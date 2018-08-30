Tesla Passes Mercedes To Become Most Followed Car Brand On Twitter

44 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tesla has just surpassed Mercedes-Benz to become the world’s most followed car brand on Twitter.

The numbers don’t lie.

Though both of the automaker’s Twitter pages show 3.03 M followers, if you hover over that number you’ll see the actual (non-estimated amount). Tesla’s lead is slim, but it’s now #1 as of 9:56 AM Eastern time on October 21, 2018.

Here’s the breakdown:

Tesla – 3,030,485 followers on Twitter

followers on Twitter Mercedes-Benz – 3,029,779 followers on Twitter

No doubt much of Tesla’s followers are driven by CEO Elon Musk. Let’s take a peek at Musk’s Twitter followers tally (23,077,304):

The most obvious takeaway here is that if you follow InsideEVs on Twitter (as both Tesla and Musk do) then you’ll be among the most followed too. Okay…maybe that’s a stretch, but it’s worth a try.