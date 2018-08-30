Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q3 2018

43 M BY MARK KANE

We need to keep increasing the scale of these here graphs.

Tesla production and deliveries of electric cars in the third quarter more than tripled year-over-year in line with the company’s guidance.

The latest results make previous quarters looks tiny, but the funny thing is that at full capacity numbers can be 60% higher (10,000 Model 3 and 2,000 Model S/X a week and 140,000+ a quarter).

Production of Tesla Model 3 was at the end of the quarter above 5,000 a week and moreover almost entirely dual motor versions, which required Tesla to reach a production volume of more than 10,000 drive units a week.

Deliveries are now at an all-time quarterly high of 83,500 (can be up to 0.5% higher) (up 219% year-over-year) and >154000 YTD:

Model 3: 55,840

Model S: 14,470

Model X: 13,190

The increase in production is tremendous:

Production hit an all-time high too of 80,142 (up 216% year-over-year) for the quarter and 167,975 YTD:

Model 3: 53,239

Model S + Model X: 26,903

Sales numbers are higher than production, because there were thousands of cars (produced in the end of Q2) in transit, that were delivered at the beginning of the third quarter.

Tesla already delivered more than 440,000 electric cars so 500,000 will be easy to achieve by the end of this year.