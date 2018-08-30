  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Tesla Now Outsells Jaguar Globally, Model 3 Outsold Jag In Q3

Tesla Now Outsells Jaguar Globally, Model 3 Outsold Jag In Q3

1 H BY MARK KANE 2

Tesla strengthens the advantage over Jaguar.

Tesla, after some 15 years since its inception, sells more cars than Jaguar. Let that sink in for a moment or two.

During the first nine months of 2018, Tesla delivered over 154,000 electric cars, while Jaguar checked in at 136,000 (ICE) with a minor (tiny…like really tiny) share of all-electric.

Tesla sales include over 82,400 Model 3. Tesla Model 3 sales increased enough to be currently higher than the entire Jaguar brand globally (55,840 vs 41,940 in Q3).

See Also
Why The Jaguar I-Pace Is Not A Tesla-Killer
Jaguar Says That EV Battery Size Has Peaked and Will Begin to Shrink
Watch The Jaguar I-Pace Invade San Francisco

AID analyst Matthias Schmidt (SchmidtMatthias.de) presents how the situation changed over just a few months:

Categories: Jaguar, Sales, Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Tesla Now Outsells Jaguar Globally, Model 3 Outsold Jag In Q3"

newest oldest most voted
Cavaron

But I thought the I-Pace is a “Tesla Killer” 😀

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
theflew
I get it Tesla sells a good number of cars. But this was expected given the pre-order list – so not really news. The question is and always has been how large is the list now, what is the makeup of US, versus rest of the world and base model vs. others ratio. On the sales side Jaguar is not the world leader in any sales category, so it don’t know if beating them means a lot. And the issue with Tesla comes done to profitability. Make a lot of something that generates no profit is the same as making nothing at all in the long run. I understand Tesla is investing in increasing production. But every automaker re-invest in manufacturing that’s how auto manufacturing works. It’s a balance that Tesla has to get too. The Model S is getting long in the tooth and the Model Y is highly anticipated. Guess what – it’s going to cost money to build factories and/or capacity for new/updated vehicles. It’s the reason why people say even if Tesla makes a near term profit it’s at the expense of the Model Y and S.
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago