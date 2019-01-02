Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q4 2018
More than 530,000 electric cars delivered so far.
The forecast about 100,000 deliveries in Q4 turned out to be too optimistic as Tesla closed the quarter with around 90,700.
Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker in its latest update was quite close with an estimation of 154,791 Model 3 produced by the end of the year, as Tesla announced 155,662.
Let’s check out the all-time record fourth-quarter results (final numbers could vary by up to 0.5%).
Tesla Model S/X/3 Deliveries (quarterly) – through December 2018
As you can see, Tesla’s deliveries (around 90,700) were at an all-time high, about 203% above the same period of 2017 and 8% up compared to Q2 2018. On average, 986 cars were delivered per day.
- Model 3: 63,150
- Model X: 14,050
- Model S: 13,500
During 2018, Tesla delivered roughly 245,240 electric cars (up almost 138% year-over-year):
- Model 3: 145,846 YTD
- Model S: 50,676 YTD
- Model X: 48,718 YTD
The cumulative number of S/X/3 delivered since 2012 increased to over 532,000.
Tesla Model S/X/3 Production (quarterly) – through December 2018
Production also hit an all-time high of 86,555 (up 252% year-over-year) for the quarter and 254,530 YTD (up 152%). During Q4, on average, 941 cars were produced per day.
- Model 3: 61,394 (152,977 YTD)
- Model S + Model X: 25,161 (101,553 YTD)
Tesla Model S and X sales amounted to around 99,394, which is 2% less than a year ago, but in general in line with the forecast of around 100,000 for the year.
During the year, Tesla was mostly focused on the Model 3. According to the company there is potential for further growth because:
- entering Europe and China in February 2019
- introduction of lower-priced variants
- offering leasing
We can only guess that in 2019 sales of Model 3 alone will exceed 300,000.
“There remain significant opportunities to continue to grow Model 3 sales by expanding to international markets, introducing lower-priced variants and offering leasing. International deliveries in Europe and China will start in February 2019. Expansion of Model 3 sales to other markets, including with a right-hand drive variant, will occur later in 2019.”
10 Comments on "Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q4 2018"
Impressive!
And 2019 will be another year with limited competition, so they should be able to sell lots of high margin variants with little to no sales / advertising effort.
I’ll reiterate my last year’s hope that in 2019, Tesla decides to spin off their charging network into a separate entity that provides service to all EVs. That would provide another source of revenue and help push the movement forward faster.
We have to conclude that the global demand for the Tesla Model S and the Tesla Model X has plateaued.
The introduction of the next generation of the Tesla Model S and the Tesla Model X will probably take the global demand for these two EV models to a next (higher) level.
I think the Model 3 eats into S demand a bit, because people who would otherwise get a base Model S can get a pimped-out 3. I think there’s still a little bit of room for Model X growth, but that will likely suffer a Model Y effect at some point.
@KumarPlocher said: “…I think there’s still a little bit of room for Model X…”
A Tesla Model XL (extended length version of Model X) would be a huge hit in North America… may double Tesla SUV sales.
Extend cargo area by ~20 inches (~508mm) and extend wheelbase by ~10 inches (~254mm) and keep everything else identical to Model X including battery pack.
Yes the added length will result in ~5% range loss but a Tesla 100D XL with 280 miles rage may be the sweet spot for many.
Sure, but the name is vegetable soup.
Is such a thing (a Model X extended length version) in the works? I really like the MX but have heard the third row is pretty cramped if you really want to fit the whole family in. An extra couple feet would really alleviate that, as well as add extra cargo space when hauling cargo and you have the seats folded down.
Boast a towing + off-road performance on par with e.g. a Jeep Grand Cherokee with the next gen MX and then we’re talkin’!!!
When they offer leasing on the $35K model, there will be another boom. They haven’t even marketed any of these cars. I think a lot of us haven’t even really let that sink in. Big auto puts so much money into ads to persuade people.
Great, but isn’t the difference between 2018 Q3 and Q4 a bit disappointing?
They need another production line. Europe and China will gobble up these cars as fast or faster than the US. So those two markets alone could triple the appetite for Tesla cars.