Analysis: Tesla Pickup Truck Battery Size, Range, & 0-60-MPH Time
Our model suggests that the upcoming Tesla Pickup Truck will have a 200 kWh battery, 380-mile range, and a 3.9 second 0-60-mph time.
We don’t know much about the specifics of the Tesla Pickup Truck but what we do know was summarized in an Electrek article: Tesla pickup truck-Everything we know so far.
Here’s a summary:
- It’s going to be a big truck.
- Musk said that it will feature a step that will lower to step into the truck and he said that Andre the Giant will be able to fit in the driver’s seat.
- The Tesla Truck is going to be a 6-seater.
- It’s going to have an option for 400 to 500 miles of range “maybe higher”
- Musk previously said that platforms like the Model S and Model X would probably be capped at 125 kWh of energy capacity, but he said that the truck platform will offer an opportunity for a much bigger battery pack.
- Dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain with dynamic suspension will be standard on the truck.
- The truck will have a 240-volt connection for heavy-duty tools and even an air compressor to run air tools.
- The second part was a suggestion that Musk liked since the truck will already have a pneumatic system for the air suspension.
- ‘300,000 lbs of towing capacity’.
- That’s another tweet where you have to ask yourself ‘is he kidding?’, but he is most often not. Though I’d bet the actual rated capacity is going to be much lower and like the Model X, owners will be able to push the truck further.
- It will be able to float.
- Musk referenced how the Model S is able to, but that’s up to a certain degree and it’s obviously not recommended.
- The Tesla Truck will have lockers.
- Musk said that ‘it will look like a truck’.
- I take this as he is not planning an overly different design because it’s electric. He mentioned that he likes the design of the old Bronco.
In order to run our performance model, we had to turn the above description into a set of specific assumptions. A brief discussion of some of the more pertinent assumptions follows below.
Battery size: 200 kWh with weight reduced 5% for further improvements between now and when the pickup is released by Tesla.
Motor size: We used two Model 3 performance rear motors @ 300 HP each for a total of 600 HP
Size and Aero Drag: This should be simple right? It’s a “big” truck according to Musk, but big is a relative term. We used the F150 Raptor for our frontal area calculations. One could argue we picked too small. We’ve seen renderings of the Tesla pick up with an F150 in its bed. So, yes, I suppose we picked one too small but everything’s a compromise. Bigger just means more aero drag and drag force goes up with the velocity squared. More drag=bigger battery, so Raptor size seemed a good compromise.
Cd: We used the same as the Tesla semi=.36 since the shape in the renderings is similar to the Tesla semitruck. Also, Chrysler 1500 Regular Cab 4×2 has a drag coefficient of 0.360.
Ford F150 Raptor frontal area used in drag calcs.-34 ft2 frontal area.
Weight: This was a tough one. We started with Raptor weight, took out the engine and transmission then added 200 kWh of battery. For battery weight, we used the density of the Model 3 battery pack and reduced it another 5% for improvements between now and when the pickup is released. Model 3 pack is 13.1 #/kwh. That put our 200-kWh battery at 2490# and the total curb weight at 7640# for the Tesla pickup. As a crude comparison, two Model S P100D’s weigh just shy of 10,000 pounds. One could argue we did not pull enough weight out of the Raptor, but on the other hand the Raptor is 1000# lighter than an F250 w/Power stroke diesel. Therefore, we rounded up from 7640# to 8000# for the Tesla pickup. So we are 2000# lighter than two Tesla P100D’s and a tad heavier than a Raptor (minus engine and transmission plus 200-kWh battery).
Tires: We used raptor tires= BFG 315/70 R17 All Terrain T/A K02 tires with 604 revs per mile. For a rolling resistance, we used .0126 coefficient. We made an effort to go on the high side with rolling resistance since the Raptor has a fairly aggressive tread. For comparison, a typical low rolling resistance class 8 semitruck tire can be as low as .006 coefficient. We use .011 for the 19” model 3 tires. We bumped that number up by another 15% to get the RR coefficient for the Tesla pickup truck. Perhaps a touch high, but we had to start somewhere.
