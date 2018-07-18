Is It True That Tesla Still Has No True Competition?
WALL STREET ANALYST: TESLA HAS ‘NO CREDIBLE COMPETITION’
For Tesla, prophecies of gloom and doom from Wall Street’s short sellers typically start with a big assumption. Big Auto must be rushing to market with a flood of electric vehicles to compete with Tesla… right? Analyst Toni Sacconaghi at Bernstein (via Marketwatch) says, “let’s make this clear: there is no actual flood of competition coming.”
Above: A look at Tesla’s Model 3 (Image: CleanTechnica / Kyle Field)
Sacconaghi and his team of analysts at Bernstein elaborate, “We tallied up every announced electric vehicle arriving in the U.S. between now and 2022, and the results were stark.” The Model 3, which the analysts expect will account for 70% of Tesla’s revenues within two years, “faces no credible competition whatsoever until 2020.”
Wait… what about all the hoopla surrounding the Chevy Bolt? Wasn’t GM supposed to take down the Model 3 and embarrass Tesla? Bernstein notes, “While matching the range and price point of the Model 3, the Bolt arguably remains a lower-end car, without the luxury nameplate, the styling, the performance, or even the electronics offered by Tesla.”
Above: Tesla’s Model 3 and GM’s Chevy Bolt (Source: Wikipedia Commons / Mariordo)
Bernstein points out, “A side-by-side comparison in real life makes the contrast particularly stark – for one thing, the Bolt is a whole 20 inches shorter than the Model 3. GM has been relatively mum on its specific electric vehicle plans going forward… [and] we do not expect it to sell clear competitors to the Model 3 anytime within the next 3 years.”
In fact, when it comes to Model 3 competitors, it’s reported that the only possibility on the horizon might be Volvo’s “all-electric Polestar 2 sedan… [Furthermore] the Model S luxury sedan and the Model X luxury SUV will only face two competitors – the Audi e-tron Quattro and the Jaguar I-Pace – up until 2020, the analysts said.”
Above: Audi’s e-tron launch event had to be moved from Belgium after the company’s CEO was arrested in connection with the latest diesel emissions scandal (Image: Automobile Propre)
For all the hand-wringing about potential rivals for its electric cars, the naysayers gloss over Tesla’s greatest long-term competitive advantage: its “unparalleled brand,” analysts said.
According to the analysts, even if electric car competition does arrive late to the party, Tesla will be “well positioned to defend its share.” Why? Incumbent automakers will help “validate and expand the existing market for electric cars” rather than hampering Tesla with their own electric vehicle launches.
Above: A look at Volvo’s concept car aiming to be Model 3’s next all-electric competitor, the Polestar 2, slated for launch in 2020 (Image: CleanTechnica)
While naysayers, short sellers, and gullible reporters announce Tesla’s EV reign is about to end, Bernstein’s analysis shows otherwise. In the end, the mythical “Tesla Killer” narrative, promoted in the press, might actually have things backwards.
Source: Marketwatch
77 Comments on "Is It True That Tesla Still Has No True Competition?"
I agree that Tesla has no real competition yet. The German offerings might have slightly better finish and feel more luxurious, but in terms of electric drive, they cannot compete.
Also, the small production numbers should mean there will be small North American allocations. After all, if they can sell most EV’s into the Nordic states, why bother importing to the US.
And no one is actually competing directly with Tesla at the moment. The closest comparisons are the Model X and the E-Tron, which even then are different segments.
Until there are electric cars in every segment, they’re still competing with each other. Lots of people purchased the Model 3 simply because a long range crossover was not available at a comparable price offering a comparable range.
I actually don’t think the German lux/sport EVs compete well at all with Tesla.
Most German sport/lux EVs are PHEVs and rather weak ones at that, basically don’t even come close to the Chevy Volt in EV range.
As far as luxurious feel, I’m more and more convinced that Tesla’s less is more, feng shui approach is re-setting the whole luxury narrative much like the IPhones move to a virtual keyboard signaled the end of physical buttons on smartphones.
When it comes to automotive software and interfaces, Tesla has no peers anywhere in the automotive world and the Germans in particular are way behind.
