Tesla Now Outsells Jaguar Globally, Model 3 Outsold Jag In Q3

BY MARK KANE

Tesla strengthens the advantage over Jaguar.

Tesla, after some 15 years since its inception, sells more cars than Jaguar. Let that sink in for a moment or two.

During the first nine months of 2018, Tesla delivered over 154,000 electric cars, while Jaguar checked in at 136,000 (ICE) with a minor (tiny…like really tiny) share of all-electric.

Tesla sales include over 82,400 Model 3. Tesla Model 3 sales increased enough to be currently higher than the entire Jaguar brand globally (55,840 vs 41,940 in Q3).

AID analyst Matthias Schmidt (SchmidtMatthias.de) presents how the situation changed over just a few months: