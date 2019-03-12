Tesla Owners Love Their Cars, Dislike Telsa Service, Love Mobile Service

42 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

More and more owners love their Tesla vehicles, but service is still an issue.

Yahoo Finance reports that an annual survey of Tesla owners shows a larger number of respondents this year than in the past. The survey questions 2018 Tesla owners. The results show that 87 percent of those who responded “love” their cars. Last year, that percentage stood at 85.

The survey also reveals that over two-thirds of these owners moved to a Tesla vehicle from a traditional car. Yahoo says this suggests “a wide addressable market for Tesla outside the luxury segment.”

However, when it comes to respondents views on service, the results weren’t as positive. Overall, the survey showed more service visits needed, longer wait times, and more issues with problem resolution than past surveys. This resulted in fewer owners calling the service experience “excellent.” Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi told clients:

Tesla’s service and customer experience remains a relative weak spot, with little improvement in most areas and deterioration in several metrics versus our survey results from 2017.

Last year, 57 percent of those who answered the survey said that they were impressed with the service center experience. This latest survey showed that the percentage of satisfied owners dropped to 42 percent, at least as far as service is concerned. It’s important to note that service outside of the U.S. was the biggest issue.

On a more positive note, 70 percent of Tesla owners surveyed admitted that the company’s mobile service experience was “excellent.”

Source: Yahoo Finance