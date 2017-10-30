Tesla Opens World’s Largest Supercharger Station In Shanghai
17 hours ago by Steven Loveday
Tesla’s largest Supercharger station and the biggest on the globe is now complete and open for service.
The days are gone when Tesla’s biggest Superchargers stations are the ~20-unit variety in Norway and those under construction in California. Now, the 50-unit underground garage in Shanghai, China takes the prize by more than double. Even the upcoming 40-stall expansions in Norway and California won’t match this colossal achievement.
We reported just a few weeks ago and shared a video of the upcoming Supercharger station at the Lilacs International Commercial Centre on Dingxiang Road in Shanghai. It looked as though Tesla was just about finished with the monstrous project, and now that’s true, though the busy automaker has yet to officially announce the facility’s opening.
The station is open 24/7, and one Tesla owner already verified its opening and accessibility. Tesla Model S owner, Jason Mann, told Teslarati that he used the facility recently. He also sent some photos. Follow the Teslarati link to see more.
As you can tell from the photos, Mann is the only person using the facility at the time. However, he shared with the publication that the area around the new station is generally packed with people waiting to charge. Prior to the station opening, Shanghai residents could choose to charge at a wealth of other stations nearby, but it still wasn’t enough. Mann is sure that this new facility will be full of Tesla owners soon enough.
If the numbers are accurate, this Supercharger station should put Tesla right on track to secure its promise of 1,000 Superchargers in the country by the close of 2017,
Check out the video from just a few weeks ago showing the Shanghai station under construction:
50 Stall Supercharger Station in Shanghai, China 😍😍 still under construction. from teslamotors
Very cool. How clean is the energy that is used to charge these cars in China?
Does Tesla have any sort of green power agreements in place, or do they just buy the lowest price?
I don’t know much about China power or even if they are deregulated like most of the US is.
I bet per the Chinese Govt, the answer is…..
“You don’t need to care how clean the electricity is. Either build it or don’t.”
The government has plan to reduce coal generation percentage to 55% next decade. But so far their coal plants are much worse than in developed world. Old pulverizing ones, sulfur scrubbers turned off except for visitors. They even import petcoke that is worse than coal:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffmcmahon/2015/07/15/chinas-pollution-quagmire-and-its-alberta-tar-sands-connection/#24aa8c9d166c
Even worse, they use this same terrible electricity to refine oil into gasoline and diesel.
You get it twice when burning it in an ICE.
China have been replacing their old plants with new ultra-supercritical ones. A lot cleaner and efficient than any in Europe or the US.
And they have put in hard measures against any cheaters or deceivers.
Things happen fast in China, articles for 2015 are often already outdated like in this case.
Still a long way to go though…
That was 2015 – see how much it has changed in *just one year*…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydroelectric_power_in_China
At this rate, they’ll have eliminated coal within 10 years, maybe sooner (assuming they want to).
China has the largest amount Hydro, Wind and Solar of any country.
The same could be said about their electricity generated from coal.
That’s why you can’t compare total power, you really need to look at percentages.
As a percent of generation, it is not very impressive, and the amount of coal-generated power is pretty atrocious.
Renewable energy generated 24% of electric energy produced and coal energy use has declined the last three years.
Well, they try to build everything as the largest/tallest/biggest in the world over there… So, it isn’t surprising the largest installation of superchargers are in China.
1,000 superchargers sounds impressive.. but is that stalls or locations? Locations would be more impressive.
That’s stations:
Looks like they have around 6,910 stalls.
Crazy!
That Stalls count is Network wide, of which the year end goal is 10,000.
That is not locations. There are 169 supercharging stations in China.
No idea how many stalls right now. But a lot of the stations are 2 or 4 stalls at hotels so the average is lower per station than in other places.
