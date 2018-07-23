This Shows The Ultimate Tesla Ownership Support … Wow!

5 H BY STAFF

Tesla Owners Club Leadership Summit

90 Tesla owners club leaders from 36 clubs over nine countries convened this week in Fremont, CA to meet, strategize, and plan for how clubs can continue to support Tesla owners across the globe.

***This article and images were submitted by our great friend Sean Mitchell.

Tesla Club Owners are officially recognized by Tesla and have ongoing communication with Tesla representatives with the intent of enhancing the owner experience. Collectively, there are 60 officially recognized clubs in 17 countries and more than 28,000 members. Check it out here.

Tesla Owner Clubs are a community of owners and enthusiasts committed to evangelizing Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Club members can help advocate for the company by supporting legislative efforts, offering test drives, volunteering at shows, assisting prospective owners, hosting social events and passionately referring friends and family to explore Tesla ownership for themselves.

In 2018 alone Tesla Owners Club groups were instrumental in the following events:

Tesla Owners Club UK: Silverstone Classic where 86 owners gave ~10,000 rides. https://electrek.co/2018/07/23/tesla-owners-silverstone-test-rides/

Tesla Owners Club Australia: Installed hundreds of chargers around Australia for The Round Australia Electric Highway. https://www.teslaowners.org.au/round-australia

Tesla Owners in North America: End of quarter help for September 2018. https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-community-final-end-of-q3-2018-model-3-delivery/

Tesla Owners Club Norway: 35 owners tested out how various winter tires handle on a frozen lake. https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=no&u=https://www.tocn.no/&prev=search

