Tesla Model Y Officially Revealed: Seats 7, 300-Mile Range
Here it is. The newest Tesla on the block.
The Tesla Model Y electric crossover has been officially revealed.
This highly anticipated electric CUV is sure to send ripples through the automotive segment.
In the lead up to this reveal, speculation took over the Internet. Some suggested a starting price of $45,000. Others believed the electric CUV would come in below $40,000. Meanwhile, range estimates and battery size guesses were all over the place. So too were seating arrangements, AWD as standard or not and so on.
That’s all behind us now because we have officially official info to share.
Starts at $47,000 and eventually, it will be available at $39,000. Gauntlet thrown down. See all ya would be contenders later.
Not clear if that third row is for pets or humans:)
Glad it’s optional. Man does that roof taper!
Sexy is right, best looking EV to date. I will buy that, question is to preorder or not. If it was $1,000, sure. $2,500 for almost 2 years out is a lot. I missed date by a year.
Even in the X they were rear facing jump seats and I was thinking those had been discontinued. In the Y, I seriously doubt any kind of kid over the age of 8 would fit. And then they’d get car sick.
Right, but most 3-row SUVs don’t have suitable seats for adults in the third row. So, they’ve gotta be kid-sized.
In the X the third row is front facing and quite roomy. It is actually pretty comfortable to sit in. Certainly better than a Nissan Armada, for example. The rear facing seats are in Model S. My Model S has them. They are good up to about 11-12 year old kids.
The S still has the rear-facing jump seats, I think, as a special order.
Yep. Just off the menu.
Towing capability?
Internet says towing but not sure whether that’s true….
Look at that rear Model Y pic. This tells that Model Y will not have towing capability. Remember, it is based on Model 3 – no towing capability.
Woah…the seats 7 shocked me. That’s a clown car! 😉 I guess the 3rd row is seats or fold down for storage..
jump seats like the S.
No, they were not in the tail-gunner arrangement. Faced forward
I’m sorry, but that is an unattractive car and I think the Model 3 is a looker.
Doesn’t look much different from the 3. They needed more lights on it. Should have parked it next to the 3 to be able to see the differences. Hard to imagine seating 7 in a 3, not sure whats different to allow it in the Y.
Taller & the trunk area turned into seats that can fold down to be trunk.
Road & Track has more images, it really looks good. It has the cargo capacity of the bigger boxy SUVs/crossovers, but in a more sleek design maintaining the better driving dynamics of a Tesla. I love that it has a sleeker and lower front end, for more up close visibility than other taller front end SUVs,
Proving that a SUV does not need to look like a shoebox on wheels to have cargo capacity(66 cubic feet) and seat 7.
NOTE: The just reviled Audi e-Tron midsize SUV EV only has 57 cubic feet of storage space. And maintains the old-school ICE based boxy design.
The ICE industry is surly taking notice tonight.
I never liked the 3 much, this fixes the overly tall windows by making sides taller and gives it a much nicer look. This is one of the best looking cars I have seen.
I’ll take practicality over looks any day (said the Bolt owner).
Bolt drives like a FedEx truck
I’m wondering about the standard model, it seems like it is based on the mid range battery pack?
Standard range plus, I think.
Yes, mid or maybe Standard Plus.
LR is 300 miles vs 325 so SR+ pack would be 215-220 miles in the Model Y. This looks like MR or some other variant. Who knows what the Model 3 packs will be in 18 months, anyway?
I would have said MR, but given the price, it’s very likely the SR+.
Did Elon forget to pay the electricity bill? That’s the darkest into ever. I really can’t see enough to pass judgment yet.
That was on purpose.
Yes MadBro, it’s all a conspiracy (both in your mind and in other dark places).
Started to watch on now you Now you know and Galileo from hyper change came on and had to change. He’s annoying and conceited
Well, that was… unwhelming. I didn’t expect much since it shared so many parts with the 3, but yikes. Is anyone going to want to use that 3rd row? Seems like a tight fit to get back there. And earliest deliveries not until Fall of next year? Hopefully that’s an indication that demand for the 3 is good so they can’t spare many parts of them for this. And hopefully he’s not counting on a big cash infusion of pre-orders for this.
And no teasers of anything else?
The entire intro about how complex factories are is a clue for the timeframe. Instead of rushing like 3 they plan to do it right.
Well Done!
$39k(2021) to $60k price range.
RWD 300 miles for $47k. Long Range Model 3(325 miles) is at $43k. So it’s right at the 10% more that Elon said.
RWD 230 miles for $39k. Standard Range Plus Model 3 (240 miles) is at $37k. So less than the 10% increase.
But Model 3 prices go up on the 18th, so the pricing is even closer between the Model 3 and Model Y.
5 passenger with optional 7 passenger
That 39k base model is 2 years away, Model 3 pricing changes a couple times a month.
Is it just me thinking model Y is a model 3 slightly taller?
It’s basically a Model 3 hatchback. Sorta almost silly to call a new model. That’d be like saying the Cruze hatchback was an entirely different car from the sedan Cruze.
