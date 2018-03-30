Watch As Tesla Paint Gets Put To The Test
Does Tesla paint suck?
There’s definitely a whole lot of negativity surrounding just about every aspect of Tesla vehicles. Conversely, most Tesla owners absolutely love their cars, along with just about everything the company is about. Not to mention automotive reviewers are all over the map with regards to their opinion about Tesla’s cars. It’s gotten incredibly difficult to sift through what’s true and what’s made up when it comes to reports all over the internet about Tesla vehicles’ panel gaps, broken parts, cheap paint, etc.
Our friend DAErik is at it again. Sometimes it’s silly antics, other times more in-depth information, and always loads of creativity, but most importantly his video shares are unique and informative. This time, Erik wants to prove whether or not Tesla paint sucks. It’s quite clear that he loves his Tesla and he believes that the paint is up to snuff, but Erik aims to get a better idea of how the paint compares to that of other models.
Erik uses a paint thickness tester to check multiple Tesla vehicles. Then, he ventures out to other car manufacturers to see how the numbers compare. In the end, we know this test doesn’t tell the whole story and there are many other factors related to a paint’s chemical makeup and durability. However, it’s compelling nonetheless. Erik puts all the numbers in a nice chart so that we can see the results. Watch the video to learn about his findings.
Video Description via DAErik on YouTube:
How Does Tesla Paint Compare To Other Car Manufacturers?
car paint thickness tester on Amazon:
If the jeep was repainted, the white Model X was repainted too.
Did anyone notice the crooked top door trim on the Model X at 2:50? haha!
Yes, I did.
Did anyone notice the huge panel gap between the hood and quarter panel on the black Model S at 2:33? For his next video, DAErik should buy a device to measure the panel gaps on Teslas vs. other cars, both luxury and econoboxes. LOL!
Yes, start with a Bolt, which is actually a pretty tight car, for low production… Leaf is a bit looser, but not bad.
So David, did you invent a new username “Elon’s mini submarine” to further your serial anti-Tesla trolling?
Try to stick with facts and discussion, no need for false accusations.
oooh. ouch.
The reason why the paint was thinner on the white 4Runner is because Toyota does not apply a top layer of clear coat on any of its cars that are painted white.
Tesla paint is softer than the paint used by other manufacturers, because California prohibits the use of high VOC chemicals/paint-ingredients that other car manufacturers regularly use in the paint that is applied onto their cars in factories outside California.
I think just about all the manufacturers are using low VOC paints these days, and In the last 4 years GM has spent about .6B + per factory replacing the paint shops and employing state of the art processes, and drying techniques to save energy and waste materials. Just one other way GM has been environmentally cleaning up their operations. Tesla needs a new paint shop too, as theirs uses older technology and is slow in comparison to a modern plant. For example the GM Ft Wayne pickup plant paint shop has capacity to paint 1500 pickups a day in just 2 shifts, and uses 40% less energy then the old paint shop.