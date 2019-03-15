  1. Home
Tesla Model Y Long-Range is one and a half away from today.

The recently unveiled Tesla Model Y seems to be well received but – as you can see in this CNBC video – there are some who are disappointed by the roll out plan.

Garrett Nelson, senior analyst at CFRA Research said that it was expected that production/deliveries of Model Y would start in H1 2020, but with an official launch date of Fall 2020, there could be an entire lineup of competitors by then.

The problem is in timing, especially since Tesla usually has some delays and the rollout might not necessarily transition smoothly into volume deliveries. On the other hand, competitors also are not immune to the problems (just to name a few with launch delivery issues – Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE or Hyundai Kona Electric/Kia Niro EV).

Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y Comparison: Range, Performance, Options, Prices
UPDATE: Tesla Model Y Officially Revealed: Seats 7, 300-Mile Range
Video Blitz: Let's Welcome The Tesla Model Y To The Stage

The truth is that as more electric car models enter the market, the less space is between them. Times of easy market conquest seen in the Tesla Model S era are in the past. In the next decade, there will be multiple models in each segment, so manufacturers will need to compete directly with each other. Tesla Model Y will need to beat at least several other models.

The other problem with timing is that Tesla will not have any federal tax credit when the Model Y hits the market, but let’s hope that the high scale of production and strong performance will it enable to succeed.

11 Comments on "Tesla Model Y Delivery Timing Raises Concerns: Video"

Market Merchandise

Tesla killers….blah blah blah CNBC!!!!!
Its 8 yrs since model S….Where is the competition with a comparable car???????????????????

Vote Up11-3Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Bruce Sanders

That competition is on the way – big time. Market up 143 points, GM up, Ford up, FCA up, Tesla down $15 per share. One thing I did not read – Where will the Model Y be produced? Model 3 reservation cost: $1,000, Model Y reservation cost: $2500. Delivery at least 18 months away. Will be very interesting to see how many raise their hands with a confirmed deposit. Hope Tesla releases this figure to install confidence in the marketplace. One also wonders that if the Model Y is the company savior, why was it not produced before the Model 3? Given the small percentage difference between the 3 and the Y, who will select the 3 months from now? Thus it may make sense to produce the Y in Freemont, and throttle down production of the 3 as needed for Y capacity. Hope this works for Mr. Musk.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
54mpg

Why should Tesla “install confidence in the marketplace”??

Tesla should spend all it’s energies on making a great product. Short terms tactics to appease the markets are not beneficial to Tesla at this stage.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Viking79

With the possible exception of possibly the VW ID Crozz, all the competitors coming at the same time have less range and cost more and offer less. Do you think i3 with its 250 mile WLTP (likely 225 EPA) will cost less than gas X3 ($41,000)? Model Y offers more cargo space.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Concerned with the rollout?

Have any of them tried to go buy any of those compliance EV’s that have been out for a few months already?

and where’s the competition for the S and X? How long have they been out????

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
agzand

These analyst are clueless. Some big guy analyst was expecting late 2019. With no production capacity it is impossible to launch a new car in 9 months. They need a brand new production line in Gigafactory. I think even late 2020 is suspect.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
Shaun

I can't help but notice that Fall 2020 is awfully close to the 2021 timeline Maxwell Technologies gave for large scale commercialization of their dry electrode technology.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
Glenn

Ev's aren't competing against EVs. They're competing against ICE vehicles. Plenty of room for everyone…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Didier

It is always impressive to see how US citizens and especially US journalists are not aware that the USA are not the only country in the word. Less demand in the US? who cares since most other countries have been waiting the model 3 for 3 years. No more incitives in the US? To bad for US citizens but hopefully many countries have a lot of incitives and new countries join the club. And clearly even with low demand from the US (relatively to before the decrease of US incitives) Tesla will have difficulty to fulfill orders worldwide. The point is that the market is switching to electronic cars, worldwide, so the fact that the US government is for now on the wrong side of the war against global warming will not have a huge impact on global sells. And hopefully the next US president cannot be worse…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Jiří

EV market size was >2M cars last year, ~3,5M this year, maybe around 5M cars next year. I'm not worry about demand for any electric car. Winner will be car manufacturer with highest volume of production, not with best car or car with best price/value.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
TJKR

I am not concerned with competition because no one has yet to scale their battery production to the level of Tesla and no one will for years. We are seeing first glimpses of this problem with the non-availabity of the Niro and Kona in the US. This problem will continue in 2020, 2021, 2022… Alot companies can design electric cars but they can't build them without batteries… cheap, plentiful batteries.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 seconds ago