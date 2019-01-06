Tesla Model Y Rumormill Reignites: $40,000 Base, AWD Standard + More

38 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Or perhaps just $35,000, though we doubt that.

The upcoming Tesla Model Y has yet to be officially revealed, but now we may have some new details to share. Do you believe a starting price of $40,000?

The Model Y rumormill is again churning and, though we can’t confirm any of these new details, it seems the Model Y won’t disappoint.

All that’s officially known of the Model Y is limited to the teaser above and some hints from Musk here and there.

According to Tesla, the Model Y will be largely based upon the Model 3. This means its cost to develop should be on the lower side, though that doesn’t imply a low price tag necessarily.

The newest rumors (see embedded tweet below) indicate a base price of $35,000 to $40,000. Additionally, the minimum range is expected to be 250 miles.

What’s perhaps most interesting though is the Autopilot information contained within the Tweet:

Autopilot hardware 3.5 with more cameras and Tesla-designed radar

Level 4 full self-driving at launch

As with any unconfirmed rumors, take this with a grain of salt.

Previous rumors indicated Model Y would be a 3-row crossover, though that seems a bit questionable too.

See additional Model Y renders below: