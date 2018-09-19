Bay Area Bonanza: Tesla Insider Leaks Model 3 Delivery Extravaganza
It appears Tesla is preparing to deliver an unprecedented number of electric vehicles in the coming days, but there’s more to this story to share.
We’ve been getting more and more indication that Tesla will be going to great lengths to ramp up vehicle deliveries as the quarter comes to an end. It started with a congratulatory email from CEO Elon Musk to employees, as well as a comment by Elon’s brother Kimbal on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.” This information came as no surprise since Tesla has historically accelerated deliveries at the end of each quarter. However, now, we’re talking mostly about the Tesla Model 3, which has been in the midst of “delivery logistics hell,” and we’re also looking at the potential for Tesla to push to show a profit.
Fast forward to yesterday, and we started receiving tips from various readers reporting Model 3 holding lots clearing out, trucks full of Model 3s seemingly ready to hit the road, and a multitude of people reporting that they are taking delivery in the coming days. The numbers that we’re seeing don’t tell the whole story yet. We need another week to really get a grasp on the happenings. But, we can tell you that we’re discovering delivery numbers that appear to be off the charts in comparison to what we’ve gleaned in the past.
Now, for what we consider to be potentially huge news.
A trusted source that works at Tesla and requested to remain anonymous contacted InsideEVs with some inside information. Makes sense right? Anyhow, they shared that Tesla Service Center techs are being pulled from their usual duties over the next week or so to help with deliveries. Apparently, Tesla has readied some 7,000 Model 3 vehicles to be delivered just in the San Francisco Bay Area over the course of seven days. We hear that the specific goal is for the automaker to deliver 1,000 Model 3s each day for the last week of the month in the Bay Area alone.
We also received a tip that many of these cars are ready to go and waiting in Richmond, CA at the railyard. We sure wish we would have been aware of this since we were in Richmond just a few days ago at the unveiling of the Audi e-tron. Quite a coincidence for sure. Did Tesla know Audi was holding its massive event in Richmond? Did the automaker hope that attendees would stumble upon the plethora of finished Model 3 sedans? We have no way of knowing any of this for certain, but it’s interesting nonetheless.
Wait … there seems to be even more big news.
In addition to the above reports – and possibly as an accelerated path toward profitability – we were also told that Tesla is prepping thousands of Model S, Model X, and Model 3 vehicles for delivery in China. Not surprisingly, most of the S and X cars appear to be 100Ds, though the Model 3s are primarily single-motor.
The source revealed that these Model S and X vehicles are mostly low-mileage loaners or recent trade-ins from people that have now taken delivery of a Model 3. Reportedly, they have already been sold to Chinese customers. While they may not count as deliveries, it surely looks like a monumental source of additional revenue. Is this an effort by Tesla to double down toward a goal of profitability? Not only is Tesla delivering a ton of Model 3s in the U.S. and some in Canada, but also moving high-priced used S and X vehicles out at the same time. The Tesla employee said that the Model 3 vehicles going to China are to be used as showroom vehicles and/or to train Service Center personnel.
Again, we’d like to reiterate that although our data collection shows trends that tend to correlate well with these happenings, we can’t say for sure yet how many vehicles Tesla will deliver this month, nor do we have any indication that the automaker will or will not show a profit. A bit more information leads us to believe that if Tesla doesn’t hit profitability this quarter, next quarter could likely be the breaking point. We were told that the same situation is already planned to happen at the end of December, and Service Center employees were made aware that Tesla will need even more help to get cars delivered at that time.
Do you have any inside information about this? Does anyone live near the Richmond, CA railyard who’s willing to take a drive over and take pictures and ask questions? What’s your Model 3 delivery projection for September? Is profitability truly on the horizon?
Stay tuned in the coming weeks as we report U.S. EV sales. In the meantime, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.
Wait – you think Tesla won’t be profitable in Q3? That would be quite bad… Musk has done nothing to hedge for that possibility. Would that lead to the stock falling, or is a Q3 loss already priced in?
Musk promised Tesla would be profitable in Q3, so if they aren’t in the black, it would certainly be a big miss. The timing of the CAO’s resignation last month raises even more eyebrows now. Sounds like Tesla is doing whatever it will take to put a black number in the profit column for Q3. Perhaps the now ex-CAO wasn’t willing to do what Elon wanted accounting wise.
I don’t blame him. Elon wanted him to show that the Bolt was selling for big profits.
Well, at least they won’t have to add his severance to the bottom line, since he resigned! I have no idea why you’re getting downvoted.
More likely an immoral short play of harassment of employees?
My thought has been that Tesla will either just miss making a profit, or just barely make a profit this quarter. The fourth quarter is going to be the longer term test for Tesla.
If Tesla can put the paint issue to bed, reduce the cost of the battery and improve auto-pilot going forward, then no one is going to touch Tesla for the next two years, since there really isn’t any competition for the model 3.
