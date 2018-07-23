This Shows The Ultimate Tesla Ownership Support … Wow!
Tesla Owners Club Leadership Summit
90 Tesla owners club leaders from 36 clubs over nine countries convened this week in Fremont, CA to meet, strategize, and plan for how clubs can continue to support Tesla owners across the globe.
***This article and images were submitted by our great friend Sean Mitchell.
Tesla Club Owners are officially recognized by Tesla and have ongoing communication with Tesla representatives with the intent of enhancing the owner experience. Collectively, there are 60 officially recognized clubs in 17 countries and more than 28,000 members. Check it out here.
Tesla Owner Clubs are a community of owners and enthusiasts committed to evangelizing Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Club members can help advocate for the company by supporting legislative efforts, offering test drives, volunteering at shows, assisting prospective owners, hosting social events and passionately referring friends and family to explore Tesla ownership for themselves.
In 2018 alone Tesla Owners Club groups were instrumental in the following events:
Tesla Owners Club UK: Silverstone Classic where 86 owners gave ~10,000 rides. https://electrek.co/2018/07/23/tesla-owners-silverstone-test-rides/
Tesla Owners Club Australia: Installed hundreds of chargers around Australia for The Round Australia Electric Highway. https://www.teslaowners.org.au/round-australia
Tesla Owners in North America: End of quarter help for September 2018. https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-community-final-end-of-q3-2018-model-3-delivery/
Tesla Owners Club Norway: 35 owners tested out how various winter tires handle on a frozen lake. https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=no&u=https://www.tocn.no/&prev=search
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
16 Comments on "This Shows The Ultimate Tesla Ownership Support … Wow!"
Not surprising, there is a reason why Tesla has the best customer satisfaction scores not just in the auto industry but in any industry which is something that drives the legions from hell (shills, shorters and haters) crazy!
First Fremont, then the world! Mmmmwwwwaaaahahahahah!!!
Very pleased we had two representatives from the MN Tesla Club there.
3 from our own Victoria club.
Nice!
“plan for how clubs can continue to support Tesla owners across the globe”
You sure they support the owners and not Tesla? Not quite the same 🙂
They support Both Owners & the Company . Equally …
This is obviously a big asset Tesla has and need to take very good care about as one aspect to this is that Tesla paid dearly for this customer satisfaction.
For example a lot of customers are very grateful for Tesla almost never discussing warranty issues and often giving as loaner car a top of the range Tesla. If a OEM representative would do the same they would have to close shop quite rapidly unless supported with a life line of millions of $ . The products are good and that will never be taken away from Tesla but the service to customer is also largely a balance sheet and profit and loss issue. Whether sustainable in the future is an open question.
More serial anti-Tesla BS from a “clean diesel” driver.
So it is not expensive for Tesla to keep high customer satisfaction or what exactly of the above you think is ruminant droppings and why dearest Get Real ? Am all ears and eyes 🙂
Latest commercial (for you Get Real):
” You spend all day in meeting rooms trying to solve over complicated issues ? You need to find a place where all things get so simple you would not believe it ? We have something for you, go in a Tesla related article comments section, 100% free 100% relaxation guaranteed”
🙂 🙂
Great event. I wish we knew about it as Turkish Tesla Owner’s Club. I feel like non core Tesla markets like ours with no service or supercharging presence serve a bigger purpose as owner’s clubs as we are the only ones that can help. Our club was found in 2015 and grew to 100+ active Tesla owners in a country where there is absolutely no Tesla presence. Closest service is 1000 miles and 5 countries away. If anything there’s discouragement from Tesla’s side; they don’t even allow rangers to be sent even when we want to pay for it.
Do you where/who I can e-mail to sign our club up as an official Tesla owner’s club? Check out our site; http://www.teslaturk.com One of our bigger events was even seen and replied to by Elon on twitter.
I don’t know if anyone from the Club is listening, but you guys/gals should work on Tesla on the topic of right to repair. It’s literally the only thing holding me back from buying a Model 3. I want to be able to purchase a shop manual, wiring diagrams and have access to diagnostic software. Every other major automobile manufacturer offers this, Tesla should be no different. If I were to buy any other EV I could get access to these tools.
I’ll put my money where my mouth is on this one.
Universally popular event – Spaceman came back for it!
Wow! never knew that this owner’s club existed which works along side Tesla.
So super thrilled that this even happens.
Let the world come down heavily on Elon Musk, the common man is with him.
Really feeling ultimate with this email