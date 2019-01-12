Tesla No Longer Interested In Shuttered GM Factories
Tesla was interested in GM’s facilities, but without UAW involvement.
General Motors‘ move from cars to trucks and SUVs will result in several unallocated plants in the U.S. later this year. If the company does not find buyers, the plants will be closed.
According to the latest news, Tesla is not interested in the GM’s facilities because keeping UAW organization would be part of the deal. Elon Musk hinted at the possibility of purchase in December.
“GM CEO Mary Barra, speaking during an investor conference in New York, said there “have been conversations;” however, “Tesla is not interested in our GM work force represented by the UAW, so really, it’s a moot point.”
Tesla in on a rough path with the UAW at its Fremont factory, which is probably already enough for Elon Musk.
Assembly plants that will be unallocated in 2019 include:
- Oshawa Assembly in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.
- Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit.
- Lordstown Assembly in Warren, Ohio.
Propulsion plants that will be unallocated in 2019 include:
- Baltimore Operations in White Marsh, Maryland.
- Warren Transmission Operations in Warren, Michigan
Source: Automotive News
Not sure why we’d trust Mary Barra on this, at least not as a sure sign that talks are off.
I still think it’s unlikely that they buy any of them, I’m just not going to take GM’s word for it right now.
No, but it has been obvious all along that the major sticking point for Tesla to take on any of the factories was going to be the unions.
I respect unionisation and I support the idea of workers’ rights. And as a european, I’m amazed at how few rights American workers have. But despite all of this, I do feel that UAW have shot themselves (and their members) in the foot by being excessively aggressive toward Tesla.