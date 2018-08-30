Tesla Now Outsells Jaguar Globally, Model 3 Outsold Jag In Q3
Tesla strengthens the advantage over Jaguar.
Tesla, after some 15 years since its inception, sells more cars than Jaguar. Let that sink in for a moment or two.
During the first nine months of 2018, Tesla delivered over 154,000 electric cars, while Jaguar checked in at 136,000 (ICE) with a minor (tiny…like really tiny) share of all-electric.
Tesla sales include over 82,400 Model 3. Tesla Model 3 sales increased enough to be currently higher than the entire Jaguar brand globally (55,840 vs 41,940 in Q3).
AID analyst Matthias Schmidt (SchmidtMatthias.de) presents how the situation changed over just a few months:
#Tesla volumes now larger than #Jaguar globally according to official data
Jan-Sep 2018:
Tesla (154k) global deliveries
Jaguar* (136k) retail sales
– Model 3 deliveries alone (55,840) higher than Jaguar's* combined Q3 global retail saleshttps://t.co/8ya6u07mnt research pic.twitter.com/78M9NLuxqG
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) October 8, 2018
2 Comments on "Tesla Now Outsells Jaguar Globally, Model 3 Outsold Jag In Q3"
But I thought the I-Pace is a “Tesla Killer” 😀