 45k -48k model 3 for the q3
48 was my estimate at the end of June.. Might end up being high if there is indeed a parts shortage
“Tesla, Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production ”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/tesla-musk-win-dismissal-of-lawsuit-over-model-3-production/ar-BBMwtL9