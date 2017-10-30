Tesla Opens World’s Largest Supercharger Station In Shanghai

17 hours ago by Steven Loveday

Tesla’s largest Supercharger station and the biggest on the globe is now complete and open for service.

The days are gone when Tesla’s biggest Superchargers stations are the ~20-unit variety in Norway and those under construction in California. Now, the 50-unit underground garage in Shanghai, China takes the prize by more than double. Even the upcoming 40-stall expansions in Norway and California won’t match this colossal achievement.

We reported just a few weeks ago and shared a video of the upcoming Supercharger station at the Lilacs International Commercial Centre on Dingxiang Road in Shanghai. It looked as though Tesla was just about finished with the monstrous project, and now that’s true, though the busy automaker has yet to officially announce the facility’s opening.

The station is open 24/7, and one Tesla owner already verified its opening and accessibility. Tesla Model S owner, Jason Mann, told Teslarati that he used the facility recently. He also sent some photos. Follow the Teslarati link to see more.

As you can tell from the photos, Mann is the only person using the facility at the time. However, he shared with the publication that the area around the new station is generally packed with people waiting to charge. Prior to the station opening, Shanghai residents could choose to charge at a wealth of other stations nearby, but it still wasn’t enough. Mann is sure that this new facility will be full of Tesla owners soon enough.

If the numbers are accurate, this Supercharger station should put Tesla right on track to secure its promise of 1,000 Superchargers in the country by the close of 2017,

Check out the video from just a few weeks ago showing the Shanghai station under construction:

Source: Teslarati