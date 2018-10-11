Tesla Powerpack System To Save United Power Customers $1 Million A Year
The utility installed the Tesla ESS for savings.
United Power is installing a 4 MW Tesla energy storage system in Weld County, Colorado that is expected to bring about $1 million in savings annually.
The installation was needed to handle renewable energy sources (that have variable output). By having a huge battery, utilities are able to produce more energy from renewable and manage the grid more easily.
“The price of electricity fluctuates throughout the day and during peak usage, the price is the highest.
United Power can now use the battery power instead of buying more power and the cost savings is passed on to its members. The batteries can be recharged with renewable energy.”
The system is big enough to power 700 homes for four hours if needed.
United Power said that it decided to purchase Tesla batteries instead of from some other company because Tesla is well known in car and energy storage business and very experienced.
Jerry Marizza the New Business Director for United Power said:
“I feel they’re kind of battle tested. They’ve been operating cars and doing things with batteries for a long time. There’s a bit of a known quantity to the Tesla battery,”
More projects like this are expected in Colorado.
Unloading #Tesla Batteries on #NikolaTesla Day for @unitedpowercoop #CommunityBattery storage project. United Power members should be proud–you'll have the first #communitybattery system in #Colorado. pic.twitter.com/fI1HMG1Hch
— United Power, Inc. (@unitedpowercoop) July 10, 2018
Source: denver.cbslocal.com
Love it!! There’s no greater feeling than getting out from under the control of a corrupt industry. First was gasoline via the EV route, then it was solar to lower the corrupt utilities’ control. Battery storage is the final leg of the stool, can’t wait until Powerwalls (or equivalent) become viable in my geographic area.
$1 million per year, besides being a suspiciously round number, doesn’t pencil out. Even if they utilize the full 16 MWH every day, that’s less than 6 million kWh per year. So you need a 16 cent/kWh ($160/MWh) average cost difference to save $1m/year. And that’s gross savings, which ignores the ~$8M battery cost. It also ignores round-trip losses. To “save customers” $1m they need a ~30 cent price spread.
CO TOU rates indicate an 8-9 cent average spread.
United has 82k customers. If only 10% replaced one ICE with a BEV/PHEV, a mere 2 kWh per EV would match this system. Plus demand response from the EV fleet could vastly exceed 4 MW.
The cost savings is likely coming from avoiding the need to build and/or operate other fossil fuel power plants to accommodate the varying renewable load.
This, the number of resources needed for this battery system is way less then having a gas/diesel powerplant in standby. Though 1 million is really a drop in the bucket.