Gear Ratios: Once we had tire size we could size the gear ratios based on an assumption of max vehicle speed and max motor RPM. Gear ratios selected have a big influence on the 0-60-mph times. We ended up with a 15-to-1 gear ratio with a vehicle top speed of 110 mph, so we are slightly lower than the semi gear ratio but quite a bit higher than the sedans. Also, we used the same gear ratio in both front and back … probably not correct, but good enough for this stage of the game.
There are quite a few more assumptions that go into the model. A full list is presented below.
Input parameter values
What do you think of the results. 200 kWh “feels right” to us. A 0-60-mph time faster than any other pickup on the street and 380 miles range is good.
Hmm … sounds expensive!!
How much money do you have?
Let us know if you have better assumptions or spot an error in the ones we have listed. We will keep your suggestions in mind for any future model refinements.
Thanks for reading.
George and Keith
33 Comments on "Analysis: Tesla Pickup Truck Battery Size, Range, & 0-60-MPH Time"
Sounds like a very upmarket toy indeed as proposed in this article. Well at least that should make it less of a drain on battery production capacity despite the very large battery.
I just hope it does not look like the pictured dork mobile shown. It needs to be able to haul gear and building supplies.
How is the above pictured dork mobile not able to haul gear and building supplies? It is hauling a full sized pick up truck. How much more room do you need to haul gear and building supplies. Looks have nothing to do with the ability to haul gear and supplies.
Well the picture shown wouldn’t even fit in a parking space or city street given it has an F150 in it’s bed and the truck’s tires are outside of that. The picture shown would make this thing wider than a semi.
That photo shopped Truckduckin is just so lame. I mean they couldn’t even put the truck in straight.
Sorry, I hate that monstrosity.
I wish the pickup – and a normal one that would compare to the F-150, not this rendered monstrosity that can haul one in its bed – was the next project instead of the Y. When you look at total vehicle sales, it’s obvious that’s what is needed to start making a real dent in gas vehicle sales.
Agree there is a huge market, especially in the US, would also want one more like an F150 than a shrunk Semi (or F650). That said, I am guessing there is more engineering complexity and battery economy required to make it work as a competitive product. I think it would struggle with less than 200 miles of actual towing range until more EVs on the road reduce range anxiety. That requires battery improvements to be competitive.
Tesla might do better with something more along the lines of a Transit/Transit Connect as a precursor product, but it seems like they are leaving that for the competition.
CUVs outsell pickups.
World-wide yes.
All form factors yes.
But if you want to pick one and go after volume, an almost full size truck with full size truck specs could be one of the highest volume vehicles in the world (note that south-east Asia is also nuts about pickups)
Good specs but ass ugly. Tesla must try harder on exterior styling.
I wonder if Elon and Franz regret their joke. Is a joke still funny if too many people take it seriously?
In most cases it actually makes the joke way funnier.
I would go with a lower Cd. The new pickup have a very blocky front end and I suspect the Tesla will have more of a dropping front nose like the semi.
Now the one prediction you forgot to account for is luggage space. I am guessing the frunk will be large enough for at least a couple of dead bodies (a common metric for full sized U.S. sedans when they were the car of choice for the mob/organized crime).
You can make a pretty blunt-looking front end that’s quite aerodynamic. Cd is more about the ratio of length to width*height and the shape of the back end of the cab.
Modern take on the International CTX and just as useless.
Tesla bases the HP of the vehicle on the power output of the battery. The HP of a truck with 200kWh will be conservatively around 1000.
Tesla needs to make a F-150 size truck with 200 mile range available in 2WD or AWD and Standard or Crew Cab. Also an option for a larger battery. It will outsell the M3.
To make the project worthwhile financially it needs to meet the needs of most truck buyers, so soccer moms and worksite bosses. Too big and it will not fit in a garage, hugely limiting its sales, Make it 150 sized (most popular sized truck) so it can fit all the campers etc built for pickups, can fit in a garage and be ‘small’ enough for drivers to be comfortable.
If its monster sized, it will sell, but only like the first roadster, not like the Model 3 that it could be.