So you don’t think having dead animal hide stiched inside a 20th Century tech automobile containing 200 buttons all with a different purpose is luxurious?
Would you prefer live animal hide? I don’t think having scores of minks or foxes strapped to your car seat frame would be very practical…
Altho personally, all joking aside, I prefer fabric even though it doesn’t last as long. Leather seats make me hot and sticky in the summer, and in winter they are cold and inflexible. When fabric wears thin, seats can be reupholstered or covered in more fabric.
Living with an ev you don’t have to sweat in your car that is why precondition is available. Stains are easy to remove on leather or leather look a like, fabric not so much.
Preconditioning is available in a lot of ICE vehicles as well…
Name one please where you can remotely turn on the AC while the car is parked
Yeah I would imagine not, since most ICE AC is engine driven, which could kill things if it was parked in a garage.
Good one Brian!
I rather like the textile seats in Tesla, particularly since they don’t absorb liquids like a spilled drink and can easily be wiped clean with a damp cloth.
TM3x2 Chris….Is 100% Accurate & True ..
Nearly always, yes. 🙂
Nearly always??? And I thought we were on the same side of all issues. 🙂
According to August InsideEVs scorecard BEV sales were 90% Tesla
Tesla has 23000 vs 2500 for the competition (mostly leaf and bolt)
So yes. There is almost no competition at this point. And none in sight in the near future. At least in North America.
Tesla has no competition when it comes to an EV, but it has a good deal of headwind: Manufacturers constantly announcing EV’s that never will see the light of day, and thus delaying consumer purchase. Manufacturer’s promoting Plug in ICE vehicles as a better alternative to all electric. ICE isn’t going down without a huge fight to stay relevant.
What recently announced EV will not see the light of day?
The overwhelming majority of Volkswagen’s press release claims for putting EVs into production never come true. Probably over 90%.
Other likely examples are the Faraday Future FF91, and the Nikola One semi tractor. A few days ago I would have added the Lucid Air, but reportedly that has just gotten some significant funding.
Faraday Future — surprisingly enough — also has gotten some significant funding recently, and they seem to be much closer to production than Lucid.
I don’t see either becoming serious competition, though.
Lawrence, You Are Correct ., These tactics are only to distract & divert the attention of prospective EV Buyers . “Going Down” is the Key Word….
something that the legacy dealerships selling the BEV’s are going to have to deal with, prospective buyers are going to always ask “how does this car compare to the Model 3?” those manufacturers need to build something better or cheaper than the s, 3, x, and Y to compete in this space. so far they have mostly gone cheaper, but what BEV would anyone consider better than a Tesla?
I’ve never been able to get any accurate information from a car salesperson about a car on their own lot. Asking them for how it compares with another make and model seems to be an exercise in futility. Have you actually gotten accurate comparisons from car sales people in the past?
I don’t see Tesla demand decreasing for quite some time. They are selling them as fast as they can manufacture and deliver them. Even announcements of other pending EV concept cars are not likely to slow this down and if demand does start to decrease in the US, they have China and a lot of other markets in the world. ICE manufacturers can try to fight, but it is a losing battle. EV technology is just going to continue to improve: longer ranges, more automated features and connectivity, more dynamic drive systems, higher safety, and ultimately lower costs as battery tech gets better and less expensive. ICE vehicles are 100s of times more complex than EVs. ICE corporations will just not be able to compete anymore, without cutting their margins to the point of bankwupcy. Or get off their backsides and actually make good EVs at quantity.
“Incumbent automakers will help “validate and expand the existing market for electric cars” rather than hampering Tesla with their own electric vehicle launches.”
————
I agree w/this statement and never really thought about it this way before. Rising tide floats all boats.
This is actually a pretty common claim — though personally, I’m quite sceptical about it. Will people seriously think, “oh, Jaguar makes EVs now? Well, that means I should go buy that Tesla…”
OTOH, I also don’t believe the new entrants will take significant sales from Tesla. Rather, they will sell to people who haven’t seriously considered EVs before.
