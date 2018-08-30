  1. Home
  2. Mercedes
  3. Tesla Passes Mercedes To Become Most Followed Car Brand On Twitter

Tesla Passes Mercedes To Become Most Followed Car Brand On Twitter

44 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 2

Tesla has just surpassed Mercedes-Benz to become the world’s most followed car brand on Twitter.

The numbers don’t lie.

More Tesla Social News
No Surprise Here - Musk Leads Tesla To #1 Spot In Twitter Engagement
Tesla's Social Ranking Is Among Top 10 Automotive Brands On Facebook And Twitter
Volkswagen Follows Elon Musk - Will Use Twitter To Release Key Highlights

Though both of the automaker’s Twitter pages show 3.03 M followers, if you hover over that number you’ll see the actual (non-estimated amount). Tesla’s lead is slim, but it’s now #1 as of  9:56 AM Eastern time on October 21, 2018.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • Tesla – 3,030,485 followers on Twitter
  • Mercedes-Benz – 3,029,779 followers on Twitter

No doubt much of Tesla’s followers are driven by CEO Elon Musk. Let’s take a peek at Musk’s Twitter followers tally (23,077,304):

The most obvious takeaway here is that if you follow InsideEVs on Twitter (as both Tesla and Musk do) then you’ll be among the most followed too. Okay…maybe that’s a stretch, but it’s worth a try.

Categories: Mercedes, Tesla

Tags:

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Tesla Passes Mercedes To Become Most Followed Car Brand On Twitter"

newest oldest most voted
Jim Whitehead

Twitter interest is pretty worthless. Any actress who bares it all can scrape up Twitter followers. A better predictor of car buying interest is “most Googled” brand, which Tesla wins in the US, Canada, Norway, Austria and China. The foreign top spots are revealing. See Evannex blog: https://evannex.com/blogs/news/tesla-is-the-most-googled-car-brand-in-the-us-and-china-infographic

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
arne-nl

The SEC didn’t think so 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
56 seconds ago