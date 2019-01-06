Tesla Model Y Rumormill Reignites: $40,000 Base, AWD Standard + More
Or perhaps just $35,000, though we doubt that.
The upcoming Tesla Model Y has yet to be officially revealed, but now we may have some new details to share. Do you believe a starting price of $40,000?
The Model Y rumormill is again churning and, though we can’t confirm any of these new details, it seems the Model Y won’t disappoint.
All that’s officially known of the Model Y is limited to the teaser above and some hints from Musk here and there.
According to Tesla, the Model Y will be largely based upon the Model 3. This means its cost to develop should be on the lower side, though that doesn’t imply a low price tag necessarily.
The newest rumors (see embedded tweet below) indicate a base price of $35,000 to $40,000. Additionally, the minimum range is expected to be 250 miles.
What’s perhaps most interesting though is the Autopilot information contained within the Tweet:
- Autopilot hardware 3.5 with more cameras and Tesla-designed radar
- Level 4 full self-driving at launch
As with any unconfirmed rumors, take this with a grain of salt.
Previous rumors indicated Model Y would be a 3-row crossover, though that seems a bit questionable too.
🚨🚨🚨 Unannounced details about the upcoming Model Y from a little birdie:
– AWD only
– $35-$40k base price
– 250+ mile base model
– Autopilot HW 3.5 (with the possibility of a Tesla-designed Radar system, more
cameras than current AP, no LIDAR)
– L4 FSD-ready from launch
— The Tesla Show (@TheTeslaShow) January 6, 2019
See additional Model Y renders below:
This is the car we will get in 3 years. Have been waiting for a useful hatch to compliment the Bolt.
100% nonsense.
AWD only is the only plausible one as it makes some sense for a CUV/SUV
$35k, not a chance when the RWD 3 with less range will start at $35k. $40k minimum.
Autopilot hardware revision is certainly possible but has nothing to do with the Y and will be released into the other vehicles when ready.
LVL4 self driving, exactly 0% chance that this will be ready by the time the Y launches
Depends on when it will come out. For 2025, sure. For 2020, probably not.
I guess AWD only makes sense, but for 250 miles, the probably less efficient Y will need at least a Mid Range battery. And since the sub 40k base model 3 might become a late 2019 car, or be even later, I find it hard to imagine, that a bigger car, with a bigger battery and AWD standard will cost the same, or only up to 5k more a year later.
AP is anyone’s guess and Tesla has been super unpredictable, so who knows…
So in the end it’s possible, but not in 2020. And they won’t announce it like that. That would be Osborne overkill.
So it is minimum 3years before the first cars come of the production line.
I thought they would try and move faster with a second body on the Model 3.
nonsense,cynical comments…the moment the 3 starts to decline,the Y will arrive(with delay).After all they have quite a corporate strategy,more than me and you!
Why be in a big hurry. No on else seems to be. Besides Tesla has a lot on their plate, hopefully, though not likely another car company will come out with something compelling and competitive and available, in the meantime, but don’t hold your breath.
Hopefully the rumor of a 3rd row option is true, although I have my doubts. We need to carry an extra kid or two once or twice a month for a short trip from school, etc. Model X is overkill for that. Even a tiny 3rd row would be great.
These are guesses.