I would say the Kia Niro is competition for the Model 3 in many markets. In Canada, it will most likely be a lot cheaper than the 3 base model and sport a greater range. Not nearly as sexy as the 3 though. No matter, Tesla has built an incredible brand and will have a great future, IMO. Other carmakers will enter and be successful with EVs too, and this is great. Lots of room for EVs of all shapes and stripes from many different companies :).
I see this a little bit like the NHL. Each of us cheer for our team but we all depend on great competition from all the other teams.
I guess the question is – how many people will buy the Niro, that were considering a Model 3 in the first place. They are two very different vehicles with the only similarity being they are both BEV. Is that BEV market becoming mature enough to actually be able to separate vehicles into segments, rather than just the BEV segment as a whole?
Two years ago you had the choice of a couple of electric sedans, a large people carrier and a few hatchbacks. Now you have several sedans at different price points, people carrier, small and mid size SUV’s (both mainstream and premium) and multiple hatches. People that wouldn’t consider the Model 3 because it’s a sedan, or the Leaf because it’s a hatch may now be considering the Niro because it’s an “suv”.
It’s a matter of price similarity. And in Europe small SUV is the fastest growing segment while Sedan is the one struggling the most. In my country. Here some reserved a Model 3 by default but would have preferred a Model Y.
I already discussed with people who canceled their Model 3 reservation to buy a Kia Niro or a Hyundai Kona. It’s also a matter of availability.
The Model 3 will still sell well here but the Kona and Niro will still have an impact on its European selling numbers.
I don’t think the Niro is any competition to the Tesla model 3. It’s more likely competition to the Bolt and Leaf providing Kia/Hyundai can actually supply enough cars to make it a competition.
Right, they have to make more than 10,000 a year globally to be competition for anything, really.
It is most definitely competition to the Model 3, in the sense that potential Model 3 owners will look at and cross-shop it. But it is coming in too low volumes so the few thousand of the 20k per year e-Niro production that could have gone to Tesla will not be noticed.
Not until the manufacturers start coming with 100k+ production per year of BEV models will the Model 3 feel any kind of competition. Until then all manufacturers will be so production constrained that it is silly.
Kia Niro will do well in Canada if they bring in enough of them. So far there is no indication that they will.
It could be competition if it were available in any significant numbers. Which it is not.
30K units / year for the Kia (globally) is going to be a drop in the bucket if Tesla continues ramping up like they are ATM.
As it stands, Kia and Hyundai EVs are going to be unicorns everywhere in the world outside South Korea.
“Is It True That Tesla Still Has No True Competition?”
Well obviously that’s a question that can’t have any objective, fact-based answer. That’s going to be a matter of opinion.
I was hoping that the Jaguar I-Pace might qualify on quality for being a true Tesla competitor, altho there’s no hope it can possibly compete on quantity. It will be a low-production car. Early reviews, especially the extended one from IEV’s own Steven Loveday, were glowing. But more lately we’ve seen reviews that question the quality and point out the comparatively poor energy efficiency of the I-Pace, so I’m no longer willing to say that the I-Pace is a true Tesla competitor.
Ditto for the Audi e-Tron. It seems to be a pretty good match for the I-Pace, with similarly awkward gasmobile-based design choices, and less-than-stellar energy efficiency.
One thing that I think Tesla doesn’t get sufficient praise or attention for, is how well it integrates things. A few — far too few — reviewers have noted how well Tesla has integrated the car’s controls into a gestalt, an ergonomic whole in which things simply work as you’d expect them to work, and work well together.
Downvoting for annoying pointless post splitting.
Similarly, teardown analysis specialist Sandy Munro has praised the Tesla Model 3 for how well its parts are all integrated to function well together, with many parts serving dual or even multiple functions.
That level of seamless integration for both how the car is put together and how it’s controlled, is something we just don’t see at any other auto maker.