If they sell 70K+ vehicles Q3 and their battery business shows slight growth, I am guessing their revenue will be in the realm of $5B, maybe $5.5B. Last quarter they recorded revenue of $4B with expenditures of $4.7B. If they can keep the expenditures at Q2 levels, they’ll be in the black, if not their stock will take a huge hit. At this point, they just need to show positive earnings.
Honestly, they could miss on profit and the stock could still do well. Really depends on the details. If their miss is as big as last quarter, then yeah, they’re in trouble. But if they end up getting close to profitability or posting positive cash-flow, they’ll be fine. For instnace, if they post a <$100M loss paired with positive cash-flow and ~100% YoY revenue growth, I still suspect the stock will jump.
At $60K ASP, the Model 3 will rake in at least $3B in Q3 (conservative estimate of 50K unit, the low end of 50K-55K projection from Q2). In Q1 when the Model 3 only sold a handful, total revenue was $3.4B (Q2 $4B). So for Q3, total revenue should easily exceed $6B (estimate range $4.7B-$6.8B, $6.1B average).
I hope you are right. $6B will indeed cause the epic short burn of the century. Q3 should be good overall but I am looking forward to Q4 when historically, most EV’s are sold due due to expiring tax credits.
If they can’t make a small profit, then something must be wrong at Tesla with this high average selling price of Model 3.
Steve and Eric updated article to clarify. Intended to say we do not have information regarding profitability. Not to imply that they will or will not be profitable. Sorry for confusion!
What we do know is that we are expecting a heck of a quarter for delivery numbers. As EV advocates, thats what is important to us.
Looking like the biggest month yet for Tesla and EV sales in North America.
Tesla hit its biggest delivery number in its history last quarter…and they still lost over $700 million dollars.
I wonder how much in ZEV credit sales they will be able to bank for Q3. They must be swimming in ZEV credits with all the 3 sales.
The ZEV credits last quarter were zero, as I recall. I’d love it if the credits were non-transferrable between badges (not merely companies). It would kill off certain companies in the market, like Hummer.
Yeah, MadBro forgets that his Employer in GM is making and selling just enough Bolts to cover GM’s ZEV status so they don’t have to buy credits from Tesla any more.
Oh, and they are purposely not making or selling any more Bolts then they have to under ZEV as Musk predicted.
The key factor is where those expenses are going. At the end of last quarter, Tesla was selling 6000 Model 3s a month. Now, they’re easily selling double that (and close to triple for last month). So it would seem likely that the extra expenses were made to get the line running faster and more smoothly, considering there has clearly been a change for the better in production. And if that’s where expenses are going, then they are not only reasonable, but responsible and necessary.
Looks like Tesla is filling all delivery pipelines with vehicles.
So, that’d be how you’d play it for profitability.
Their revenue numbers are going to be astounding. These are probably averaging more than $60K per car. That’s half a billion dollars right there.
Let me try to get it. You are saying, some unproven random caller called you and told you some story, and you fell for it because it is too good for Tesla? OK, I think I’m getting it. Also very strange that some insider is intentionally calling IEV to let you know of this. Is this another attempt of pumpign the stock? Was that insider Elon by any chance ? 🙂
I am wondering, if you follow some journalistic standards before publishing these stories.
But seriously, this kind of stunt is useless for Tesla. Why will it cram all deliveries in one week? Customers already are complaining about too little time to inspect their cars and about very short, superficial delivery experiences. This will be worse, if it does happen.
Logistically, this makes no sense.
I wouldn’t entirely say they are useless exercises. It’s helping them identify bottlenecks, and helping them discover how to best handle them before becoming entirely backed up.
For example, let’s say they spike up production by 20% for a few days. What starts to bottleneck? Something in the delivery process maybe? Is it getting the parking lot organized where they are loading cars? Is it the time they have to spend telling each customer about the car? Or maybe it is something else. It’s better to work it out with a bit of breathing room before the factory permanently cranks up production by that amount.
We need to do if the insider was high on weed or Ambien? If so, it could be the man himself…
So in your world, someone high on weed and Ambien starts and builds multiple, multi-billion dollar businesses?
Maybe I should go see my doctor.
I find Musk’s biggest critics are people with huge ego’s and yet, not much accomplished. And this pushes their buttons.
Are your buttons getting pushed, Vich?
You know there’s always an affordable community college in your area.
Classes are in session, you could audit something.
Delivering cars to buyers is apparently “a stunt”. Well, that’s an interesting troll.
Well, so was building GA4 in a tent structure. Yay, Stunts!!!!
But we know the story there of 5k/week at EOQ in Q2, don’t we? The quality came out terrible as 83% cars needed rework. Workers had to wade through sewer. Do you call that a godo thing?
That one, I understand though. Moody’s credit rating may depend on Tesla achieving 5k a week rate, as ELon promised last year. But this 7k delivery in one city in 7 days seems to have no such benefit.
