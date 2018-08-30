Tesla Passes Mercedes To Become Most Followed Car Brand On Twitter
Tesla has just surpassed Mercedes-Benz to become the world’s most followed car brand on Twitter.
The numbers don’t lie.
Though both of the automaker’s Twitter pages show 3.03 M followers, if you hover over that number you’ll see the actual (non-estimated amount). Tesla’s lead is slim, but it’s now #1 as of 9:56 AM Eastern time on October 21, 2018.
Here’s the breakdown:
- Tesla – 3,030,485 followers on Twitter
- Mercedes-Benz – 3,029,779 followers on Twitter
No doubt much of Tesla’s followers are driven by CEO Elon Musk. Let’s take a peek at Musk’s Twitter followers tally (23,077,304):
@Tesla just passed Mercedes-Benz to become the most followed car brand on Twitter. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dnPh4Jy59t
— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) October 21, 2018
Twitter interest is pretty worthless. Any actress who bares it all can scrape up Twitter followers. A better predictor of car buying interest is “most Googled” brand, which Tesla wins in the US, Canada, Norway, Austria and China. The foreign top spots are revealing. See Evannex blog: https://evannex.com/blogs/news/tesla-is-the-most-googled-car-brand-in-the-us-and-china-infographic
The SEC didn’t think so 🙂