* * * * *
Then there’s the rather important subject of battery supply. Other than BYD, no other car maker controls its own supply of battery cells. (Nissan used to, for the Leaf, but it has sold off its AESC battery making division.) A month or two ago, Volkswagen reps were crying about the completely inadequate supply of EV batteries for their near-term production plans. More recently, we’ve seen news that VW decided not to go the BYD/Tesla route; they decided against building their own battery factories, but instead claim they’re putting up $48 billion (!!!) towards future supply. Apparently they are paying battery suppliers to build more factories. (I admit I don’t understand the business strategy there. Why pay other companies to build factories which you won’t be able to control?
Wouldn’t it be better to spend that money on your own factories? Why not ally with an established battery maker, as Tesla has done, to have a true partnership and more say in how batteries are made, and how many, and when?)
So, in my opinion — and again, it’s just a subjective opinion and not a fact — No, Tesla doesn’t have any real competition in making and selling compelling EVs in large numbers. Tesla won’t be challenged on quantity of production for at least a couple of years, due to its exclusive access to battery supply from Gigafactory 1. And as far as quality goes… well, it seems to me that Tesla is at least 5-7 years ahead of any other auto maker in their EV tech. Other EV makers keep aiming for where Tesla is… not where Tesla is going. Since it takes about 4-5 years to develop a truly new model of car, those other auto makers will never catch up with Tesla so long as they’re just playing follow-the-leader.
To your question about would it be better to spend money on their own battery factories instead of buying on the market. I think that remains to be seen. If batteries become an abundant commodity, then those like VW that are free to negotiate the best value from multiple suppliers may win in the long run. However if batteries remain supply constrained for many years to come then the Tesla model may win. I don’t think it’s obvious yet what the best answer is for the long term. (10 years+).
I strongly suspect that in the time frame of 15+ years, it’s probably better to rely on battery makers. It’s the less-than-15-years-from-now time frame where I think Tesla’s strategy is the clear winner.
In the medium-term time frame of 1-15 years, it’s the same reason why Ford spent a lot of money to build the River Rouge industrial complex. At the time it was necessary to build most parts in-house, because at that time there was not a widespread industry of auto parts suppliers. Later, when the auto parts industry expanded, Ford found it cheaper to buy parts from suppliers, and most of the River Rouge complex was abandoned. But that doesn’t mean Ford wasted the money used to build it, as many claim!
Again, just my opinion, and we’ll have to see how things develop. The next 10-15 years of the EV revolution are going to be very interesting, and will have quite an impact on our culture!
It’s better to control the production and the supply of battery cells and battery packs. Certainly if you know that you are going to need a substantial quantity of them every year continuously.
When you need the supply of a large quantity of breads continuously, then it’s better to just simply buy the whole bakery.
Tesla have made the right strategical decision to start the construction of the Gigafactory.
That’s not how industry works though. Most components in most vehicles are not made by the manufacturer of the vehicle. Outside of certain engine components and the pressing of the metal/Chassis pretty much everything else is subcontracted out to other companies to build to be built to a certain specification/shape/style.
Ford don’t make windscreens, they don’t make wheels, they don’t make most of the components for engines, or the airbags, seatbelts or quite possibly the seats. They’re all made by third party companies and shipped to Fords assembly plants where they are integrated into a car, which is then sold by Ford as a Ford. Same with all the other companies.
There are also financial benefits to not investing huge sums of capital into building factories. That Capex tied up in one factory you built yourself can be spread around 10 contracts for 10x the amount of goods, or sat in a bank making interest, or spent on R&D. The overall cost over 10 years may well be the same, but you’ve used that money more efficiently and don’t need to leverage/borrow as much money up front.
As long as Tesla keeps producing cars at a loss, “competitors” will not follow. However, they have a decent chance of eeking out a one-time profit this quarter, which fudges the picture ever so slightly, even if it will be unsustainable.
Thanks for your incompetent financial analysis, Bob Lutz, but your long history of being wrong on Tesla doesn’t make this statement any more believable.
Ha ha! I guess you drew the short straw and had to post that crap on this site. You knew what the response would be. Go waste your time with a Rubik’s Cube or something.
I have to wonder… how does it feel to be wrong in very nearly everything you post, Eleventy Pretend Electrics? Doesn’t it ever bother you that everyone knows you’re posting almost nothing but B.S.?
