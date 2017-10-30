Tesla Opens World’s Largest Supercharger Station In Shanghai

17 hours ago by Steven Loveday 21

A closer look at the world’s largest Tesla Supercharger station in Shanghai, China, which is now complete and operational.  For more images, check out Teslarati’s link. (Image Credit: Teslarati)

Tesla’s largest Supercharger station and the biggest on the globe is now complete and open for service.

The days are gone when Tesla’s biggest Superchargers stations are the ~20-unit variety in Norway and those under construction in California. Now, the 50-unit underground garage in Shanghai, China takes the prize by more than double. Even the upcoming 40-stall expansions in Norway and California won’t match this colossal achievement.

Tesla Superchargers

20 Tesla Supercharger at a station in Norway is no longer the automaker’s largest

We reported just a few weeks ago and shared a video of the upcoming Supercharger station at the Lilacs International Commercial Centre on Dingxiang Road in Shanghai. It looked as though Tesla was just about finished with the monstrous project, and now that’s true, though the busy automaker has yet to officially announce the facility’s opening.

The station is open 24/7, and one Tesla owner already verified its opening and accessibility. Tesla Model S owner, Jason Mann, told Teslarati that he used the facility recently. He also sent some photos. Follow the Teslarati link to see more.

As you can tell from the photos, Mann is the only person using the facility at the time. However, he shared with the publication that the area around the new station is generally packed with people waiting to charge. Prior to the station opening, Shanghai residents could choose to charge at a wealth of other stations nearby, but it still wasn’t enough. Mann is sure that this new facility will be full of Tesla owners soon enough.

If the numbers are accurate, this Supercharger station should put Tesla right on track to secure its promise of 1,000 Superchargers in the country by the close of 2017,

Check out the video from just a few weeks ago showing the Shanghai station under construction:

50 Stall Supercharger Station in Shanghai, China 😍😍 still under construction. from teslamotors

Source: Teslarati

  1. ClarksonCote says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Very cool. How clean is the energy that is used to charge these cars in China?

    Does Tesla have any sort of green power agreements in place, or do they just buy the lowest price?

    I don’t know much about China power or even if they are deregulated like most of the US is.

    1. (⌐■_■) Trollnonymous says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      I bet per the Chinese Govt, the answer is…..

      “You don’t need to care how clean the electricity is. Either build it or don’t.”

    2. zzzzzzzzzz says:
      October 30, 2017 at 11:34 pm

      The government has plan to reduce coal generation percentage to 55% next decade. But so far their coal plants are much worse than in developed world. Old pulverizing ones, sulfur scrubbers turned off except for visitors. They even import petcoke that is worse than coal:
      https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffmcmahon/2015/07/15/chinas-pollution-quagmire-and-its-alberta-tar-sands-connection/#24aa8c9d166c

      1. Nick says:
        October 31, 2017 at 12:19 am

        Even worse, they use this same terrible electricity to refine oil into gasoline and diesel.

        You get it twice when burning it in an ICE.

      2. Mikael says:
        October 31, 2017 at 2:30 am

        China have been replacing their old plants with new ultra-supercritical ones. A lot cleaner and efficient than any in Europe or the US.
        And they have put in hard measures against any cheaters or deceivers.
        Things happen fast in China, articles for 2015 are often already outdated like in this case.

        Still a long way to go though…

      3. Martin Winlow says:
        October 31, 2017 at 4:24 am

        That was 2015 – see how much it has changed in *just one year*…
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydroelectric_power_in_China

        At this rate, they’ll have eliminated coal within 10 years, maybe sooner (assuming they want to).

  2. Ron M says:
    October 30, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    China has the largest amount Hydro, Wind and Solar of any country.

    1. ClarksonCote says:
      October 30, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      The same could be said about their electricity generated from coal.

      That’s why you can’t compare total power, you really need to look at percentages.

      As a percent of generation, it is not very impressive, and the amount of coal-generated power is pretty atrocious.

      1. Ron M says:
        October 30, 2017 at 5:46 pm

        Renewable energy generated 24% of electric energy produced and coal energy use has declined the last three years.

  3. ModernMarvelFan says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Well, they try to build everything as the largest/tallest/biggest in the world over there… So, it isn’t surprising the largest installation of superchargers are in China.

  4. David Murray says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    1,000 superchargers sounds impressive.. but is that stalls or locations? Locations would be more impressive.

    1. Nick says:
      October 31, 2017 at 12:20 am

      That’s stations:

      Looks like they have around 6,910 stalls.

      Crazy!

      1. Robert Weekley says:
        October 31, 2017 at 1:53 am

        That Stalls count is Network wide, of which the year end goal is 10,000.

    2. Mikael says:
      October 31, 2017 at 2:39 am

      That is not locations. There are 169 supercharging stations in China.

      No idea how many stalls right now. But a lot of the stations are 2 or 4 stalls at hotels so the average is lower per station than in other places.

