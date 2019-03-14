Tesla Model Y Officially Revealed: Seats 7, 300-Mile Range

59 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Here it is. The newest Tesla on the block.

The Tesla Model Y electric crossover has been officially revealed.

This highly anticipated electric CUV is sure to send ripples through the automotive segment.

In the lead up to this reveal, speculation took over the Internet. Some suggested a starting price of $45,000. Others believed the electric CUV would come in below $40,000. Meanwhile, range estimates and battery size guesses were all over the place. So too were seating arrangements, AWD as standard or not and so on.

That’s all behind us now because we have officially official info to share.

Starts at $47,000 and eventually, it will be available at $39,000. Gauntlet thrown down. See all ya would be contenders later.