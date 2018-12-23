Tesla Opens Up More European Markets For Model 3 Orders

  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

Reservation holders from at least 9 countries have the option to configure an order.

Tesla expanded the Tesla Model 3 order configurator to a few more countries in EuropeGermany, Denmark, Finland and Italy, which comes on top of France, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands and Spain.

Orders can be only Long-Range AWD and Long-Range AWD Performance versions.

Those reservation holders who place an order this month can still hope for delivery in February. Besides to a small group, Tesla didn’t yet offer test drives in Europe.

Tesla is gearing up to deliver thousands of Model 3 per month. Volume production will start in January.

As the Model 3 will be equipped with CCS Combo charging inlet, the company is also retrofitting Superchargers with additional CCS Combo plugs.

Source: Electrek

