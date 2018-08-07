How One Tweet From Tesla CEO Elon Musk May Change Everything
BYE-BYE WALL STREET: ELON MUSK LOOKS TO TAKE TESLA PRIVATE
With one tweet, Elon Musk sent Wall Street into a frenzy: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” According to Marketwatch, “The tweet was the Wall Street equivalent of yelling fire in a crowded theater when there isn’t even any smoke.” The stock shot up 8%. Then, Nasdaq halted all trading of Tesla shares. Trading resumed again and the stock closed up 11% leaving Tesla’s short sellers losing $1.3 billion in mark-to-market losses.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla (Image: Teslarati)
Earlier in the day, Financial Times reported, “Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund had taken a $2bn stake in the electric carmaker.” The Saudi fund approached Elon Musk about buying newly issued shares but it was reported that Tesla had declined. Instead, the Saudi fund quietly scooped up Tesla shares in secondary markets with the help of JP Morgan. Hmmm.
So if funding is secured to take Tesla private — who’d be involved in this massive buyout? Reuters speculates, “The most obvious equity partners for Musk would be a sovereign wealth fund such as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or major technology investment funds such as SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund, bankers said. China’s Tencent Holdings, which took a 5 percent stake in Tesla last year, is another possible partner.”
A Tesla buyout would break previous records. According to Bloomberg, “Musk’s tweet that funding was secured to take the electric carmaker private at $420 a share would equate to an enterprise value of about $82 billion including debt. Granted, Musk owns nearly 20 percent of the company, so about $66 billion would be necessary to complete the transaction. That would exceed the largest leveraged buyout in history.”
Above: At $420 a share, a Tesla buyout could cost upwards of $72 billion, excluding debt (Source: Marketshare)
The Wall Street Journal also weighed in: “One theory is that Mr. Musk is trying to flush out a strategic buyer with ready cash (Google or Apple?)” Don’t forget — in Ashley Vance’s biography on Musk, he writes that in 2013, Elon had “proposed that Google buy Tesla… [Larry] Page accepted the overall proposal and shook on the deal.” It never happened, but, could a similar deal be back on the table?
In the past, Musk has been vocal about his preference that Tesla be a private company. He even told Rolling Stone last year, “I wish we could be private with Tesla… It actually makes us less efficient to be a public company.” That said, his latest comments have sent shock waves through Wall Street.
Above: Gene Munster discusses the possibility of Tesla going private (Youtube: CNBC Television)
Musk admitted yesterday in a blog post: “we are subject to wild swings in our stock price… [with] enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long-term… [and] as the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market, being public means that there are large numbers of people who have the incentive to attack the company.”
To that end, Tesla has been the target of an ongoing smear campaign that (likely) originated from short sellers employing a myriad of underhanded tactics. Musk acknowledged this in a tweet — noting that going private, “Ends negative propaganda from shorts.”
Well… not quite yet. In response to Musk’s plans to take Tesla private, infamous Tesla short seller, Jim Chanos, commented on CNBC, “The short position is the best thing the stock has going for it.”
The norwegians have over $1T in their SWF they don’t know what to do with . . .
Free Teslas for all 5M Norsefolk!
I don’t think it will happen, as the argument for why its needed, the shorts are annoying, seems to be fading.
Jim Chanos said that the shorts were the best thing about the Tesla story. I wouldn’t go that far but the shorts have actually helped Tesla in my view. Continuing with Chanos he went on to say that Tesla should be worried more about the coming competition, from BMW, Mercedes,, Audi.
Yeah, right. Sad to say Jim still does not get it, his short position is fundamentally flawed due to his inability to understand that this will not be the case, that legacy auto will steal Tesla’s ev crown.
May I ask how? Yes it is free advertising but very negative. The whole wall street desire for short term profit now versus long term success of the mission seems to be at odds to me.
It puts pressure on the company to meet certain targets or to improve vehicles overall, in fit & finish and other shortcomings shorts claim the vehicle has.
You have it backwards. The problems of fit and finish was caused by the excessive pressure to meet quarterly expectations. Quality does not go up when you are rushed.
Tesla has lost more than $1 billion in six months, what is not to like?
And you lost all credibility a long time ago.
In what way? You are the one shooting your mouth off.
They have had massive losses, THAT is a fact!
Put up or STFU.
I can see how being the most shorted company in history could mean that being publicly traded becomes a toxic way of funding business. If so much is invested in your demise it could become a self fulfilling prophesy at some point as the shorters and other disrupted industries will relentlessly target the financial market with FUD that might rub off on the consumer market at some point as well. So maybe going private is the way to go for a highly disruptive company that wants to act on a long term vision rather than react to the stock market interest in short term profits.
The guy is crazy. Replace him with a new CEO and Tesla might become a success.
I agree, Musk is ADHD not MBA, he is in trouble and he knows it.
Elon Musk wants every dollar profit. Why give it to shorters in wallstreet. If i was him i’ll supply for a big big credit and buy all shares…420$ is good price. It begin in 24 dollars/share. Also with your enterprice profit you can pay credit every month and finally get the whole cake.
Perhaps is too late but money is cheap now besides the shares or enterprice value is like a rocket….up…up…up
In summary, you have 49% of the nation brainwashed into screaming “Drill baby drill” which logically manifests as a general dislike, among the brainwashed, for EVs, embodied by Tesla and Musk. Of course, this leads to an overemphasis on shorting Tesla stock, and a de-emphasis of Musk’s successes. Everyone becomes a little fearful of buying the stock, and the price is kept artificially low. But, that unnatural low price makes it a prime target for a buyout, which is essentially what is happening. Luckily the buyout is being orchestrated by the CEO. Once again Musk proves that he sees things clearly and not only sees the right path forward, but, and this is what is so great about the man, he actually goes down that path.
As I said in the original story on this site about Tesla going private: Who will finance this and under what terms and conditions?
If ever there were a case of “the devil is in the details”, this is it.
I could easily imagine whoever writes this mammoth check being much more demanding of quarterly profits than Tesla’s current stockholders, for example. I just hope that the Tesla board and stockholders examine this process VERY closely, as there’s a good chance that Musk’s dislike of the requirements that go along with a publicly traded company will push him to making damn near any deal to take the company private.