I’m pretty sure he and the other fools are in utter shock at the numbers that Tesla is putting up on the EV scorecard that will lead to more growth and profitability.
There he is!! Where’ve you been lately? I’ve been asking for you in the last couple days now, thanks for showing back up! (I shined a big gas pump light/signal into the sky and BOOM- you answered!)
[yawn] Can’t you come up with some new BS story for your trolling? This obviously false claim is not just old, it’s positively putrid.
The most mature EV market is Norway, I don’t know if it can be seen as a reference, as it’s a very rich country and with insane EV incentives and also small.
In Norway Tesla is slowing down, and it’s probably the place where they have more competition… but still very shy in the price range they play.
Overall in Europe Tesla is not growing much even with the aid of Holland that will be less interesting starting in 2019.
In the US they have competition from the Leaf and the Bolt, that in my opinion are not very adapted to american tastes. I think EV buyers are very keen to get a model 3 with the $7500 discount while they can, Bolt might not see sales improve much there (hunch) but i think Leaf can double its sales without model 3 having a full $7500 discount.
i have this theory (that many think it’s insane) that model 3 sales in the US will slow down sharply during 2019 in the US, but Tesla can keep up with sales going to other markets… or lower the price (not sure if they can afford that).
Just a small observation:
Sales of the model 3 in the US are impressive. But Leaf in Norway is even more impressive. In recent months they represented 8.5% of all the cars being sold there! It’s like one car selling close to 1.5 million a year in the US!
I agree 49k+ US Model 3 sales will slow sharply early next year. They will make it up with 39k+ US sales and 49k+ international sales.
Slowing? In most markets where Tesla is available, Model S and X sales are pretty steady. A little down here, a little up there… That’s kinda normal for models that have been on the market for a while. (In fact, it’s better than normal, as sales usually start falling after an early peak.) It’s new models where growth comes from. I’m pretty sure Model 3 will explode in Norway just as much as in the US.
Yeah, like, haven’t we been saying that for years, but then we aren’t highfalutin wall-street analysts.
Analyse done without consider the Porsche Taycan as a competitor of the model S with a charge rate up to 350kW and SOP on next year is credible ?
Quotation for this analyst:
« The Model S luxury sedan and the Model X luxury SUV will only face two competitors – the Audi Etron Quattro and the Jaguar I-Pace – up until 2020, the analysts said »
The “next year” part is the issue with Taycan. It’s really a 2020 car.
The starting of the production is planned for 2019, test vehicles are on roads since 2017 and the kick-off for the project was done on 2015.
Doesn’t change the fact that it won’t be delivered before 2020.
“According to the analysts, even if electric car competition does arrive late to the party, Tesla will be “well positioned to defend its share.””
This very much depends on what is meant by “share”. Teslas share of the entire auto market is tiny currently. Just defending that “share” is unlikely to be something they are aiming for.
Conversely if “share” means their share of the entire EV market as it grows to encompass a majority of the auto market in general then, frankly, that’s just not going to happen. That’s too many vehicles for one manufacturer to make, and not good for consumers either.
“Just defending that ‘share’ is unlikely to be something they are aiming for.”
Yes, that remark showed an exceptionally deep level of cluelessness about the entire EV market. This early in the EV revolution, EVs are not primarily competing with each other for sales; they’re primarily competing with gasmobiles. As you say, Tesla doesn’t currently have any need to “defend” its share; it’s too busy trying to steal more market share from gasmobiles! And from the rapidly growing Model 3 sales, I’d say it’s doing an increasingly good job of doing just that.
I also agree that Tesla won’t grow to monopolize EV sales, as Ford once did with motorcar sales. The international market is too big and too varied, and no company — not even Tesla — could possibly grow that fast. I’m confident that real competition will emerge to challenge Tesla long before it seizes 90% of the automotive market, the level of monopoly Ford once had in the days of the Model T.
I refer you to this little gem from the source article:
They drew an analogy with the market for digital cameras in the early 2000s and the current state of the flash storage market.
“In both cases, incumbents ultimately took a majority share… but the markets grew so quickly that new entrants like Sony (in cameras) and Pure Storage (in flash) still enjoyed exponential growth,” they said.