Donald Trump did it all the time. Wouldn’t surprise me if the anonymous insider is Elon himself. Rob Mutz. 😉
Read between the lines.
It was Melon Eusk.
I don’t think that there are 7 k vehicles sitting in the mentioned lot for this delivery bonanza right now. The recent story about lots clearing out correlate to massive amounts of trailers full of Teslas heading everywhere else in the US and also Canada (e.g. Vancouver). That bay area push is likely involving a large amount of cars straight from the factory that will be manufacturerd over the course of the next days. The transport can be done in a short time without delay, with trailers going back and forth.
Thus, the number of cars in transit on October 1st, 0:01 a.m. will be minimized as much as possible. Would not be surprised if the stores are open until midnight.
But another thought: If after all the recent deliveries that have been made in the region so far, Tesla can still deliver 7 k in a single week in the bay area (and all LR, dual motor or Performance versions nonetheless), which they have practically been flooding right from the beginning, some other manufacturers surely have to start wondering about their future. Demand must be through the roof, and the 35k version is not available until mid 2019!
Yes, and also end of quarter push always focuses on the West coast. This tracks with the end of quarter sales for past years. Time from production to delivery is much faster.
So this isn’t unusual. The scale of it is what stands out.
I think it’s something like 50% of American cars sold, are sold in California.
yes it certainly looks so. I had a delivery appointment for some time now, but I got a vin assigned only a week ago and am getting the car in 6 days (12 miles from the factory). so it looks like it was planned for production just last week, and deliberately so. and there are tons of people who seem to have been scheduled in last 2 weeks of september.
But anecdotally, this also seems to pretty much clear out the “big wave” of the June and perhaps part of July orders, with any reservation date (or even without), in the Bay Area. The local LR reservation pool seems to be coming to an end. which means AWD orders will be only fed by the local new orders, until SR comes.
But the rest of US and Canada still seem to have quite a bit of LR reservations waiting. Still though, i guess by the end of November they will be gone too.
Bottom line, the local pool delivery push seems to be a one-time trick for Tesla to exploit. Q4 will have to resolve any long distance delivery issues in honest to maintain the pace.
Story: “Tesla has readied some 7,000 Model 3 vehicles…. waiting in Richmond, CA at the railyard. We sure wish we would have been aware of this since we were in Richmond just a few days ago at the unveiling of the Audi e-tron:
This would cartoon really well, and say so much.
Take a road trip on I80 this week. I wager a fistful of beef jerky you pass a trailer full of Tesla cars being taken to delivery centers. Tesla has hundreds of delivery trailers in service.
Wonderful news !
Your headline caption on the main page reads: “7,000 Model 3 deliveries. 7 days. 1 city. Now that’s impressive!”
This text does not appear in the article itself.
I read through the article expecting to see confirmation somewhere that 7,000 cars had been delivered in a week. Did not see it. Misleading headline. It’s a GOAL.
Of course I hope they reach the goal, but you got my hopes up unfairly for a moment…
A more appropriate headline would have been – What Tesla is doing now is jaw dropping…. Guaranteed click bait ….
Tesla might be profitable this quarter, losses were sill huge in the last quarter but if the ASP goes up a lot it might happen.
In Q4 they’ll be profitable for sure…. almost for sure :).
The really test for Tesla is not Q3 or Q4 2018. The real test it’s going to be 2019, with fading tax credit and some more competition.
Why are the cars piled up in the first place?
Their delivery team wasn’t up to pace with the manufacturing division.
People don’t buy cars at night?
Yes, why is 1.5 weeks’ worth of production not in customer hands yet?! Shouldn’t people be waiting at the end of the assembly line with catcher’s mitts and checkbooks?
Can’t help you guys with any of this, since I am in EU, we are waiting even longer for m3…
GO Tesla!!!
Oh, so that is how Tesla is disposing of their mountain of used cars now being traded in for Model 3s? Selling overseas or using them as loaners? The bears will find something wrong with it, of course, but it sounds like smart business to me.
They sell them to Car Soup and Auto Trader and so on. Looking forward to the day that nobody wants a used ICE.
Used Teslas from US to China? These have a different charging plug…
You don’t think Tesla knows how to modify their own cars?
Desperate times call for desperate measures which include dumping cars in China at a discount. It may well pay off in the form of a cheaper capital raise in the next few quarters.
It obviously calls for desperate mis-direction by you and your fellow anti-Tesla for financial reasons leaches as Tesla continues to blow away every other EV manufacturer on the EV scoreboard!
Uh, hate to be contrary with you (in particular), but they are probably making more money selling them in China as used cars than they would in the US. Think about it: the tariffs are lower on used cars. Tesla cars are the fastest-selling used cars around. The only reason Tesla would be selling them in China is because they can make more money off them.
The other angle probably missed is that this is an indicator of a refresh coming for the Model S and X.
My delivery date for the Model 3 was dec to Jan. I took delivery last week. Only two weeks after ordering.