Tesla’s Navigation Overhaul Could Bring Self-Driving Closer To Reality

1 day ago by Steven Loveday

Tesla’s upcoming highly advanced navigation system may be a necessary step toward Full Self Driving capability.

Tesla’s navigation system has received plenty of negative reviews, especially as of late. With many cars today, people just use the advanced Google Maps system, which they’re likely already comfortable and familiar with. However, Tesla has its own proprietary technology. It’s not uncommon to see people posting some very strange routes compliments of the automaker’s navigation.

This is partly due to the fact that the automaker’s navigation system has received very few updates and it’s a work in progress, much like most of the Silicon Valley electric car maker’s technology. Since over-the-air updates are used to continuously rework software, Tesla has the ability to offer systems in the vehicles that aren’t fully functional or completely up to date. Over the course of the incremental update process, the systems improve.

Netherlands-based Tesla owner, Youri Hart, recently pointed out that his car has only received one minor navigation update over the course of several years. CEO Elon Musk quickly took to Twitter to announce that a significant navigation update is set to arrive in early 2018. He went on to say that it will be highly advanced in comparison to the current software.

Major navigation overhaul coming in early 2018. Will be light-years ahead of current system, but we are testing it rigorously before rolling out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2017

Many people familiar with Tesla’s software systems believe that this “major navigation overhaul” is necessary for Autopilot 2.5. For autonomous features to function to the best of their ability, high-level navigation, GPS, maps, traffic updates, etc. are a given. It may be a long time before we see the official deployment of Full Self-Driving capability, though this is surely a step in the right direction.

Source: Teslarati