I think it looks different enough to justify the different name. Besides, the name’s only one letter different. 😉
They said it was gonna be built on the Model 3 platform, you might’ve missed that because it was only put out in the media a bunch of times leading up to the event. And Tesla never said it was going to be an entirely different vehicle, as they said it was going to share 70% of the parts as the Model 3 (again, put out multiple times).
It’s larger, seats 7, and has more storage room. But I can see why you would wanna see it a certain way in order to fit a negative narrative.
You have Impreza and Forester, mostly the same. Model name doesn’t really matter other than for sales charts (like you want to increase sales of Corolla so you combine it with the hatch version the Matrix)
I found it on the build page: http://i65.tinypic.com/2q8oy2q.jpg
Fantastic presentation. How does it get 66 cu. ft. of trunk space. Normally vehicles have only 20 – 30 cu. ft. of space. Is it an efficient packaging.
If you keep the 3rd row seat upright, then you cannot keep the suitcases. So either use it as 5 seater with some cargo or 7 seater without any cargo. 3rd row seat is an option. If your relatives visit your home, then you can take them around or to a place closeby without using a 2nd car or a gas guzzling suv/minivan.
I loved my 7-seater Kia Rondo. Having the option of luggage or passengers in a small car is extremely practical.
Cargo capacity spec seems to be similar to the BMW X6.
Probably not an accident.
Good: basic options (including non AWD)
Bad: time frame! 20 months until they can make the first 3 hatchback is a bummer.
I would rather have a FWD than a RWD.
Why doesn’t Tesla make FWD cars?
Because they are crap for performance.
Because you’re thinking ice car logic
RWD is superior, the issue with FWD is the wheels that steer the car are the wheels that provide power. There is limited friction and if the wheel slips you can’t steer or accelerate. With FWD you are splitting traction between steering and accelerating, meaning you have less grip for either.
Modern skid control systems eliminate the drawback of RWD cars where they tend to spin if you break rear traction. Buy snow tires and RWD and it will be great on snow.
Don’t judge RWD Tesla from a RWD open differential pickup or old RWD car. Very different due to weight balance and tech.
You can get a Kia Niro or Hyundai Kona EV if you want FWD EV cars.
Three independently folding 2nd row seats
Full panoramic roof
Seven Seat Interior $3,000
Refundable Deposit $2,500
Thank goodness no falcon wing doors.
LR = 300 miles, AWD/P = 280 miles
Ohhhhhh dear – Hell No!!! Roof rack?? Skis? Bikes?? Roof box… just pls tell me – what they smoking in Hawthorne? As my teacher used to say.. “this is just not good enough” .. Audi Q4 E-Tron it is then..
How much do those Audi’s cost?
Don’t remember the exact amount but not cheap. I mean common, it’s an Audi! 🙂
A roof rack is available for Model 3, so it will be available for Model Y.
What are you screaming about? You can install a roof rack on that easily.
Disappointed that nothing else was announced. I thought for sure there would be something else since the Y was known to just be a taller Model 3.
Well. It was nice that they gave the models & prices.
I have to admit, it does look better than the X. I was afraid it would be as fugly as that monster.
Not sure how 7 seats fit in there though…
On a scale of 1-10 I rate it a meh. Like all crossover SUVs, underwhelming and will sell millions of them.
I hope the dimensions are published soon, this is very important for a buyer for comparison. No one can beat Tesla when it comes to performance and price. Who can sell an Electric crossover with 300 mile range for $47,000. Only Tesla can.
Looks very similar to the Model 3, and that’s a good thing! The Model Y will sell well. Reminds me of the Subaru Crosstrek but with a slightly more aerodynamic shape.
Lackluster ending. Thought a Model 3 was driving out.
They could have changed the headlight design at least
We didn’t get to see the Model Y that well actually.
The space for this event was pretty small, and there wasn’t much light either.
We will have to see some pictures of the Model Y taken in daylight.
We’ve got a ton of images going out overnight. And more are already coming in from Tesla. Check the post again soon, we are adding.
Model 3 vs Model Y:
http://i66.tinypic.com/2dv5q93.jpg
I made this from the build pages. The scale looks right since the wheels are the same size.
It’s the hatchback version of the Model 3!
Wow. Did you feel it? This evening, a 7.0 tremor rumbled around the world. I’m guessing it was felt from Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, India, China … Probably not in Washington DC, they are too busy building walls and tearing down the EPA.
My congratulations to Mr. Musk, Team Tesla, Panasonic, et al for another compelling product . Jaws will drop around the world. A special thanks to CARB in Sacramento, who probably felt a wave of vindication for seeds well planted. Most of all a ‘shout out’ to Wolfsburg, less talk and more walk-please.
Thank you Tesla, a wonderful announcement, another compelling vehicle. You know what that means? The shorts, the press, analysts, and Wall St. will figure a way of driving down the TSLA shares of stock. No vehicle is perfect for all, especially a BEV.
More info here (not linked to on the website yet): https://www.tesla.com/modely/design
Model Y is nice, but it still reminds me of Model 3 & Prius. I know it is just lifted Model 3. I highly doubt that Model Y has room for up to seven adults. It will be released in the end of 2020, probably more like 2021 – Elon’s time.
With a wait time of over a year I’m thinking the 3 will have its delivery times extended soon.
This exterior design is giving me a weird Nissan Leaf vibe…