The TM3 appeals to the entire world.
A pickup truck appeals to Americans.
Nobody parks their pickups in their garage, most preferring the street and few on the driveway. Very annoying habit for other drivers.
The problem with the 200 mile range is towing. The model X sucks major juice when towing. So if you want to take you boat out to the lake for the weekend it better be within 50 miles to do it roundtrip.
We are talking acceleration close to the S P100D (with the extra weight is probably still more impressive). Tesla P100D costs around $135K, Tesla semi with 300 miles range is set to be priced at $150K.
What is the reasonable price for this truck to be considered a good working vehicle? Giving the price of P100D I suppose Tesla truck will be more expensive than a Tesla semi truck!.
“Tesla semi with 300 miles range is set to be priced at $150K.”
That’s the launch event price. Actual price TBD.
Musk is going very high end with the pickup. Real world price 80-150k, depending on options.
People don’t care for 0-60 time in a pickup.
Sadly they do, and are very proud of the fact that many large pickups can roast sporty cars.
You must live in a wildly different place than me. Truck owners here love to floor it off the line at a traffic light and leave a disgusting plume of smoke for everyone behind them to drive through. It’s loud and obnoxious. Can’t wait for a silent pickup to prove their redneck obsolescence.
Fresh warm Coal Rollin’ Truck Diesel Soot, is “what is for breakfast”, here in the MAGA states.
https://goo.gl/images/uJD8dd
‘Merica!
My take on that truck from the semi reveal is that was the semi with a truck bed! Not any indication of the size of the future Tesla pickup. It was a joke during the presentation about what the semi looked like as a truck.
All of the size calculations and dimensions are off. This was touted to be a Bladerunner sort of vehicle, so in my mind, it will look like ‘Kup from The Transformers Movie. In other words, it’s going to be an El Camino or ‘ute-style vehicle, and configurable ground clearance and tire diameter options.
I also believe its top speed will be 140+ because it will be dual-motor and have two gearboxes.
All of Elon’s ideas so far are pulling from a book I own. If I’m right, that means this pickup truck design as well.
Thanks for this article, I really enjoyed it 😉
380 miles range sounds low for an unladen truck. That might translate to low 200’s when towing a non-aero trailer (on highway with little to no regen).
Height adjustable suspension that squats right down on the highway should help improve range.
Also, I’d like to see two batteries, with a switch. So one battery can be kept at 100% charge during a long trip. Stop at a fast charger and take the first pack to 80% before heading off into the bush with the second fully charged. If you can’t make it in on 80%, you need to turn around 😉
The alternative (one pack) is that the charge before leaving civilization takes a 200kWh pack to 80% (160kWh), a full 20kWhs less than with 2 packs.
Or just make a EREV with a 50kWh pack and a multi-fuel micro turbine REx. That extra 150kWh of batteries will be $$$$
2/3rds the miles/kWh of the Model X sounds close enough.
525 Wh/mile unloaded, figure ~1200 Wh/mile when towing heavy. That cuts range to 165 miles. 10-80% recharge in 30 minutes on a 350 kW charger adds an extra 100 miles. That won’t work – heavy tow option will need 350-400 kWh and Megacharging.
I fear that Elon is back to his ‘Model X hubris’ self that caused Tesla so much headaches because he wanted it to be the perfect vehicle. Don’t let perfect be the enemy of the good enough.
I don’t get it. Common usage is still that a pickup truck is mostly still a light-duty truck, <10000 GVWR…(just the 6 people it carries would be 1200 lbs, before any tools or cargo in the bed).
That's not a light-duty truck, and isn't what people in the US think of when they say "pickup truck". The result looks like an extremely low-volume product, and I don't see Tesla doing that (The Roadster II is also low-volume, but has global appeal; this monster truck looks like a US-only product.
Where does your concept fit, in this:
https://www.transportpolicy.net/standard/us-vehicle-definitions/
and this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Truck_classification
I think you did the process wrong, doing it bottom-up & starting from the details, instead of starting from a vehicle class and list of goals, and working top-down.