Tesla Production Reportedly Close To 1,000 Per Day

1 H BY MARK KANE

1,000 cars daily, 7,000 weekly.

In mid-October 2018, Tesla seems to finally be able to maintain the production pace of some 1,000 cars daily (7,000 weekly at 7 days a week).

According to Electrek’s sources, in the past seven days, Tesla produced some 6,800 cars, including 4,800 Model 3. So far this month, production was apparently 18,300 (including 12,200 Model 3).

It’s encouraging to see that Tesla is able to sustain production, which in late June was a peak achievement.

With production capacity at such a level, Tesla should be able to produce at least 90,000 (64,000 Model 3) during Q4, compared to 80,142 in Q3.

Total production of Tesla Model 3 stands at over 100,000 and by the end of this year should be above 150,000.

Source: Electrek