Video Blitz: Let’s Welcome The Tesla Model Y To The Stage

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Check out the upcoming Tesla Model Y in all its glory!

It has been a long time coming, much like that of the Tesla Model 3. If you think the Model 3 is popular and in huge demand, we can’t even imagine how the Model Y crossover will fare. This is especially true in the U.S. where SUVs are king. Tesla has pushed forth yet another upcoming vehicle offering that will work to change the automotive industry and its future as we know it. To top it off, the Silicon Valley electric automaker has much more up its sleeve.

After last night’s grand reveal, several fantastic videos have become available as expected. There’s no way we can cover them all. So, in making editorial decisions regarding what to share, we surely weren’t limited in any way. Instead, we had to sift through the plethora of coverage and be highly selective to come up with the best of the best to publish.

Since there are so many videos available, you can count on us sharing for many days to come. However, as it’s early on, we’ve selected some top dogs. We’ve also tried to mix it up a bit by not only featuring professional videos by established YouTubers, but also sharing some more down-to-earth coverage from Model 3 owners or attendees who might not have massive YouTube channels and expertise.

Without further ado, check out these video shares of last evening’s Tesla Model Y event:

Not surprisingly, CEO of Cheddar talked to Fox Business Network and worked to tear Tesla and CEO Elon Musk to shreds after this reveal. We do realize that by sharing this video, many folks will be foaming at the teeth with disregard for John Steinberg, while there will be many others who wholeheartedly support his views. We at InsideEVs — while not Tesla owners or stockholders –can admittedly share that his views are beyond ridiculous: