Tesla Out Delivers Porsche In Q3: Model 3 Boom Continues

Porsche is now selling way fewer cars than Tesla.

Not only Jaguar, but Porsche too is not able to keep pace with Tesla anymore. According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), Tesla sold 26% more cars than Porsche during the third quarter.

Q3’2018 results:

  • Tesla – 83,500
  • Porsche – 66,000
  • Jaguar – 41,900

Clearly, it’s the Tesla Model 3 effect (over 55,800) and we don’t see any circumstances that would allow the situation to reverse in the near future.

Tesla sales
Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q3 2018
Tesla Model 3 Sales Against Its Nearest Rivals
Tesla Now Outsells Jaguar Globally, Model 3 Outsold Jag In Q3

Now, it’s only a matter of time before Tesla will be ahead of Porsche YTD (probably not this year, but like sometime in 2019):

Nine months of 2018 results:

  • Porsche – 196,600
  • Tesla – 154,200
  • Jaguar – 136,000

westcoaster

Haha.. “Tesla still lie behind Porsche at this stage”

3 hours ago
Some Guy

Well, EVs are superior so this is no wonder.
BTW: These days, there was a drag race in Germany between a Porsche GT and a Electric Audi conversion vehicle made by automotive supplier Schaeffler. Well, the Porsche lost, and could not keep up with the EV. And the Porsche was ging forward, while the EV was driving backwards! There is a video on youtube, which is hilarious. They also set a new world record for fastest backwards driving in a road vehicle

3 hours ago
Clive

Post the link…

1 hour ago
EV Tart

No. VW just said, EVs cannot be made , and sold. Every one will go down, if that happens..
Of course they don’t count EVs as cars , so he was correct. All ICE will do gown.

1 hour ago
Taylor Marks

That’s not what VW said. VW said the company is so incompetent they’ll go bankrupt.

41 minutes ago
DrDauger

Could you clarify: is that Porsche sales in the US or Porsche sales worldwide?

1 hour ago
Ron M

Well I thought it was the US; but I looked at US sales for all US makers at debt clock real time/auto sales so it must be world sales. Out of 36 manufactures selling vehicles in the US, Tesla will be in the middle of the US pack, by this time next year maybe sooner. Haven’t found a similar site for world sales.
Also on the chart it says global sales.

1 hour ago
DrDauger

Thank you. I think it would be a good idea to emphasize that fact in the text of the article. It would make a bigger impression to say that Porsche’s worldwide sales is beaten by Tesla sales, with Model 3 sales solely in US and Canada thus far. With Model 3 yet to go worldwide, Tesla is going to sell everything they make for years to come. I mean, if Porsche is considered a major carmaker at the level it sells, surely Tesla is at a bigger level.

21 seconds ago
Ron M

Bloomberg tracker shows that TM3 production has already exceeded 100,000

1 hour ago
Michael Will

Not a surprise. I was challenged by a Panamera the other day. He made such a loud noise as he fell behind 🙂 This was with me in six month old rear wheel drive Model 3, not even AWD or performance model. Gas cars are just not going to keep up.

30 minutes ago
Sammy

There is more to life than a 0-60 drag race but well done for beating the Porsche.

16 minutes ago