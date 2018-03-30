Tesla’s New Attendance Policy Leaks Out, Reveals…

  1. Home
Tesla

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 22

In the midst of Tesla’s push to become profitable, the company initiated a new attendance beginning July 1st.

Weeks ago, Tesla publicized plans to lay off some 9 percent of its global employees, which amounts to about 4,000 job cuts. Now, in order to assure fairness and productivity, the automaker has implemented a new attendance policy.

Tesla explained that the attendance policy has been in the planning process for a few months and it’s much like what an employee would expect at any other company. According to CNBC, Tesla shared:

Based on employee feedback, we’ve recently updated our attendance policy to be more fair and flexible. We’re appreciative of the hard work by our production teams, and regularly review policies to work for our employees. The policy update has been in the works for nearly two months and is similar to what you would find at other companies.

The policy clarifies penalties for attendance issues. As an example, it will punish a worker more strictly for being an hour late than for being 10 minutes late. However, it also makes it clear that a manager could cite an employee for being one minute late or leaving one minute early. Workers will accumulate “demerits” for such behavior, which could ultimately lead to termination.

CNBC says that according to the policy, a veteran worker may be able to get away with nine “occurrences” of being five minutes late, while being an hour late five times would likely lead to job loss.

The policy goes on to explain that new employees may be given fewer second chances than seasoned employees. If you’re a rookie at Tesla and continue to come in late or leave early, you probably won’t have a job for very long. This is an expectation that is in place at many companies and should have been communicated to Tesla workers long ago.

Additionally, the policy explains that employees can be required to work overtime with minimal notice. This would be in the event of “critical business needs,” as determined by upper-level managers.

To read Tesla’s new attendance policy in its entirety, follow the link below.

Source: CNBC

22 Comments on "Tesla’s New Attendance Policy Leaks Out, Reveals…"

bro1999

I wonder what would be considered “leaving early”. Would refusing to work an extra 2-4 hours past your regular shift after being told it would be “highly encouraged” to work those extra hours be considered “leaving early”? Definitely a way for Tesla to force workers to work longer hours without actually “forcing” mandatory overtime.
“Sure, you’re free to leave “early”! But remember that new attendance policy!” *wink wink*

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
John

Guess what? In America, if someone doesn’t care for the company rules they are free to voluntarily leave and work at the next place that has more ‘likable’ rules.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Shaun

Another clearly impartial and unbiased take on a Tesla story by InsideEVs contributor bro1999. I’m so glad this site employs you as a writer, since it reflects so well on the staff as a whole.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Chris O

Apparently keeping the comments section stocked with trolls is good for traffic. At least that’s what a staff member more or less suggested IIRC. If so, it would be sad because I find the willful negativity these types are spreading particularly irksome. In fact I feel creating an atmosphere of negativity around Tesla might be something people get paid to do regardless of the value or logic of their contributions.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
bro1999

You and Shaun must be some of the guys sending harassing and threatening emails to the IEVs staff. Sad!

51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
Chris O

The lies and nonsense definitely come easy to you. Always have. A prized troll no doubt.

32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
bro1999

Notice the lack of a denial. 😉

10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
Chris O

Well, the terms “lies”and “nonsense” seem pretty clear to me but I guess not to somebody for whom these terms have long since become a way of life.😉

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
bro1999

Yes, I’ve penned several articles published on IEVs. How many have you written?
I’m sure what the vast majority of commenters want is more completely unbiased EVANNEX articles. *rolls eyes*

57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
Martin Lacey

Squelch… what was that?

Uuugh, who left a pair of eyes on the floor?

38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Seven Electrics

Probably, but managers know they will lose workers if they’re too harsh. This may be an executive reaction to managers attempting to deal with burnt out employees by looking the other way every so often.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
lamata

Yea, Way Too Harsh !….They should allow them to work Or Not Work, Or take Breaks , Stop Production , Take time 0ff Without Notice , And still Get Paid ! Etc: Etc: When ever they Feel Like, Make it a Free For All ! ! ..IDIOTS ! !

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
bro1999

Well, as long as they still are handing out free Red Bull and no longer requiring employees to walk through raw sewage!

56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

“I wonder what would be considered “leaving early”.”

Leaving early would have to be approved by the sup or manager. If it jacks up the prod line, then it’s the managers/sup’s fault.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Martin Lacey

That’s a very negative view – have you worked for Tesla and are testifying that was your experience, citing a verifiable source or simply discrediting a company behind the anonymity of a website, maybe for financial gain?

34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
bro1999

None of the above. I’m just a dude asking questions. ‘MURICA! 😀

29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

I used to get pissed off when some peeps came in late when I was on the production floor.
Work piles up and slows the line down and the rest have to pickup the slack. I think that’s a generous change for them and if an employee doesn’t like, get the phµck out and find a new job!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
JOJObbobo

Can someone remind me why is this being reported again?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Why’s it being reported at all?????

These are the most Lenient rules I have ever seen, especially for manufacturing!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
hangtime10

In most, if not all, companies isn’t there a “probation” period of employment. Some are 3 months and I’ve heard can go up to 9 months.
If a new employee isn’t showing up on time for their shifts, isn’t it the companys’ right to say “see you later” since that person doesn’t have the desire to work.
Production lines depends highly on the dedication of their staff so things run smoothly.
How many employees would big 3 lose (and I’m sure there are a lot they’d like to let go) if it weren’t for the union and tenure?

58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
John

I run a manufacturing plant.
Our work rules are pretty simple.
1. Show up on time (1 minute late is late, do it more than a few times and you’re fired)
2. Work.
3. Go home when the job is done. We *average* 8 hour days. Some are 6, some are 10. Blame the Toyota Production System and the desire of everyone to have JIT (just in time) everything.

I tell everyone the same thing. If you don’t like it, leave. No one is forcing you to stay here. But we offer full benefits, generous vacation, and I’m usually pretty easy to get along with. Nearly everyone that leaves calls back later wanting their job back.

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Martin Lacey

Many folks seem to be ignoring the portion of the letter published in this article: “Based on employee feedback, we’ve recently updated our attendance policy to be more fair and flexible.”

THE ATTENDANCE POLICY WAS AMENDED IN RESPONSE TO EMPLOYEES. Without a union to push and cajole, maybe things are better at Fremont than CNBC and Reuters would have us believe.

26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago