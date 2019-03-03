  1. Home
Tesla has confirmed that it will unveil the Model Y electric crossover on March 14.

This highly anticipated electric car is expected to outsell the Tesla Model 3.

The unveiling will take place at Tesla’s LA Design Studio.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just broke this news via Twitter. We’ve embedded his tweet directly below:

Musk added some additional information on range and price:

Specs and pricing will be announced on Wednesday and test drive will be conducted:

All that’s officially known of the Model Y is limited to the teaser above and some hints from Musk here and there.

According to Tesla, the Model Y will be largely based upon the Model 3. This means its cost to develop should be on the lower side, though that doesn’t imply a low price tag necessarily.

The newest rumors, combined with info from Musk, indicate a base price $40,000, provided it’s offered with the smallest Model 3 battery pack. However, we don’t think that will be available on the Y and for certain, not anytime soon.

Previous rumors indicated Model Y would be a 3-row crossover, though that seems a bit questionable too.

John

Man, once the Model Y is released, what’s gonna be the shorters narrative about softening Model 3 demand?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
F150 Brian

What does Y have to do with 3? If anything, Y will canabalize some 3 sales, weakening 3 demand.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Unplugged

I just don’t understand why certain Tesla negativity people claim that EVs have to “cannibalize” from other EVs. Why can’t gasser advocates at least acknowledge that EV sales can come from the much larger pool of gas cars?

Ask BMW and Toyota where their sales losses for the 3 series and Prius are coming from. No one rightfully suggests that Leaf sales are dumping because of the Model 3. How about for ONCE admitting that maybe someone shopping for a gas SUV might just want to buy an electric one?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Tunny

F150 Brian – quote: ” If anything, Y will canabalize some 3 sales, weakening 3 demand.”
————————
That may be true to an extent, but model 3 availability didn’t seem to weaken demand for the S & X too much?

And whilst it may take some sales that would otherwise be model 3, it’s likely to increase sales overall for Tesla, which I’m sure is what they are most concerned about? In the meantime, many people want to buy a car soon, and it may be a model 3 or ……..? The Y has been known about in principle for quite a while now, so revealing details isn’t likely to make much difference to people’s long term planning.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Nix

What you derogatorily call “cannibalize” (which is a term with negative connotations), the entire Business World would call an “upsell”, and would universally be considered a good thing by every CEO in existence.

Higher priced products don’t “cannibalize” lower priced products in the same company’s offerings. Using that term to describe an upsell is simply a failed understanding of business and industry.

But heck, anything to throw negative shade on Tesla via any way possible no matter how petty, right? You would be funny if you weren’t so predictable.

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

The shorts will ask “where’s the factory”. And where’s the money to build one?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Tunny

Doggydogworld – quote: “The shorts will ask “where’s the factory”. And where’s the money to build one?”
————————
I’m sure it won’t be just the shorts asking that question……. And I’m sure Tesla have plans in hand, and they are questions that may well get answered on March 14th!

55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
Tom

We’re gonna need more tents! But seriously. How about they just use Buffalo? Can make battery packs there too. It seems to me that it’s a bit more mobile and modular since there’s a lower proportion of external parts. Oh and presumably the drivetrain is nearly identical to 3. And the those tear town people noted it needs the body re-designed anyway to improve assembly.

53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
Tom

I was perusing the map of service centers and stores and wondering where Tesla has not penetrated much yet….i.e. room to grow here in the US. There’s obviously blank space upper plains but I am a little surprised nothing in New Mexico (Santa Fe????). Nothing in Omaha even? Still room for penetration. But I was a little taken aback by the fact there isn’t a store or service center in Buffalo, NY. I realize cold, snowy north is not as EV friendly but you have a freakin factory there. If nothing else put a service center right on the factory site.

43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
Nix

New Mexico is unfriendly to Tesla:

https://www.apnews.com/6f643f9c3d97400bbd6ccb446b05ee45

New York also limits the number of locations that Tesla can have.

25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
Paul Stoller

Do you mean Sparks Nevada, I don’t think your going to make many cars or batteries in a solar manufacturing facility.

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
Mil

The shorts will say “Telsa will fail because the wind is not blowing in the right direction”

33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
Najeeb

The factory is in Nevada. They have a year to get it ready. They will have sold enough X S & 3s by the that time to pay for that.

10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
Nix

When it comes to parroting shorter talking-points, DroopyDogWorld is certainly well practiced.

We’ve been hearing endless whining about factories and funding since before the launch of the Model S. Somehow the shorters never figure out that building factories and getting funding is nothing unusual in the manufacturing industry. It is what the manufacturing industry does. It is business as usual, and it repeats itself every day all over the world. It is literally the cornerstone of how the manufacturing industry operates under Capitalism.

But all the sudden when it is Tesla doing it, shorters get Concerned!! Oh So Concerned!! So Very Concerned!!

And then when the Concern Trolls are proven wrong over and over and over, they simply repeat themselves.

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
jjj

Without test drives, demand will drop hard for all their vehicles. They had no demand issues but Tesla is about to create them.

36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
scott

You can test drive it for a week, and then return it if you don’t like it.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
jjj
No that’s a drastically different situation from a psychological point of view and it’s impact is minimal. It also does not work all that well with loans. Last year the M3 customer was mostly a pre-order customer, a very different type of customer and test drives availability was limited. Most normal people test drive a few vehicles, then decide and they will never choose what they can’t test. With high volumes vehicles, folks can find a ride somewhere easier but with S&X, Roadster and pickup truck if that one is high end so low vols, sales will be obliterated. All in all, their auto revenues will be at least 30% bellow potential, this includes both a drop in units and mix, slightly offset by lower prices. They need to offer test rides or they will grow much much slower. Does not matter how they offer those, test drives, could be from service centers, leave ID and take the car for 1h, do w/e you want with it. You can’t maximize the opportunity if you don’t do anything to help the customer experience the product. They can sell online all they want, that’s not a problem but they need the customer… Read more »
11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
TheWay

We all know what the shorts will say “The base Model Y will never be produced”, they never learn.

23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
Mark.ca

Why is he calling it an SUV? I thought this was supposed to be a crossover.

59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
Nix

Because “SUV” and “crossover” have become meaningless marketing terms, and any effort to enforce some strict definitions on those terms are pointless.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
xcat

3/14 reveal however 2-3 years to get into owners hands. Hoping I’m wrong and timelines can be shortened due to lessons learned and reuse of some model 3 components. So maybe 1-2 years?

55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
E(V)quality

Will be cool to see! But I won’t reserve one, no matter how good it is. The way Tesla has handled the 3, actually makes me think waiting for the hype to settle is the smartest move.

I also hope no FW doors.

55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
xcat

Agree, but the only benefit to reserving locked me into cheaper paint 1k, AWD for 4k, lifetime premium connectivity, and guarantee of full fed credit, all at the expense of an interest free deposit for Tesla.

45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
Big Show

Musk confirmed: regular doors (on Twitter)

43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
Miggy

Can the 3 and Y please be tow rated.

26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
Max Rolando

Just worked out the average PURCHASE price of all the M3 trim and battery levels to be $47500 and add 10% to that would be $52000 and that would possibly be the price of the Model Y

51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
jjj

They can’t be competitive with ICE if it does not have 3 rows of seats, it’s that simple. SUvs with 2 rows and up to 4.7m in length start at around 25K$ while SUVs with 4.85m length and up are almost all 3 rows (a few do not have 3 but planning to add a 3rd row in future generations) and start at above 30k$. At almost 40k , Tesla can only sell high volumes if they have 3 rows, higher base price than ICE competitors but better perf..
There could be surprises on the pricing side, depending on what size is the smallest battery and if base is single or dual motor. They really need to start bellow 40k to appeal.
Looks are the biggest risk, in case they haven’t learned their lesson with Model X.

38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Nix

2 row SUV/CUV’s actually sell very well and have a huge market share in ICE sales. Tesla already has a 3-row SUV/CUV.

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
DEE

If you can place a reservation for $1000 on the 14th then I can see Tesla might be surprisingly profitable for this quarter. Guess it all depends on how many reservations they get..

36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
TheWay

Reservations don’t go into profit (unless they make them non-refundable which is unlikely), but it will help them be cash flow positive.

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
Nix

Reservations will not have any impact at all on book profits or profits per share, because GAAP accounting doesn’t allow Tesla to count these dollars as profits until they actually complete the sale. It will increase cash on hand, but not profits.

That is because for every $1,000 deposit that Tesla reports in their Cash ledger, Tesla has to put a $1,000 dollar Debt on the liability side of their books. Because until they actually complete the sale, these deposits are refundable and are counted under GAAP as a debt.

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
TheWay

I was expecting 5k more, does this mean the base Model Y will be RWD? (Since it costs 4k for RWD -> AWD for Model 3)

24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
Moshe, The Electric Israeli

Fabulous!!!

16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago