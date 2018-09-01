Tesla Out Delivers Porsche In Q3: Model 3 Boom Continues

4 H BY MARK KANE

Porsche is now selling way fewer cars than Tesla.

Not only Jaguar, but Porsche too is not able to keep pace with Tesla anymore. According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), Tesla sold 26% more cars than Porsche during the third quarter.

Q3’2018 results:

Tesla – 83,500

Porsche – 66,000

Jaguar – 41,900

Clearly, it’s the Tesla Model 3 effect (over 55,800) and we don’t see any circumstances that would allow the situation to reverse in the near future.

Now, it’s only a matter of time before Tesla will be ahead of Porsche YTD (probably not this year, but like sometime in 2019):

Nine months of 2018 results:

Porsche – 196,600



Tesla – 154,200

Jaguar – 136,000