And, like Apple and its iPhone, when Tesla vehicles eventually face real competition Tesla will be “well positioned to defend its share,” they said.
First, you have to define competition. Are we talking all BEVs, luxury, high-end, family, commuter, work truck? If we’re talking luxury and high-end (and they are different), there really is no competition. Family and or commuter? Tesla doesn’t have much there since family is more of a value proposition (read cheaper), though Chevy, Nissan, and Hyundai/Kia might fit. Economy? Forget it, unless you buy used. We won’t even go anywhere with work trucks. Personally, I like the Niro and the Kona, but since we don’t need a vehicle at the moment, I’ll wait for a pickup.
Tesla has no direct competition in the market segments in which it competes. This is mainly because of the definition of those market segments.
The Model 3 competes with the BMW 3 series (entry luxury performance) more than a Bolt (not an ICE) but neither of those segment definitions really matter, because a Tesla / performance EV fan will not cross-shop either.
A heal-toeing, gear rowing enthusiast won’t shop for a Model 3 either, no matter how good of an EV it is.
That’s why we have hundreds of brands and thousands of models of vehicles – because everyone finds their niche and tries to excel in it.
This community should spend more time praising the efforts of companies to fill more niches, rather than trying to prove one is inferior to another.
Yes, it’s true. The Tesla model 3 is by far the best midsize sedan out there. And it also happens to be one of the safest cars on the road. And Tesla happens to have the best infrastructure support for their vehicles. At this time the Germans think a good electric vehicles is too expensive to manufacturer. When that changes there might be some competition from Germany.
Yep, nailed it.
Tesla has the whole compelling EV/ecosystem advantage that the laggard, legacy LICE companies can not even comprehend at this stage.
Not mentioned was the Supercharging advantage. And that’s a big one.
Which will be largely gone by 2020.
Have you looked at the maps? No, I can tell that you haven’t.
After two weeks (In the first week of October 2018) Tesla will reveal how many EV’s they have delivered in Q3 2018.
More than 75,000 would be a conservative guess, but more than 80,000 is probably a more realistic guess.
No other car manufacturer has achieved that result EVER (so far).
That’s amazing already.
And I don’t see any other car manufacturer delivering more EV’s than Tesla in a particular year anytime soon. So, that means that Tesla will be number one for at least the next few years.
Just imagine what will happen in Q4 2018.
Perhaps nearly 100,000 EV deliveries?
Would that be possible?
Dont worry about the competition, They have worldwide recognized brand and know how to make cars profitably.
With supercharger network, it will be a long time for others to catch up.
Let’s use some logic. Tesla customers do not materialize from thin air. Instead, they come to Tesla from other brands, operating in the premier/luxury segment – such as ICE Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Porsche etc. When a business entity dispossesses another business entity of its customers and revenues (in a peaceful way), it’s called “competitions”, IMO 🙂
Tesla has competitive advantages at many levels:
-Sales experience: Dealer vs Factory stores. Buying from Tesla is far superior
-Service: Dealer vs Factory service. Again, not even close
-Charging: Tesla plug is superior. Supercharger network far superior. No coherent other network exists.
-User digital interface: Tesla vastly superior to other digital interfaces
-Battery Pack: Tesla leads in at least one if not more categories vs any other current production EV packs (energy density, power density, cost, volumetric density, cooling, longevity, sensing/control)
-Motors: Tesla holds a slight to distinct margin in at least one or more metric vs competitors
-AC: Model 3 slot vent is vastly superior to all competition
-Battery Cell/Pack production: Gigafactory gives a big edge
Thanks for the good summary. I find that I often miss at least one of these points when discussing with skeptics.
People who really take the time to find out what is the best for them because they want to buy the best EV that is available in the market, they will choose to buy an EV from Tesla (if they can afford it).
But many people will choose to remain loyal to certain brands. That’s the real competition for Tesla. To have them switch to buy an EV from Tesla. At least to get on their short-list, so that they will at least consider an EV from Tesla as a viable option. And ones they do decide to buy an EV from Tesla, then they will choose to maintain loyal to Tesla.